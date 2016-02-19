Ecology of Insect Vector Populations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483231693, 9781483272849

Ecology of Insect Vector Populations

1st Edition

Authors: R. C. Muirhead-Thomson
eBook ISBN: 9781483272849
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 182
Description

Ecology of Insect Vector Populations provides a review and appraisal of the ecology of insect vectors of disease, with particular attention to the problems of sampling adult insect vector populations.

The book examines the manner in which the inter-related problems of insect ecology, behavior, and population sampling have been explored over a wide range of investigations on disease vectors. The text focuses mainly on the study of blood-sucking dipterous insects such as tse-tse flies, mosquitoes, black-flies, and midges along with the appraisal of relevant studies on house-fly and blow-fly populations. The studies of the ecology of the wingless vectors of disease or plague such as the fleas are carried out extensively.

The dissertation will be of interest to medical entomologists, animal ecologists, and epidemiologists.

Table of Contents


﻿Preface

1. Introduction

2. General Problems of Vector Ecology

3. Tse-Tse Flies

4. Anopheline Mosquito Vectors of Malaria

5. Culicine Mosquitoes

6. Black-Flies, Sand-Flies, and Midges

7. House-Flies and Blow-Flies

8. Vector Population Studies by Means of Marking-Release-Recapture

9. Sampling of Flea Populations

10. Summary and Discussion

Bibliography

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
182
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1968
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483272849

About the Author

R. C. Muirhead-Thomson

Ratings and Reviews

