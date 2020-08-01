Economic Analysis and Policy Evaluation in the Railway Industry
1st Edition
An International Perspective
Description
Economic Analysis and Policy Evaluation in the Railway Industry provides a systematic treatment of key metrics of modern railway systems. Contributors evaluate the economic effects of forces shaping railway and transportation industries worldwide, summarizing the ways that sophisticated railway systems differ from those plagued by problems and difficulties. Economic concepts, techniques, and applied empirical models reveal vertical and horizontal differences among operations, enabling readers to draw conclusions about the economic implications of regulatory and policy initiatives. Each contributor describes opportunities for future research.
Key Features
- Assesses the economics of restructuring, competition policy, pricing, and investments
- Provides new economic models, data, and problems
- Illuminates the opportunities and risks of various regulatory policies
Readership
Upper-division undergraduates, graduate students, and professionals working in transportation economics, development economics, and industrial organization
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Evolution of the Sector in the Last 30 Years
3. The reforms to debate
4. Analysis of the Evolution of Productivity and Efficiency in the Railway Sector
5. Socio-Economic Evaluation of Rail Infrastructure Investments
6. External Competition and Relationship with other Modes
7. Pricing in Rail Transport
8. Future Challenges in Rail Transport
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128169285
About the Editor
Pedro Cantos-Sanchez
Pedro Cantos Sánchez specializes in the transport economy and some applications of the industrial economy. In particular, he has worked on issues such as deregulation and privatization in the transport sector (mainly rail), the analysis of efficiency and productivity in transport, the effects of infrastructure on economic growth, analysis and prediction of demand, and the pricing of infrastructure and transport services. His work has appeared in the "Journal of Transport Economics and Policy" and "Regional Science and Urban Economics," among other publications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Universidad de Valencia, Spain
Marc Ivaldi
Marc Ivaldi, Research Director at the Toulouse School of Economics, has served as Scientific Director of the Division of Social Sciences and Humanities at the French Ministry of Higher Education and Research. He specializes in Applied Industrial Organization, and he has primarily studied network and transport service industries (rail, air, energy, telecommunications, banking, information technologies). He is an expert on empirical methods for competition and regulation policy and has published many articles in prominent academic journals. He holds a PhD in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania.
Affiliations and Expertise
Toulouse School of Economics, France