Effective Physical Security
5th Edition
Description
Effective Physical Security, Fifth Edition is a best-practices compendium that details the essential elements and latest developments in physical security protection. This new edition is completely updated, with new chapters carefully selected from the author’s work that set the standard.
This book contains important coverage of environmental design, security surveys, locks, lighting, and CCTV, the latest ISO standards for risk assessment and risk management, physical security planning, network systems infrastructure, and environmental design.
Key Features
- Provides detailed coverage of physical security in an easily accessible format
- Presents information that should be required reading for ASIS International’s Physical Security Professional (PSP) certification
- Incorporates expert contributors in the field of physical security, while maintaining a consistent flow and style
- Serves the needs of multiple audiences, as both a textbook and professional desk reference
- Blends theory and practice, with a specific focus on today’s global business and societal environment, and the associated security, safety, and asset protection challenges
- Includes useful information on the various and many aids appearing in the book
- Features terminology, references, websites, appendices to chapters, and checklists
Readership
Physical and Information Corporate Security managers, supervisors, executives, and other practitioners; Security Management students
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Foreword
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Encompassing Effective CPTED Solutions in 2017 and Beyond: Concepts and Strategies
- Introduction
- Environment
- Space
- Target Hardening
- CPTED Assessments
- Questions to be Answered During an Assessment
- CPTED Survey for Colleges and Universities: 30 Vulnerabilities Based on CPTED Assessments
- CPTED Recommendations
- Psychological Properties of Colors
- CPTED Landscape Security Recommendation
- Conclusion
- Chapter 2. Introduction to Vulnerability Assessment
- Risk Management and Vulnerability Assessment
- Risk Assessment and the Vulnerability Assessment Process
- Statistics and Quantitative Analysis
- Vulnerability Assessment Process Overview
- Planning the Vulnerability Assessment
- Protection Objectives
- Data Collection—Detection
- Data Collection—Delay
- Data Collection—Response
- Analysis
- Reporting and Using the Vulnerability Assessment
- Systems Engineering and Vulnerability Assessment
- System Requirements
- System Design and Analysis
- System Installation and Test
- System Replacement
- Summary
- Chapter 3. Influence of Physical Design
- Introduction
- Defensible Space
- Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design
- Conclusion
- Chapter 4. Approaches to Physical Security
- Levels of Physical Security
- The Value of Planning
- Physical Barriers
- Security Surveillance System (CCTV)
- The Security or Master Plan and Countermeasures
- Convincing Oneself That a Proposal Is Justified
- Designing Security and Layout of Site
- Summary
- Chapter 5. Security Lighting
- Introduction
- Illumination
- Types of Lamps
- Twenty-Five Things You Need to Know About Lighting
- Energy Management
- Lighting Checklist
- Lighting Definitions
- Chapter 6. Electronics Elements: A Detailed Discussion
- Introduction
- Alarm/Access Control Systems
- Server (and Business Continuity Server)
- Workstations
- Advanced Elements
- CCTV and Digital Video Systems
- How Digital Video Differs From Analog
- Wireless Digital Video
- Satellite
- Wireless Architectures
- Video Analytics
- Lenses and Lighting
- Security Communications
- Analog Versus Digital
- Command/Control and Communication Consoles
- Workstation and Console Specifics
- Guard Console Functions
- Communication Systems
- Summary
- Questions and Answers
- Chapter 7. Use of Locks in Physical Crime Prevention
- Lock Terminology and Components
- Key-Operated Mechanisms
- Combination Locks
- Lock Bodies
- Door Lock Types
- Strikes
- Attacks and Countermeasures
- Locks and the Systems Approach to Security
- Appendix 7A: Key Control
- New Standard Set for Exit Devices, Locks, and Alarms
- Electrified Panic Hardware
- Appendix 7B: Key Control and Lock Security Checklist
- Chapter 8. Internal Threats and Countermeasures
- Introduction
- Internal Theft
- Management Countermeasures
- Physical Security Countermeasures
- Security Officers
- Chapter 9. External Threats and Countermeasures
- Introduction
- Methods of Unauthorized Entry
- Countermeasures
- Chapter 10. Biometrics in the Criminal Justice System and Society Today
- Introduction
- History of Biometrics and Fingerprinting in the United States
- Biometrics Usage Today
- The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Biometric Center of Excellence
- Biometric Modalities and Technology
- International Biometrics: India’s Private Usage of Biometrics on Society
- Future Advancements of Biometrics
- Chapter 11. Access Control Systems and Identification Badges
- Access Control Systems and Protocols
- Identification Badging System
- Chapter 12. Chain-Link Fence Standards
- Recommendations
- Security Planning
- Material Specifications
- Design Features and Considerations
- Typical Design Example
- Chapter 13. Doors, Door Frames, and Signage
- Introduction
- Residential Buildings
- Exterior Number Sizing
- The Function of a Door
- Terminology
- Standards for Doors
- Chapter 14. Glass and Windows
- Introduction
- Types of Glass
- Glass and Security
- Window Film
- Chapter 15. The Legalization of Marijuana and the Security Industry
- Marijuana—the Pros and Cons
- Should Marijuana be Legal for Medicinal and/or Recreational Purposes?
