Ecophysiology of Tropical Crops covers the knowledge and opinion on ecophysiology of the major tropical crop plants. The book discusses the fundamental ideas about the numerical description of plant development and considers effects of climatic factors (e.g., temperature, light, and water) on physiological processes in plants. The text also presents an overview of the physical and chemical characteristics of tropical soils. The ecophysiology of the major crop plants, particularly those suitable for the wet tropics, including rice, sugarcane, pineapple, grasslands, root crops, sweet potato, coffee, cacao, rubber, banana, tea, oil palm, coconut palm, citrus, cashew, and mango, is also considered. Plant ecologists, plant physiologists, biochemists, horticulturists, agronomists, meteorologists, soil scientists, food technologists, plant breeders, and people interested in the production of tropical crops will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1 Climate

I. Introduction

II. Specification of Development

III. Temperature

IV. Light

V. Water

VI. Conclusions

References

Chapter 2 Soils

I. Introduction

II. Red and Yellow Soils of the Humid Tropics

III. Physical Characteristics

IV. Chemical Characteristics

V. Nutrient Relations

VI. Organic Matter

References

Chapter 3 Rice

I. Introduction

II. Adaptation to Environment

III. Climatic Factors Affecting Growth and Yield

IV. Annual Productivity in Temperature Regions and Tropics

V. Growth Pattern and Growth Duration

VI. Engineering for Higher Yields

References

Chapter 4 Sugarcane

I. Introduction

II. Environmental Effects on Growth

III. Germination

IV. Tillering

V. Ripening

References

Chapter 5 Pineapple

I. The Plant Environment

II. Anatomy-Morphology

III. Carbon Assimilation

IV. Water Relations

V. Crop Ecological Aspects

VI. Physiology of Flowering

VII. Effects of Environment on Growth Cycle, Fruit Yield, and Fruit Quality

VIII. Pests and Diseases

References

Chapter 6 Grasslands

I. Introduction

II. Flora of Natural Grasslands

III. The Tropical Environment and Grasslands

IV. The Soil Environment

V. Fire as an Environmental Factor

VI. Conclusions

References

Chapter 7 Root Crops

I. Introduction

II. Comparative Macroecophysiology

III. Comparative Microecophysiology

IV. Species-Dependent Ecophysiology

References

Chapter 8 Sweet Potato

I. Introduction

II. Effect of Environment on Dry Matter Production

III. Source-Sink Relations

IV. Photosynthetic Efficiency

V. Drought Tolerance

VI. Genotype X Environment Interaction

References

Chapter 9 Coffee

I. Introduction

II. Climatic Factors Affecting Distribution of Coffee

III. Photosynthesis and Productivity

IV. Vegetative Growth

V. Reproductive Growth

VI. Conclusions

References

Chapter 10 Cacao

I. Introduction

II. Origin and Distribution

III. Climate

IV. Sous

V. Physiological Determinants of Yield

VI. Environmental Effects on Growth and Flowering

References

Chapter 11 Rubber

I. Introduction

II. Soil Conditions and Root Growth

III. Climatic Conditions

IV. Shoot Growth

V. Flowering

VI. Latex Flow

VII. Yield

References

Chapter 12 Tea

I. Introduction

II. Botany

III. Plant Water Status

IV. Stomatal Movements

V. Photosynthesis

VI. Shoot Growth

VII. Flavor

VIII. Yield of Plucked Shoots

IX. Conclusions

References

Chapter 13 Oil Palm

I. Introduction

II. Geography

III. Weather and Climate

IV. Sous

V. Biotic Factors

VI. Summary

References

Chapter 14 Coconut Palm

I. Introduction

II. Climatic Requirements

III. Soils

IV. Growth Physiology

V. Mineral Nutrition

VI. Ecophysiological Diseases

References

Chapter IS Citrus

I. Introduction

II. Origin and Natural Habitat

III. Climate

IV. Tree Growth and Reproduction

V. Growth and Fruiting in Relation to Climate

VI. Soil

VII. Mineral Nutrition

VIII. Irrigation

IX. Varieties

X. Research

References

Chapter 16 Banana

I. Introduction

II. World Production and Trade

III. Botanical Classification

IV. Geographical Distribution

V. Environmental Requirements

VI. Pests and Diseases

VII. Management Practices

References

Chapter 17 Cashew

I. Introduction

II. Botanical Features

III. Growth in Relation to Ecological Factors

IV. Reproductive Growth

V. Crop Improvement

References

Chapter 18 Mango

I. Introduction

II. Growth Characteristics

III. Effect of Environment on Growth and Yield

IV. Hormonal Control of Growth

References

Index



