Ecology of the Lakes of East-Central New York
1st Edition
Description
Lakes of New York State, Volume III: Ecology of the Lakes of East-Central New York discusses the limnology of three lakes in the New York State—Otsego Lake (Glimmerglass), Canadarago Lake, and Saratoga Lake. This book is divided into three chapters. Chapter 1 describes Otsego Lake as one of the deeper lakes in the state with a maximum depth of 50.5 m. The historical data, ecosystem, geography, and hydrology of Canadarago Lake are discussed in Chapter 2. The last chapter categorizes Saratoga Lake as a productive lake exhibiting the classic symptoms of cultural eutrophication—low water clarity, growth of nuisance algae, hypolimnetic oxygen depletion, and the presence of fecal bacteria in the water. This publication is beneficial to limnologists and ecologists working on freshwater lakes.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
The Limnology of Otsego Lake (Glimmerglass)
Introduction
Drainage Basin
Limnological Characterization
Recommendations
References
Limnology of Canadarago Lake
Introduction and History
Geography
Hydrology
Physical Limnology
Chemical Limnology
Biological Limnology
Discussion of Ecosystem
Conclusions
References
Limnology of Saratoga Lake
Introduction
Early Studies of Saratoga Lake
Geographic Description
Morphometric and Hydrologic Description
Limnological Characteristics
Nutrient Budgets
Discussion
Summary
Addendum
References
Index
