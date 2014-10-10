Economics of Public Finance
3rd Edition
An Economic Analysis of Government Expenditure and Revenue in the United Kingdom
Description
The latest edition of this valuable book updates all previous material and incorporates much new material. It includes a consideration of the problems of and methods for controlling public spending, the relative merits of income tax and a direct expenditure tax, the changes required in the income tax unit, the petroleum revenue tax, the compliance costs of VAT and other new developments which have occurred since the second edition was published in 1978.
Readership
Of interest to students and teachers of economics and public finance.
Table of Contents
Introduction. The economic role of government. The growth of public expenditure. Control of government expenditure. Economic aspects of government expenditure. Taxation - principles, classification and analysis. Taxation of personal income. Taxation of business income. Outlay taxation. Taxation of capital or wealth. Local government expenditure and income. Taxation, public expenditure and the distribution of personal income and wealth. Regulation of the economy through budgetary policy. Inflation and taxation. International perspective and the EEC. Reappraisal and reform. Selected bibliography. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 379
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1984
- Published:
- 10th October 2014
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483297149
About the Author
C. T. Sandford
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Bath, UK
Reviews
@qu:The coverage is comprehensive and Professor Sandford writes clearly, without recourse to the jargon of the trade and meaningless pseudo-mathematical analysis. @source:Accountancy - The Journal of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales