Ecotoxicology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781785483141

Ecotoxicology

1st Edition

New Challenges and New Approaches

Authors: Elisabeth Gross Jeanne Garric
Hardcover ISBN: 9781785483141
Imprint: ISTE Press - Elsevier
Page Count: 220
Description

In this book, based on examples, we broach “emerging issues” which are new challenges for research in ecotoxicology. In 6 chapters the book deals with several subjects, such as the long terms effect of stressors on biological communities, the effect of pollutants on the chemical communication among organisms, the impact of multiple stressors and of emerging pollutants (microplastics), and at last the use of new technologies (omics) in ecotoxicology.

Key Features

  • Addresses "emerging issues" that pose new challenges for ecotoxicology research
  • Resolves several topics, such as the long-term effect of stressors on biological communities, the effect of pollutants on chemical communication between organisms
  • Analyzes the impact of multiple stressors and emerging pollutants (microplastics)
  • Explains new technologies (omics) in ecotoxicology

Readership

Students, researchers, engineers, engineers (as risk assessors), universities; chemical industries, public management institutions, research consultants

Table of Contents

  1. Chemical ecology and ecotoxicology (Gross)
    2. Pollution tolerance in aquatic animals: from fundamental biological mechanisms to ecological consequences (Amiard)
    3. Multistress: Contaminants and Cyanotoxins - Effects on macroinvertebrates (Wiegand)
    4. Multistress: Contaminants and Parasites - Effects on macroinvertebrates (Minguez & Giamberini)
    5. Microplastic in aquatic environments (Revel, Châtel, Mouneyrac)
    6. New approaches for ecotoxicology: "Omics" (Prat & Degli Esposti)

About the Author

Elisabeth Gross

Elisabeth Gross is a specialist in aquatic chemical ecology. After a PhD at MPI Limnology, Germany, and a postdoc at Cornell University, USA, she joined Konstanz University, Germany, and is now Professor for ecotoxicology at LIEC, University of Lorraine, France.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor for ecotoxicology, LIEC, University of Lorraine, France

Jeanne Garric

Jeanne Garric is the Head of research at IRSTEA with an expertise in ecotoxicology. She obtained the Legion of Honour in 2013 for her whole scientific career and her role in the emergence of ecotoxicology.

Affiliations and Expertise

National Research Institute of Science and Technology for Environment and Agriculture, Istrea

