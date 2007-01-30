Ecotextiles

Part 1 Recycling and use of waste as raw materials: Perception towards clothes with recycled content and environmental awareness, the development of end markets; Acoustic and mechanical properties of underlay manufactured from recycled carpet waste; Carpet fiber recycling technologies; Use of waste as raw materials: Efficient recycling techniques. Part 2 sustainability and eco-design: Building eco-design throughout the supply chain, a new imperative for the textile industry; Supply chain partnerships for sustainable textile production; Molecular manufacturing for clean, low cost textile production; The substitution of hemp and flax for cotton in wound spool filters; It may be eco-friendly but is an INGETM/cellulose blend strong enough to withstand wet processing? Eco initiatives in the textile pipeline: A South African experience. Part 3 Sustainable development and renewables: The use of renewable resource based materials for technical textiles applications; Some properties of kenaf and kenaf combined waste composites; Tensile and flexural properties of composites made from spinning waste; UK technical textiles: Issues relating to sustainability. Part 4 Waste management: The effect of a flocculent on the colour removal properties; The anaerobic digestion of textile desizing wastewater; Effluent treatment using a submerged aerated filter; Effluent Treatment at Thos Chadwick & Sons Ltd; Protective properties of textiles dyed with natural dyes. Part 5 Novel technologies: Tandem wet-on-wet foam application of both crease-resist and antistatic finishes; An all natural slip resistant and absorbent fibrous material; Laser and devore; Cellulose-protein textiles: Utilisation of sericin in textile finishing.