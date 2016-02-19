Ecology of Tropical Oceans
1st Edition
Description
This book breaks new ground with the integration of geography, oceanography, plankton and benthic biology, as well as fish, to present a comprehensive account of the ecology of the tropical ocean. Proceeding from a description of the geomorphology, sediments, and vegetation of tropical continental shelves and the oceanography of tropical regions, the authors describe the benthos, plankton, and fish communities of tropical seas. An examination of the production of plant and animal life in tropical oceans is presented together with the numerical population biology of fish and invertebrates.
Readership
Students and researchers in marine ecology and biology, oceanographers, and fisheries biologists.
Table of Contents
Introduction. Geography of the Tropical Oceans. Circulation of Tropical Seas and Oceans. Biological Communities of Tropical Oceans. Biological Production: Benthos and Plankton. Species Assemblages in Tropical Demersal Fisheries. Pelagic Fish of Tropical Oceans. Fish as Components of Marine Ecosystems. Dynamics of Tropical Fish Populations. Population Biology of Large Marine Invertebrates. References. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 407
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1987
- Published:
- 5th November 1987
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323140638
About the Author
Author Unknown
Reviews
@qu:An excellent discussion of tropical fisheries ecology....The book should become an important reference for students of tropical fisheries, scientists interested in the literature on this diverse topic, and any fisheries scientist interested in seeing Pauly's theory described in some detail. @source:--AMERICAN SCIENTIST @qu:Ecology of Tropical Oceans is unique, stimulating and provocative. ...a major contribution to tropical marine science... @source:--David McB. Williams Australian Institute of Marine Science, Cape Ferguson, Queensland 4810, Australia of Ecology of Tropical Oceans