Ecotoxicology
1st Edition
New Challenges and New Approaches
Description
In this book, based on examples, we broach “emerging issues” which are new challenges for research in ecotoxicology. In 6 chapters the book deals with several subjects, such as the long terms effect of stressors on biological communities, the effect of pollutants on the chemical communication among organisms, the impact of multiple stressors and of emerging pollutants (microplastics), and at last the use of new technologies (omics) in ecotoxicology.
Key Features
- Addresses "emerging issues" that pose new challenges for ecotoxicology research
- Resolves several topics, such as the long-term effect of stressors on biological communities, the effect of pollutants on chemical communication between organisms
- Analyzes the impact of multiple stressors and emerging pollutants (microplastics)
- Explains new technologies (omics) in ecotoxicology
Readership
Students, researchers, engineers, engineers (as risk assessors), universities; chemical industries, public management institutions, research consultants
Table of Contents
- Chemical ecology and ecotoxicology (Gross)
2. Pollution tolerance in aquatic animals: from fundamental biological mechanisms to ecological consequences (Amiard)
3. Multistress: Contaminants and Cyanotoxins - Effects on macroinvertebrates (Wiegand)
4. Multistress: Contaminants and Parasites - Effects on macroinvertebrates (Minguez & Giamberini)
5. Microplastic in aquatic environments (Revel, Châtel, Mouneyrac)
6. New approaches for ecotoxicology: "Omics" (Prat & Degli Esposti)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 220
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2020
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785483141
About the Author
Elisabeth Gross
Elisabeth Gross is a specialist in aquatic chemical ecology. After a PhD at MPI Limnology, Germany, and a postdoc at Cornell University, USA, she joined Konstanz University, Germany, and is now Professor for ecotoxicology at LIEC, University of Lorraine, France.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor for ecotoxicology, LIEC, University of Lorraine, France
Jeanne Garric
Jeanne Garric is the Head of research at IRSTEA with an expertise in ecotoxicology. She obtained the Legion of Honour in 2013 for her whole scientific career and her role in the emergence of ecotoxicology.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Research Institute of Science and Technology for Environment and Agriculture, Istrea