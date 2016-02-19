Ecology of the Lakes of East-Central New York - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121073039, 9781483277349

Ecology of the Lakes of East-Central New York

1st Edition

Editors: Jay A. Bloomfield
eBook ISBN: 9781483277349
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 430
Description

Lakes of New York State, Volume III: Ecology of the Lakes of East-Central New York discusses the limnology of three lakes in the New York State—Otsego Lake (Glimmerglass), Canadarago Lake, and Saratoga Lake. This book is divided into three chapters. Chapter 1 describes Otsego Lake as one of the deeper lakes in the state with a maximum depth of 50.5 m. The historical data, ecosystem, geography, and hydrology of Canadarago Lake are discussed in Chapter 2. The last chapter categorizes Saratoga Lake as a productive lake exhibiting the classic symptoms of cultural eutrophication—low water clarity, growth of nuisance algae, hypolimnetic oxygen depletion, and the presence of fecal bacteria in the water. This publication is beneficial to limnologists and ecologists working on freshwater lakes.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Foreword

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

The Limnology of Otsego Lake (Glimmerglass)

Introduction

Drainage Basin

Limnological Characterization

Recommendations

References

Limnology of Canadarago Lake

Introduction and History

Geography

Hydrology

Physical Limnology

Chemical Limnology

Biological Limnology

Discussion of Ecosystem

Conclusions

References

Limnology of Saratoga Lake

Introduction

Early Studies of Saratoga Lake

Geographic Description

Morphometric and Hydrologic Description

Limnological Characteristics

Nutrient Budgets

Discussion

Summary

Addendum

References

Index

About the Editor

Jay A. Bloomfield