- The Short-Term Effects of Marijuana
- The Long-Term Effects of Marijuana
- Is Marijuana Addictive?
- Security for Marijuana Farms and Dispensaries
- Chapter 16. Designing Security and Working With Architects
- Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design
- Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design Planning and Design Review
- Physical Security Systems
- Chapter 17. Standards, Regulations, and Guidelines Compliance and Your Security Program, Including Global Resources
- Introduction
- Standards
- Regulations
- Guidelines
- Managing Compliance
- Resources
- Chapter 18. Information Technology Systems Infrastructure
- Introduction
- Basics of Transport Control Protocol/Internet Protocol and Signal Communications
- Transport Control Protocol/User Datagram Protocol/Real-Time Protocol
- User Datagram Protocol
- Networking Devices
- Network Infrastructure Devices
- Servers
- Network Architecture
- Network Configurations
- Creating Network Efficiencies
- Digital Video
- Digital Resolution
- Frame Rates
- Display Issues
- Managing Data Systems Throughput
- System Architecture
- Interfacing to Other Enterprise Information Technology Systems
- Summary
- Chapter 19. Security Officers and Equipment Monitoring
- Introduction
- Command Center
- Best Locations for Closed-Caption Television
- Introduction to Access Control and Biometrics
- Designated Restricted Areas
- Summary
- Chapter 20. Video Technology Overview
- Overview
- Video System
- Camera Function
- Scene Illumination
- Scene Characteristics
- Lenses
- Cameras
- Transmission
- Switchers
- Quads and Multiplexers
- Monitors
- Recorders
- Hard-Copy Video Printers
- Ancillary Equipment
- Summary
- Glossary for CCTV
- Chapter 21. Understanding Layers of Protection Analysis
- Introduction
- Conclusion
- Chapter 22. Fire Development and Behavior
- Introduction
- Stages of Fire
- How Fire Spreads
- Four Ways to Put Out a Fire
- Classifying Fire
- UL Standard 217, 268 and NFPA 72
- Water Supply for Sprinklers and Tanks
- Appendix: A Fire Safety Inspection
- Administrative and Planning Phase
- General Physical Inspection Phase
- Extinguisher Inspection Phase
- Stand Pipe, Fire Hose, and Control Valve Inspection Phase
- Sprinkler System Inspection Phase
- Hazardous Materials Inspection Phase
- Alarm System Inspection Phase
- Chapter 23. Alarms Intrusion Detection Systems
- Introduction
- False Alarms
- Components of Alarm Systems
- Application
- Alarm Equipment Overhaul
- Additional Resources
- Conclusion
- Appendix 23A: Smoke Detectors
- Appendix 23B: Alarm Certificate Services Glossary of Terms Certificate Types
- Standards
- Appendix 23C: Fire Classifications
- Use of Fire Extinguishers
- Appendix 1. Glossary of Terms
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 458
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2017
- Published:
- 14th November 2016
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128044957
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128044629
About the Author
Lawrence Fennelly
Lawrence J. Fennelly is an internationally recognized authority on crime prevention, security planning and analysis, and on the study of how environmental factors (CPTED), physical hardware, alarms, lighting, site design, management practices, litigation consultants, security policies and procedures, and guard management contribute to criminal victimization.
Mr. Fennelly was previously employed with Apollo Security, Computershare, Inc., as well as a sergeant at Harvard College, employed by the Harvard University Police Department in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He was trained as a crime prevention specialist and served in this capacity for over 21 years at Harvard. He was also the department’s training officer and assistant court officer. As part of his role as an officer at Harvard, Larry also was a deputy sheriff in both Suffolk and Middlesex counties (Massachusetts).
Mr. Fennelly is a frequent speaker and lecturer on CPTED, physical security, school crime, and other issues. He serves as an expert witness who works closely with attorneys in defense as well as plaintiff cases, assisting in case preparation, offering knowledgeable questions to ask the opposing side, etc. He has also done a considerable amount of consultant work throughout the United States. His experience ranges from identifying vulnerabilities to conducting security and lighting surveys, working with architects to design and implement security, and developing long range guard training programs and risk assessments of various facilities.
He is also a prolific author. His titles include such well-known security books as "Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design," "Effective Physical Security," and "Handbook of Loss Prevention and Crime Prevention."
Affiliations and Expertise
Expert witness and consultant in security, Litigation Consultants Inc.