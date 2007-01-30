Ecotextiles - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845692148, 9781845693039

Ecotextiles

1st Edition

The Way Forward for Sustainable Development in Textiles

Editors: M Miraftab A. Richard Horrocks
eBook ISBN: 9781845693039
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845692148
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 30th January 2007
Page Count: 208
Table of Contents

Part 1 Recycling and use of waste as raw materials: Perception towards clothes with recycled content and environmental awareness, the development of end markets; Acoustic and mechanical properties of underlay manufactured from recycled carpet waste; Carpet fiber recycling technologies; Use of waste as raw materials: Efficient recycling techniques. Part 2 sustainability and eco-design: Building eco-design throughout the supply chain, a new imperative for the textile industry; Supply chain partnerships for sustainable textile production; Molecular manufacturing for clean, low cost textile production; The substitution of hemp and flax for cotton in wound spool filters; It may be eco-friendly but is an INGETM/cellulose blend strong enough to withstand wet processing? Eco initiatives in the textile pipeline: A South African experience. Part 3 Sustainable development and renewables: The use of renewable resource based materials for technical textiles applications; Some properties of kenaf and kenaf combined waste composites; Tensile and flexural properties of composites made from spinning waste; UK technical textiles: Issues relating to sustainability. Part 4 Waste management: The effect of a flocculent on the colour removal properties; The anaerobic digestion of textile desizing wastewater; Effluent treatment using a submerged aerated filter; Effluent Treatment at Thos Chadwick & Sons Ltd; Protective properties of textiles dyed with natural dyes. Part 5 Novel technologies: Tandem wet-on-wet foam application of both crease-resist and antistatic finishes; An all natural slip resistant and absorbent fibrous material; Laser and devore; Cellulose-protein textiles: Utilisation of sericin in textile finishing.

Description

This book includes a carefully-chosen and edited selection of 23 papers from the Ecotextile 2004 Conference held at the University of Bolton. Ecotextiles is divided into five main parts. Part one deals with recycling and use of waste as raw materials in such areas as clothing and carpet manufacture. Part two discusses sustainability and eco-design with papers on improved design, use of sustainable fibres and manufacturing techniques. Part three reviews sustainable development and renewables, including discussion of topics such as composites made from textile waste. Part four considers waste management in such areas as dyeing and effluent treatment. The final part of the book assesses novel technologies, including new fibres and finishing techniques.

As pressure from governments and consumers continues to grow, Ecotextiles is a valuable reference for the textile industry on best practice in sustainable production.

Key Features

  • A key guide to best practice in sustainable production
  • Includes expert reviews of current developments in recycling, sustainable production and process optimisation
  • Assesses novel technologies, including new fibres and finishing techniques

Readership

The textile industry

Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845693039
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845692148

About the Editors

M Miraftab Editor

Dr Mohsen Miraftab is a senior lecturer and researcher at University of Bolton and has published a wide range of publications in medical and technical textiles.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Bolton, UK

A. Richard Horrocks Editor

Dr Richard Horrocks is Research Professor in Textiles at the Centre for Materials Research and Innovation, The University of Bolton.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Bolton, UK

