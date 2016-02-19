Education, Culture and Politics in Modern France
1st Edition
Society, School, and Progress Series
Description
Education, Culture and Politics in Modern France is concerned with the interrelationships among educational theory and practice, culture, and politics in France, with emphasis on the process of educational change during the first fifteen years of the Fifth Republic. This book presents a contemporary history of education in France and examines the debate about its schools and universities, as well as some of the underlying factors that account for the passion of the argument.
This monograph argues that a new view of culture—defined as all the artefacts of men, whether these be material objects or their thoughts, ideas, beliefs and opinions—has enlarged the narrower, more literary concept that has swayed French education for 170 years. The discussions are organized around historical and cultural aspects; administration, finance and planning; schools, teachers, and society; and the politics of education. Government policies and school administration in France are analyzed, together with planning and budgeting for education; social factors in schooling; and the reform of higher education. Politics and education from 1958 to 1968 and since 1968 are also discussed. This text will be a useful resource for educators, politicians, sociologists, and political scientists as well as policymakers in the fields of education, culture, and politics.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I. Historical and Cultural
1. Historical Background
2. Education, National Sentiment and Culture
Part II. Administration, Finance and Planning
3. The Government and Administration of Education
4. Local Administration, Schools and School Administration
5. Planning and Budgeting
Part III. Schools, Teachers and Society
6. Pre-school and Primary Education
7. Eleven to Fifteen: Educational Structures and Pedagogy
8. Fifteen to Eighteen: The "Phase of Determination"
9. The Content of Secondary Education
10. The Baccalaureate
11. Pupils and Teachers
12. Social Factors in Schooling
Part IV. The Politics of Education
13. Politics and Education, 1958-1968
14. The May Revolt
15. The Reform of Higher Education: Problems and Solutions
16. The "Grandes écoles"
17. Education and Politics since 1968
18. Conclusions
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 286
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483137643