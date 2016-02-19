Ecophysiology of Tropical Crops
1st Edition
Description
Ecophysiology of Tropical Crops covers the knowledge and opinion on ecophysiology of the major tropical crop plants.
The book discusses the fundamental ideas about the numerical description of plant development and considers effects of climatic factors (e.g., temperature, light, and water) on physiological processes in plants. The text also presents an overview of the physical and chemical characteristics of tropical soils. The ecophysiology of the major crop plants, particularly those suitable for the wet tropics, including rice, sugarcane, pineapple, grasslands, root crops, sweet potato, coffee, cacao, rubber, banana, tea, oil palm, coconut palm, citrus, cashew, and mango, is also considered.
Plant ecologists, plant physiologists, biochemists, horticulturists, agronomists, meteorologists, soil scientists, food technologists, plant breeders, and people interested in the production of tropical crops will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1 Climate
I. Introduction
II. Specification of Development
III. Temperature
IV. Light
V. Water
VI. Conclusions
References
Chapter 2 Soils
I. Introduction
II. Red and Yellow Soils of the Humid Tropics
III. Physical Characteristics
IV. Chemical Characteristics
V. Nutrient Relations
VI. Organic Matter
References
Chapter 3 Rice
I. Introduction
II. Adaptation to Environment
III. Climatic Factors Affecting Growth and Yield
IV. Annual Productivity in Temperature Regions and Tropics
V. Growth Pattern and Growth Duration
VI. Engineering for Higher Yields
References
Chapter 4 Sugarcane
I. Introduction
II. Environmental Effects on Growth
III. Germination
IV. Tillering
V. Ripening
References
Chapter 5 Pineapple
I. The Plant Environment
II. Anatomy-Morphology
III. Carbon Assimilation
IV. Water Relations
V. Crop Ecological Aspects
VI. Physiology of Flowering
VII. Effects of Environment on Growth Cycle, Fruit Yield, and Fruit Quality
VIII. Pests and Diseases
References
Chapter 6 Grasslands
I. Introduction
II. Flora of Natural Grasslands
III. The Tropical Environment and Grasslands
IV. The Soil Environment
V. Fire as an Environmental Factor
VI. Conclusions
References
Chapter 7 Root Crops
I. Introduction
II. Comparative Macroecophysiology
III. Comparative Microecophysiology
IV. Species-Dependent Ecophysiology
References
Chapter 8 Sweet Potato
I. Introduction
II. Effect of Environment on Dry Matter Production
III. Source-Sink Relations
IV. Photosynthetic Efficiency
V. Drought Tolerance
VI. Genotype X Environment Interaction
References
Chapter 9 Coffee
I. Introduction
II. Climatic Factors Affecting Distribution of Coffee
III. Photosynthesis and Productivity
IV. Vegetative Growth
V. Reproductive Growth
VI. Conclusions
References
Chapter 10 Cacao
I. Introduction
II. Origin and Distribution
III. Climate
IV. Sous
V. Physiological Determinants of Yield
VI. Environmental Effects on Growth and Flowering
References
Chapter 11 Rubber
I. Introduction
II. Soil Conditions and Root Growth
III. Climatic Conditions
IV. Shoot Growth
V. Flowering
VI. Latex Flow
VII. Yield
References
Chapter 12 Tea
I. Introduction
II. Botany
III. Plant Water Status
IV. Stomatal Movements
V. Photosynthesis
VI. Shoot Growth
VII. Flavor
VIII. Yield of Plucked Shoots
IX. Conclusions
References
Chapter 13 Oil Palm
I. Introduction
II. Geography
III. Weather and Climate
IV. Sous
V. Biotic Factors
VI. Summary
References
Chapter 14 Coconut Palm
I. Introduction
II. Climatic Requirements
III. Soils
IV. Growth Physiology
V. Mineral Nutrition
VI. Ecophysiological Diseases
References
Chapter IS Citrus
I. Introduction
II. Origin and Natural Habitat
III. Climate
IV. Tree Growth and Reproduction
V. Growth and Fruiting in Relation to Climate
VI. Soil
VII. Mineral Nutrition
VIII. Irrigation
IX. Varieties
X. Research
References
Chapter 16 Banana
I. Introduction
II. World Production and Trade
III. Botanical Classification
IV. Geographical Distribution
V. Environmental Requirements
VI. Pests and Diseases
VII. Management Practices
References
Chapter 17 Cashew
I. Introduction
II. Botanical Features
III. Growth in Relation to Ecological Factors
IV. Reproductive Growth
V. Crop Improvement
References
Chapter 18 Mango
I. Introduction
II. Growth Characteristics
III. Effect of Environment on Growth and Yield
IV. Hormonal Control of Growth
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 516
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483215983