Ecosystems of Resilience Practices
1st Edition
Contributions for Sustainability and Climate Change Adaptation
Description
Ecosystems of Resilience Practices: Contributions for Sustainability and Climate Change Adaptation focuses on resilience in action by exploring and providing approaches, perspectives, toolboxes and theoretical discourses for the improvement and enhancement of territorial and community resilience practices towards sustainability and climate change mitigation/adaptation. The book is divided into three sections: Section one investigates the contribution this kind of resilience approach could have on sustainable development goals as related to climate change. It also includes other environmental challenges such as ecosystem resilience in the face of climate change. Chapters dedicated to exploring the issues for a renovated governance of territorial transformation processes are included.
Section two focuses on the eco-systems of resilience practices characterization, including discourses on international networking of transitions initiatives.
Section three presents operative guidelines, instruments and proposals for the resilience practices "stabilization", "blooming" and "up scaling", aiming at a more effective and consistent contribution of resilience practices in reaching sustainability, adaptation goals and scenarios at local and global scales.
Ecosystems of Resilience Practices: Contributions for Sustainability and Climate Change Adaptation develops a set of tools and design criteria to support the dissemination of resilience practices. This new toolset will support the expansion and reinforcement of resilience practices and the building of solutions related to climate change.
Key Features
- Focuses on resilience practices, including effective transformation processes providing an overview of practices goals, sectors and solutions to problems raised
- Includes toolboxes and solutions showing the reader a systematic and stable approach moving from a conceptual framework to actual practice
- Presents a multilevel and multidisciplinary approach, allowing the reader to understand how to integrate and reconnect discourses on risk management, climate change, social and economic innovation and creative innovation
Readership
Researchers and post graduates working in areas related to global and planetary change, planning, economics, urban and territorial policies, environmental studies, risk management and climate change
Table of Contents
1. Resilience in action: Approaches to resilience practices
2. Resilience and Climate change
3. Resilience and risk adaptation in urban planning
4. Ecosystem of resilience practices governance
5. Governance climate change actions
6. Governance of transition process in Rotterdam
7. Resilience stabilisation: Role of economic issues in resilience practices
8. Urban common goods and territorial development: A new ground for resilience
9. Knowledge for resilience in action: Learning capacities
10. Ditching the Dykes: Developing a Capacity-Building Game for a Flood Resilient Region
11. Resilience Practices Observatory project: An overview
12. Resilient communities grant: Aims
13. Monitoring the Cariplo resilient Communities practices
14. Towards an impact evaluation framework to measure urban resilience in food practices
15. Mapping the ecosystem of practices: Exploration and characterisation
16. Co-production: Emerging issues from the co-production activities
17. Resilience Practices Forum events: Tools for capacity building and networking
18. Toolboxes and emerging needs / Knowledge and multidisciplinary discourses
19. Ecosystem services and nature-based solutions
20. Economics
21. Governance
22. Learning
23. Inspiration from international practices and experiences governance, economics and learning
24. Perspectives for research and action
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st February 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128191989
About the Editors
Angela Colucci
Professor Colucci is an architect and PhD in Planning (Politecnico of Milan). She held research grants at Polytechnic of Milan for several years on environmental planning polices and landscaping. She is Adjunct Professor at Politecnico of Milan of courses of Urbanism; Urban Design. As senior partner and CBO of Co.O.Pe.Ra.Te. ldt, she developed activities as independent researcher, consultant and practitioner in the field of environmental and landscape planning and assessment, urban design, urban and territorial resilience and food polices. She is the author of several books and papers on environmental and landscape planning, urban-rural partnerships and food planning, on territory systems resilience. She is the coordinator of the Resilience Practices Observatory (DAStU of Politecnico of Milano and Fondazione CARIPLO). She is a member of the RRMS thematic group of AESOP and president of REsilienceLAB (www.resiliencelab.eu).
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Architecture and Urban Studies (DAStU), Polytechnic of Milan, Italy
Giulia Pesaro
Professor Pesaro is an Economist, independent researcher, consultant and professor. Her main research and activity fields are the promotion of resilience and sustainable development of territorial systems and the prevention and mitigation of risk and damage due to natural hazards impacts from an economic perspective. Her other areas of study are related to the sustainability, smartness and resilience of local territorial systems, with particular attention to the protection and valorization of public goods like the cultural heritage, cultural landscape and natural environment. Founder and Senior Partner of Cooperate S.r.l., she has taught in Politecnico of Milan since 2002 and Università dell'Insubria since 2013, and she has designed and coordinated research and operational projects at local, national and international levels for public and private bodies.
Affiliations and Expertise
Giulia Pesaro, Department of Architecture and Urban Studies (DAStU), Polytechnic of Milan, Italy
Ratings and Reviews
