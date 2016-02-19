Ecology of Insect Vector Populations provides a review and appraisal of the ecology of insect vectors of disease, with particular attention to the problems of sampling adult insect vector populations.

The book examines the manner in which the inter-related problems of insect ecology, behavior, and population sampling have been explored over a wide range of investigations on disease vectors. The text focuses mainly on the study of blood-sucking dipterous insects such as tse-tse flies, mosquitoes, black-flies, and midges along with the appraisal of relevant studies on house-fly and blow-fly populations. The studies of the ecology of the wingless vectors of disease or plague such as the fleas are carried out extensively.

The dissertation will be of interest to medical entomologists, animal ecologists, and epidemiologists.