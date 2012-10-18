Effective Physical Security - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780124158924, 9780124159815

Effective Physical Security

4th Edition

Authors: Lawrence Fennelly
eBook ISBN: 9780124159815
Paperback ISBN: 9780124158924
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 18th October 2012
Page Count: 384
Description

Effective Physical Security, Fourth Edition is a best-practices compendium that details the essential elements to physical security protection. The book contains completely updated sections that have been carefully selected from the authors’ work that set the standard: Handbook of Loss Prevention and Crime Prevention, Fifth Edition.

Designed for easy reference, Effective Physical Security contains important coverage of environmental design, security surveys, locks, lighting, and CCTV as well as new chapters covering the latest in the ISO standards for Risk Assessment and Risk Management, physical security planning, network systems infrastructure, and environmental design. This new edition continues to serve as a valuable reference for experienced security practitioners as well as students in undergraduate and graduate security programs.

Key Features

  • Required reading for the ASIS Physical Security Professional Certification (PSP) and recommended reading for the CPP certification
  • Provides detailed coverage of Physical Security in an easily accessible reference format with content divided into three major parts: Design, Equipment, and Operations
  • Each chapter is written by a recognized expert security specialist

Readership

Physical security practitioners, military personnel, those studying for the PSP exam (ASIS International), undergraduate students

Table of Contents

Dedication

Acknowledgments

Foreword

Chapter 1. Influence of Physical Design

Introduction

Defensible Space

Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design

Conclusion

References

Chapter 2. Introduction to Vulnerability Assessment

Risk Management and Vulnerability Assessment

Risk Assessment and the Vulnerability Assessment Process

Statistics and Quantitative Analysis

Vulnerability Assessment Process Overview

Reporting and using the Vulnerability Assessment

Systems Engineering and Vulnerability Assessment

Summary

References

Chapter 3. Security Surveys and the Audit

The Best Time to Conduct the Survey

Why Conduct a Security Review

Classification of Survey Recommendations

Developing Security Points

Nine Points of Security Concern

Personality of the Complex

Positive and Negative Aspects of Making Recommendations

Crime Analysis

Key Control

Digital Closed-Circuit Television

Intrusion Alarms

Lighting and Security

Other Security Aspects

Security Survey Follow-Up

Residential Security

Home Security Checklist

Top Ten Security Threats

The Audit

References

Chapter 4. Approaches to Physical Security

Levels of Physical Security

The Value of Planning

Physical Barriers

The Security Plan

Summary

References

Chapter 5. Protective Barriers

Overview

Perimeter Entrances

Barrier Planning

Fence Standards

Types of Security Fences

Summary

References

Chapter 6. Physical Barriers

Doors

Roofs

Floors

Fences

Walls and Moats

References

Chapter 7. Use of Locks in Physical Crime Prevention

Lock Terminology and Components

Key-Operated Mechanisms

Combination Locks

Lock Bodies

Door Lock Types

Strikes

Attacks and Countermeasures

Locks and the Systems Approach to Security

Appendix 7.A Key Control

New Standard Set for Exit Devices, Locks, and Alarms [1]

Reference

Chapter 8. Safes, Vaults, and Accessories

Choose the Right Container

UL-Rated Combination Locks

Relocking Devices

Locking Dials

Lockable Handles

Time Locks

Time-Delay Combination Locks

Alarmed Combination Locks

Vision-Restricting and Shielded Dials

Combination Changing

Safe Burglaries

Hidden Combinations

Overcoming Safe-Opening Problems

Appendix 8.A Rating Files, Safes, and Vaults

Files

Safes

Ratings

Chapter 9. Security Lighting

Introduction

Illumination [3]

Types of Lamps [4]

Twenty-Five Things you Need to Know About Lighting [7]

Energy Management

Lighting Definitions

References

Web Sites

Chapter 10. Alarms: Intrusion Detection Systems∗

Components of Alarm Systems

Application

Alarm Equipment Overhaul

Additional Resources

Conclusion

Glossary for Alarm Systems

Appendix 11.A Smoke Detectors

Appendix 11.B Alarm Certificate Services Glossary of Terms Certificate Types

Definitions

Standards

Appendix 11.C Fire Classifications

Use of Fire Extinguishers

Chapter 11. Video Technology Overview

Overview

Video System

Camera Function

Scene Illumination

Scene Characteristics

Lenses

Cameras

Transmission

Switchers

Quads and Multiplexers

Monitors

Recorders

Hard-Copy Video Printers

Ancillary Equipment

Summary

Glossary for CCTV

Chapter 12. Biometrics Characteristics

Introduction

Biometrics Characteristics [1]

