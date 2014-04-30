Ecological Modelling and Engineering of Lakes and Wetlands, Volume 26

Ni-Bin Chang is a professor in the Civil and Environmental Engineering Department and the Director of the Stormwater Management Academy, University of Central Florida (UCF) in the United States. From Aug. 2012 to Aug. 2014, he was the program director of the Hydrologic Sciences Program and Cyber-enabled Sustainability Science and Engineering Program for the National Science Foundation in the United States. He received a B.S. degree in Civil Engineering from National Chiao-Tung University (NCTU) in Taiwan in 1983, and M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in Water Resources and Environmental Systems Engineering from Cornell University in 1989 and 1991, respectively. Since 1992, Dr. Chang has been directing academic research in the core area of “Environmental Sustainability, Water Resources Management, and Systems Analysis” based on various socio-technical system of systems engineering approaches. Ni-Bin is a new Renaissance-type scientist for whom cross-disciplinary research is the norm. With the formation of many cross-domain teams, his research areas include sustainable systems engineering, sustainability science, environmental and hydrological informatics/systems analysis, remote sensing and sensor networks, soft computing, industrial ecology, ecological engineering, green infrastructure planning and design, and system control/engineering optimization. Ni-Bin has received widespread recognition for his interdisciplinary research. He was elected as a Fellow of American Society of Civil Engineers (F.ASCE) in 2009 and the American Association for the Advancement of Science (F.AAAS) in 2011. He was also an elected Member of the European Academy of Sciences (M.EAS) in 2008 and has been a member of the Board of Earth Sciences and Environmental Sciences Division since then. He holds senior membership of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and International Society of Optical Engineers (SPIE), Board Certified Environmental Engineer (BCEE), Diplomat of Water Resources Engineer (DWRE), Certificate of Leadership in Energy and Environment Design (LEED). He is the recipient of the Distinguished Visiting Fellowship of the Royal Academy of Engineering in United Kingdom (UK) in 2013, Fulbright Scholar Award in the U.S. in 2012, Bridging the Gaps Award from the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) in the UK. in 2012, Outstanding Achievement Award (ASCE/EWRI) in the U.S. in 2010, and the Research Excellence Award from the National Research Council in Taiwan from 1997 to 2001. He has taught courses in Environmental Informatics and Remote Sensing, Environmental Systems Analysis etc. He is the editorial board member of 40+ international journals. As of Sept. 2013, Ni-Bin is the primary author or a co-author of over 208 peer-reviewed journal articles, 4 English books, 19 book chapters, and 175 conference papers. He was the guest editor of 11 special issues of academic journals, and the owner of 8 United States Patents.