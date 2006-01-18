Effective Interviewing and Interrogation Techniques
2nd Edition
Description
Effective Interviewing and Interrogation Techniques, Second Edition, is completely revised and updated so as to cover all the information a student needs to know to obtain answers from a witness, a victim, or a suspect and how to interpret these answers with the utmost accuracy.
Building on the previous edition’s ground-breaking search for truth in criminal and non-criminal investigations, this book contains five new chapters which include coverage of false confessions, interviewing the mentally challenged, and the ethics of interrogation in a post 9/11 world. This new edition includes highly illustrated chapters with topics ranging from the psycho-physiological basis of the forensic assessment to preparation for the interview/interrogation; question formulation; projective analysis of unwitting verbal clues; interviewing children and the mentally challenged; and pre-employment interviewing. Also included are several model worksheets and documents, case studies, and complete instructions for using the authors’ Integrated Interrogation Technique, a 10-point, highly successful approach to obtaining confessions that can stand up in court. The book concludes with an insightful look at the future of truth verification.
This book will be of benefit to attorneys, coroners, detectives, educators, forensic psychophysiologists (lie detection), human resource professionals, intelligence professionals, and investigators as well as journalists/authors, jurists, medical professionals, psychological professionals, researchers, and students.
Key Features
- Expanded coverage of Statement Analysis, including actual statements from real cases.
- New photos to aid in assessing nonverbal behavior.
- Added section on assessment of written statements.
Readership
Table of Contents
CHAPTER 1 – The Search of Truth
CHAPTER 2 – Truth and Lies
CHAPTER 3 – Psycho-physiological Basis of the Forensic Assessment
CHAPTER 4 – Preparation for the Interview/Interrogation
CHAPTER 5 – Themaic Appreception Testing and Statement Analysis MITT
CHAPTER 6 – Question Formulation: Irrelevant, Relevant, Comparison Questions
CHAPTER 7 – Projective Analysis of Unwitting Verbal Clues
CHAPTER 8 - Nonverbal Behavioral Assessment
CHAPTER 9 - Traditional Scoring of the FAINT Interview
CHAPTER 10 - The Validation of the Forensic Assessment Interview (FAINT)
CHAPTER 11 - Interviewing Children and the Mentally Challenged
CHAPTER 12 - Torture and False Confessions; The Ethics of a Post 9/11 World
CHAPTER 13 - Pre-Employment Interviewing
CHAPTER 14 - Legal Considerations
CHAPTER 15 - Recordings, Videos and Statements
CHAPTER 16 - The Integrated Interrogation Technique
CHAPTER 17 - The Search for Truth: Future Instrumentation
Appendix A
Appendix B
Appendix C
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 18th January 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080477466
About the Author
Nathan Gordon
Nathan J. Gordon is Director of the Academy for Scientific Investigative Training, where he developed the Forensic Assessment Interview and Integrated Interrogation Technique. He is an expert forensic psycho-physiologist and an internationally recognized expert in the field of Forensic Assessment Interviewing and Interrogation. He has lectured and conducted seminars on these subjects to thousands of law enforcement, intelligence and private security officers throughout the United States, Africa, Europe, and Asia.
Mr. Gordon, a recognized innovator in the field of truth verification, has had his work recognized in publications among which is, Forensic Psychophysiology; Use Of The Polygraph, by James Allen Matte. He has served as President of the Pennsylvania Polygraph Association, numerous committees for the American Polygraph Association, and is a Director of the Vidocq Society. Mr. Gordon lives in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with his wife and three children, and grandson.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of The Academy for Scientific Investigative Training, Philadelphia, PA, USA
William Fleisher
William L. Fleisher is Director of the Academy for Scientific Investigative Training. He was the Assistant Special Agent In Charge of the Philadelphia Office of the U. S. Customs Service. Mr. Fleisher is a former special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and/officer with the Philadelphia Police Department. He has over 33 years of experience in law enforcement.
An internationally recognized expert in Behavioral Symptom Analysis, Mr. Fleisher is the author of the U. S. Customs technical manual on Behavioral Analysis. He is a founder and first Commissioner of the Vidocq Society, an organization of forensic experts who assist law enforcement and victim's families in unsolved homicides and is also a member of the American Polygraph Association. Mr. Fleisher lives in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, with his wife and four children.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Keystone Intelligence Network, Inc., Philadelphia, PA, USA
Reviews
"The authors have described a very generalizable and useful interviewing technique that is easy to learn, simple to use, and can significantly improve the ability to discern truth from deception in a manner that is both interesting and engaging." --J Police Crim Psych (2008) 23:45-47