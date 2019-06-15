Effect of High Temperature on Crop Productivity and Metabolism of Macro Molecules - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128175620, 9780128176054

Effect of High Temperature on Crop Productivity and Metabolism of Macro Molecules

1st Edition

Authors: Amitav Bhattacharya
eBook ISBN: 9780128176054
Paperback ISBN: 9780128175620
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th June 2019
Page Count: 628
Description

Effect of High Temperature on Crop Productivity and Metabolism of Macro Molecules presents a comprehensive overview on the direct effect of temperatures defined as "high", a definition which increasingly includes a great number of geographic regions. As temperature impacts the number of base growth days, it is necessary to adapt plant selection, strategize planting times, and understand the expected impact of adaptive steps to ensure maximum plant health and crop yield. Global warming, climate change and change in environmental conditions have become common phrases in nearly every scientific seminar, symposium and meeting, thus these changes in climatic patterns constrain normal growth and reproduction cycles.

This book reviews the effect of high temperature on agricultural crop production and the effect of high temperature stress on the metabolic aspects of macro molecules, including carbohydrates, proteins, fats, secondary metabolites, and plant growth hormones.

Key Features

  • Focuses on the effects of high temperature on agriculture and the metabolism of important macro-molecules
  • Discusses strategies for improving heat tolerance, thus educating plant and molecular breeders in their attempts to improve efficiencies and crop production
  • Provides information that can be applied today and in future research

Readership

Researchers, academics and advanced students in plant science studies particularly engaged in Plant / Crop physiology, Agronomy, Plant breeding and Molecular breeding

Table of Contents

1. Effect of high temperature stress on crop productivity
2. Effect of high temperature on carbohydrate metabolism in plants
3. Effect of high temperature on protein metabolism in plants
4. Effect of high temperature on fat metabolism in plants
5. Effect of high temperature on metabolism of secondary metabolites in plants
6. Effect of high temperature on metabolism of plant growth hormones

Details

No. of pages:
628
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128176054
Paperback ISBN:
9780128175620

About the Author

Amitav Bhattacharya

Amitav Bhattacharya, Principal Scientist from Indian Institute of Pulses Research - Retired, Kanpur, India. Amitav Bhattacharya earned his M. Sc. degree in Botany (with special paper in Plant Physiology) from Allahabad University, Allahabad, India and his Ph. D. degree in Plant Physiology from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi, India. He is now retired from his role as Principal Scientist at the Indian Institute of Pulses Research, Kanpur - 208024, India where he served approx. 41 years, actively engaged in conducting laboratory as well as field research on pulses (grain legumes). He has published extensively with both books and book chapters.

Affiliations and Expertise

Former Principal Scientist, Indian Institute of Pulses Research, Kanpur, India

