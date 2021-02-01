Ecosystems of Resilience Practices: Contributions for Sustainability and Climate Change Adaptation focuses on resilience in action by exploring and providing approaches, perspectives, toolboxes and theoretical discourses for the improvement and enhancement of territorial and community resilience practices towards sustainability and climate change mitigation/adaptation. The book is divided into three sections: Section one investigates the contribution this kind of resilience approach could have on sustainable development goals as related to climate change. It also includes other environmental challenges such as ecosystem resilience in the face of climate change. Chapters dedicated to exploring the issues for a renovated governance of territorial transformation processes are included.

Section two focuses on the eco-systems of resilience practices characterization, including discourses on international networking of transitions initiatives.

Section three presents operative guidelines, instruments and proposals for the resilience practices "stabilization", "blooming" and "up scaling", aiming at a more effective and consistent contribution of resilience practices in reaching sustainability, adaptation goals and scenarios at local and global scales.

Ecosystems of Resilience Practices: Contributions for Sustainability and Climate Change Adaptation develops a set of tools and design criteria to support the dissemination of resilience practices. This new toolset will support the expansion and reinforcement of resilience practices and the building of solutions related to climate change.