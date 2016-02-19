Education and Social Work focuses on the relationship between those who are engaged in the operation of the educational system and those who are concerned mainly with individual work. This book discusses the relevance of the link between home and school. Organized into six chapters, this book begins with an overview of the various principles on which the two disciplines are based and explains the motivating factors in social work and education. This text then explains the need for a more pervasive approach to the problems presented by lack of coordination. Other chapters consider the establishment of a socio-educational organization that will actively promote the interfunctioning of schools with homes as well as with the local community. This book discusses as well the education of the individual child in the wider setting. The final chapter outlines the functions of the various social workers. Teachers and social workers will find this book useful.