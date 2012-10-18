Effective Physical Security
4th Edition
Description
Effective Physical Security, Fourth Edition is a best-practices compendium that details the essential elements to physical security protection. The book contains completely updated sections that have been carefully selected from the authors’ work that set the standard: Handbook of Loss Prevention and Crime Prevention, Fifth Edition.
Designed for easy reference, Effective Physical Security contains important coverage of environmental design, security surveys, locks, lighting, and CCTV as well as new chapters covering the latest in the ISO standards for Risk Assessment and Risk Management, physical security planning, network systems infrastructure, and environmental design. This new edition continues to serve as a valuable reference for experienced security practitioners as well as students in undergraduate and graduate security programs.
Key Features
- Required reading for the ASIS Physical Security Professional Certification (PSP) and recommended reading for the CPP certification
- Provides detailed coverage of Physical Security in an easily accessible reference format with content divided into three major parts: Design, Equipment, and Operations
- Each chapter is written by a recognized expert security specialist
Readership
Physical security practitioners, military personnel, those studying for the PSP exam (ASIS International), undergraduate students
Table of Contents
Dedication
Acknowledgments
Foreword
Chapter 1. Influence of Physical Design
Introduction
Defensible Space
Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design
Conclusion
References
Chapter 2. Introduction to Vulnerability Assessment
Risk Management and Vulnerability Assessment
Risk Assessment and the Vulnerability Assessment Process
Statistics and Quantitative Analysis
Vulnerability Assessment Process Overview
Reporting and using the Vulnerability Assessment
Systems Engineering and Vulnerability Assessment
Summary
References
Chapter 3. Security Surveys and the Audit
The Best Time to Conduct the Survey
Why Conduct a Security Review
Classification of Survey Recommendations
Developing Security Points
Nine Points of Security Concern
Personality of the Complex
Positive and Negative Aspects of Making Recommendations
Crime Analysis
Key Control
Digital Closed-Circuit Television
Intrusion Alarms
Lighting and Security
Other Security Aspects
Security Survey Follow-Up
Residential Security
Home Security Checklist
Top Ten Security Threats
The Audit
References
Chapter 4. Approaches to Physical Security
Levels of Physical Security
The Value of Planning
Physical Barriers
The Security Plan
Summary
References
Chapter 5. Protective Barriers
Overview
Perimeter Entrances
Barrier Planning
Fence Standards
Types of Security Fences
Summary
References
Chapter 6. Physical Barriers
Doors
Roofs
Floors
Fences
Walls and Moats
References
Chapter 7. Use of Locks in Physical Crime Prevention
Lock Terminology and Components
Key-Operated Mechanisms
Combination Locks
Lock Bodies
Door Lock Types
Strikes
Attacks and Countermeasures
Locks and the Systems Approach to Security
Appendix 7.A Key Control
New Standard Set for Exit Devices, Locks, and Alarms [1]
Reference
Chapter 8. Safes, Vaults, and Accessories
Choose the Right Container
UL-Rated Combination Locks
Relocking Devices
Locking Dials
Lockable Handles
Time Locks
Time-Delay Combination Locks
Alarmed Combination Locks
Vision-Restricting and Shielded Dials
Combination Changing
Safe Burglaries
Hidden Combinations
Overcoming Safe-Opening Problems
Appendix 8.A Rating Files, Safes, and Vaults
Files
Safes
Ratings
Chapter 9. Security Lighting
Introduction
Illumination [3]
Types of Lamps [4]
Twenty-Five Things you Need to Know About Lighting [7]
Energy Management
Lighting Definitions
References
Web Sites
Chapter 10. Alarms: Intrusion Detection Systems∗
Components of Alarm Systems
Application
Alarm Equipment Overhaul
Additional Resources
Conclusion
Glossary for Alarm Systems
Appendix 11.A Smoke Detectors
Appendix 11.B Alarm Certificate Services Glossary of Terms Certificate Types
Definitions
Standards
Appendix 11.C Fire Classifications
Use of Fire Extinguishers
Chapter 11. Video Technology Overview
Overview
Video System
Camera Function
Scene Illumination
Scene Characteristics
Lenses
Cameras
Transmission
Switchers
Quads and Multiplexers
Monitors
Recorders
Hard-Copy Video Printers
Ancillary Equipment
Summary
Glossary for CCTV
Chapter 12. Biometrics Characteristics
Introduction
Biometrics Characteristics [1]
Reference
Chapter 13. Access Control and Badges
Access Control
