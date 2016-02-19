Education, Culture and Politics in Modern France - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080189611, 9781483137643

Education, Culture and Politics in Modern France

1st Edition

Society, School, and Progress Series

Authors: W. D. Halls
Editors: Edmund J. King
eBook ISBN: 9781483137643
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 286
Description

Education, Culture and Politics in Modern France is concerned with the interrelationships among educational theory and practice, culture, and politics in France, with emphasis on the process of educational change during the first fifteen years of the Fifth Republic. This book presents a contemporary history of education in France and examines the debate about its schools and universities, as well as some of the underlying factors that account for the passion of the argument.
This monograph argues that a new view of culture—defined as all the artefacts of men, whether these be material objects or their thoughts, ideas, beliefs and opinions—has enlarged the narrower, more literary concept that has swayed French education for 170 years. The discussions are organized around historical and cultural aspects; administration, finance and planning; schools, teachers, and society; and the politics of education. Government policies and school administration in France are analyzed, together with planning and budgeting for education; social factors in schooling; and the reform of higher education. Politics and education from 1958 to 1968 and since 1968 are also discussed. This text will be a useful resource for educators, politicians, sociologists, and political scientists as well as policymakers in the fields of education, culture, and politics.

Table of Contents


Preface

Part I. Historical and Cultural

1. Historical Background

2. Education, National Sentiment and Culture

Part II. Administration, Finance and Planning

3. The Government and Administration of Education

4. Local Administration, Schools and School Administration

5. Planning and Budgeting

Part III. Schools, Teachers and Society

6. Pre-school and Primary Education

7. Eleven to Fifteen: Educational Structures and Pedagogy

8. Fifteen to Eighteen: The "Phase of Determination"

9. The Content of Secondary Education

10. The Baccalaureate

11. Pupils and Teachers

12. Social Factors in Schooling

Part IV. The Politics of Education

13. Politics and Education, 1958-1968

14. The May Revolt

15. The Reform of Higher Education: Problems and Solutions

16. The "Grandes écoles"

17. Education and Politics since 1968

18. Conclusions

Bibliography

Index

Some Other Titles of Interest

About the Author

W. D. Halls

About the Editor

Edmund J. King

