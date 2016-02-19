Lakes of New York State, Volume III: Ecology of the Lakes of East-Central New York discusses the limnology of three lakes in the New York State—Otsego Lake (Glimmerglass), Canadarago Lake, and Saratoga Lake. This book is divided into three chapters. Chapter 1 describes Otsego Lake as one of the deeper lakes in the state with a maximum depth of 50.5 m. The historical data, ecosystem, geography, and hydrology of Canadarago Lake are discussed in Chapter 2. The last chapter categorizes Saratoga Lake as a productive lake exhibiting the classic symptoms of cultural eutrophication—low water clarity, growth of nuisance algae, hypolimnetic oxygen depletion, and the presence of fecal bacteria in the water. This publication is beneficial to limnologists and ecologists working on freshwater lakes.