Reference

Chapter 13. Access Control and Badges

Access Control

Designated Restricted Areas

Degree of Security

Considerations

Employee Screening

Identification System

Id Methods

Mechanized/Automated Systems

Card/Badge Specifications

Visitor Identification and Control

Visitors

Enforcement Measures

Sign/Countersign and Code Word

Duress Code

Access Control Rosters

Control Methods

Security Controls of Packages, Personal Property, and Vehicles

Tactical-Environment Considerations

Reference

Chapter 14. Fence Standards

Recommendations

Security Planning

Material Specifications

Design Features and Considerations

Typical Design Example

Chapter 15. Stages of Fire

Stages Of Fire

How Fire Spreads

Four Ways to Put Out a Fire

Classifying Fire

UL Standard 217

Water Supply for Sprinklers and Tanks[3]

References

Chapter 16. Standards, Regulations, and Guidelines: Compliance and Your Security Program, Including Global Resources

Introduction

Standards

Regulations

Guidelines

Managing Compliance

Resources

References

Chapter 17. Information Technology Systems Infrastructure

Introduction

Basics of TCP/IP and Signal Communications

TCP/UDP/RTP

User Datagram Protocol

Networking Devices

Network Infrastructure Devices

Servers

Network Architecture

Network Configurations

Creating Network Efficiencies

Digital Video

Digital Resolution

Frame Rates

Display Issues

Managing Data Systems Throughput

System Architecture

Interfacing to Other Enterprise Information Technology Systems

Summary

Chapter 18. Security Officers and Equipment Monitoring

Introduction

Command Center

Best Locations for CCTV

Introduction to Access Control and Biometrics

Designated Restricted Areas

Summary

Chapter 19. Glass and Windows

Introduction

Types of Glass

Glass and Security

Window Film

Reference

Additional Web Resources

Chapter 20. Doors

Introduction

Residential Buildings

The Function of a Door

References

Chapter 21. Physical Security

Definition of Physical Security

Security in Layers

Outer Layers of Protection

Inner Layers

Access Controls

Physical Security Costs

Physical Risk Assessments

Physical Security for Classified Government Contracts

Summary

Reference

Chapter 22. Fiber Optics and Robots

Fiber Optics

Robots as Security Devices

Summary

references

Index

About the Author

Lawrence Fennelly

Lawrence J. Fennelly is an internationally recognized authority on crime prevention, security planning and analysis, and on the study of how environmental factors (CPTED), physical hardware, alarms, lighting, site design, management practices, litigation consultants, security policies and procedures, and guard management contribute to criminal victimization.

Mr. Fennelly was previously employed with Apollo Security, Computershare, Inc., as well as a sergeant at Harvard College, employed by the Harvard University Police Department in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He was trained as a crime prevention specialist and served in this capacity for over 21 years at Harvard. He was also the department’s training officer and assistant court officer. As part of his role as an officer at Harvard, Larry also was a deputy sheriff in both Suffolk and Middlesex counties (Massachusetts).

Mr. Fennelly is a frequent speaker and lecturer on CPTED, physical security, school crime, and other issues. He serves as an expert witness who works closely with attorneys in defense as well as plaintiff cases, assisting in case preparation, offering knowledgeable questions to ask the opposing side, etc. He has also done a considerable amount of consultant work throughout the United States. His experience ranges from identifying vulnerabilities to conducting security and lighting surveys, working with architects to design and implement security, and developing long range guard training programs and risk assessments of various facilities.

He is also a prolific author. His titles include such well-known security books as "Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design," "Effective Physical Security," and "Handbook of Loss Prevention and Crime Prevention."

Affiliations and Expertise

Expert witness and consultant in security, Litigation Consultants Inc.

Reviews

"State-of-the-art subjects include video technology, biometrics, information technology systems infrastructure, and fiber optics…This book is recommended for the general reader of security literature and those with physical or general security responsibilities. It would be beneficial as a text for training and college-level courses in physical security."--ASIS Dynamics, March/April 2014

Ratings and Reviews