Designated Restricted Areas
Degree of Security
Considerations
Employee Screening
Identification System
Id Methods
Mechanized/Automated Systems
Card/Badge Specifications
Visitor Identification and Control
Visitors
Enforcement Measures
Sign/Countersign and Code Word
Duress Code
Access Control Rosters
Control Methods
Security Controls of Packages, Personal Property, and Vehicles
Tactical-Environment Considerations
Reference
Chapter 14. Fence Standards
Recommendations
Security Planning
Material Specifications
Design Features and Considerations
Typical Design Example
Chapter 15. Stages of Fire
Stages Of Fire
How Fire Spreads
Four Ways to Put Out a Fire
Classifying Fire
UL Standard 217
Water Supply for Sprinklers and Tanks[3]
References
Chapter 16. Standards, Regulations, and Guidelines: Compliance and Your Security Program, Including Global Resources
Introduction
Standards
Regulations
Guidelines
Managing Compliance
Resources
References
Chapter 17. Information Technology Systems Infrastructure
Introduction
Basics of TCP/IP and Signal Communications
TCP/UDP/RTP
User Datagram Protocol
Networking Devices
Network Infrastructure Devices
Servers
Network Architecture
Network Configurations
Creating Network Efficiencies
Digital Video
Digital Resolution
Frame Rates
Display Issues
Managing Data Systems Throughput
System Architecture
Interfacing to Other Enterprise Information Technology Systems
Summary
Chapter 18. Security Officers and Equipment Monitoring
Introduction
Command Center
Best Locations for CCTV
Introduction to Access Control and Biometrics
Designated Restricted Areas
Summary
Chapter 19. Glass and Windows
Introduction
Types of Glass
Glass and Security
Window Film
Reference
Additional Web Resources
Chapter 20. Doors
Introduction
Residential Buildings
The Function of a Door
References
Chapter 21. Physical Security
Definition of Physical Security
Security in Layers
Outer Layers of Protection
Inner Layers
Access Controls
Physical Security Costs
Physical Risk Assessments
Physical Security for Classified Government Contracts
Summary
Reference
Chapter 22. Fiber Optics and Robots
Fiber Optics
Robots as Security Devices
Summary
references
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2013
- Published:
- 18th October 2012
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124159815
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124158924
About the Author
Lawrence Fennelly
Lawrence J. Fennelly is an internationally recognized authority on crime prevention, security planning and analysis, and on the study of how environmental factors (CPTED), physical hardware, alarms, lighting, site design, management practices, litigation consultants, security policies and procedures, and guard management contribute to criminal victimization.
Mr. Fennelly was previously employed with Apollo Security, Computershare, Inc., as well as a sergeant at Harvard College, employed by the Harvard University Police Department in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He was trained as a crime prevention specialist and served in this capacity for over 21 years at Harvard. He was also the department’s training officer and assistant court officer. As part of his role as an officer at Harvard, Larry also was a deputy sheriff in both Suffolk and Middlesex counties (Massachusetts).
Mr. Fennelly is a frequent speaker and lecturer on CPTED, physical security, school crime, and other issues. He serves as an expert witness who works closely with attorneys in defense as well as plaintiff cases, assisting in case preparation, offering knowledgeable questions to ask the opposing side, etc. He has also done a considerable amount of consultant work throughout the United States. His experience ranges from identifying vulnerabilities to conducting security and lighting surveys, working with architects to design and implement security, and developing long range guard training programs and risk assessments of various facilities.
He is also a prolific author. His titles include such well-known security books as "Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design," "Effective Physical Security," and "Handbook of Loss Prevention and Crime Prevention."
Affiliations and Expertise
Expert witness and consultant in security, Litigation Consultants Inc.
"State-of-the-art subjects include video technology, biometrics, information technology systems infrastructure, and fiber optics…This book is recommended for the general reader of security literature and those with physical or general security responsibilities. It would be beneficial as a text for training and college-level courses in physical security."--ASIS Dynamics, March/April 2014