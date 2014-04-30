Ecological Modelling and Engineering of Lakes and Wetlands, Volume 26
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Chapter 1: Introduction
- Abstract
- 1.1 Models of Lakes and Wetlands
- 1.2 Ecological Engineering Applied to Lakes and Wetlands
- Chapter 2: Structurally Dynamic Models of Lakes
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 How to Construct Structurally Dynamic Models and Definitions of Eco-Exergy
- 2.3 Biomanipulation
- 2.4 Development of a SDM to Describe the Competition Between Phytoplankton and Submerged Vegetation
- 2.5 SDM Developed for Lake Fure
- 2.6 Summary and Conclusions
- Chapter 3: Development of Level-IV Fugacity-Based QWASI Model for Dynamic Multimedia Fate and Transport Processes of HCHs in Lake Chaohu, China
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Development of Level IV Fugacity-Based QWASI Model
- 3.3 Results and Discussion
- 3.4 Conclusion
- Chapter 4: Eco-Risk Assessments for Toxic Contaminants Based on Species Sensitivity Distribution Models in Lake Chaohu, China
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Materials and Methods
- 4.3 Eco-Risk Assessments for OCPs in Lake Chaohu
- 4.4 Eco-Risk Assessments for PAHs in Lake Chaohu
- Chapter 5: Addressing the Uncertainty in Modeling Watershed Nonpoint Source Pollution
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction to the Issue
- 5.2 Uncertainty in Modeling NPS Pollution: State of the Art
- 5.3 Uncertainty Analysis for Complex NPS Pollution Models
- 5.4 Improving Data and Model Structure: Future Directions
- Chapter 6: Extending the Application of Network Analysis to Ecological Risk Assessment for Aquatic Ecosystems
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 General Framework of Applying Network Analysis to ERA
- 6.3 INA for ERA: Methodology and Rationale
- 6.4 A Case Study of the Application of INA: ERA of a River Ecosystem Intercepted by Damming
- 6.5 Network Indicators for Risk Management
- 6.6 Identifying uncertainty in network analysis
- 6.7 A System-Based ERA Framework for Aquatic Ecosystems
- 6.8 Conclusion
- Chapter 7: Modeling the Purification Effects of the Constructed Sphagnum Wetland on Phosphorus and Heavy Metals in Dajiuhu Wetland Reserve, China
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Material and Methods
- 7.3 Results and Discussion
- 7.4 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 8: Ecological Accounting for a Constructed Wetland
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Methodology
- 8.3 Case study
- 8.4 Conclusion
- Chapter 9: Modeling the Response of the Planktonic Microbial Community to Warming Effects in Maritime Antarctic Lakes: Ecological Implications
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Study Area: Byers Peninsula, an Antarctic Special Protected Area
- 9.3 Ecological Features: Lake Limnopolar and its Catchment
- 9.4 Modeling of Lake Limnopolar
- 9.5 Conclusions
- Chapter 10: Analytical Modeling for Environmental Dispersion in Wetland
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Formulation
- 10.3 Environmental Dispersion for Depth-Dominated Wetland Flows
- 10.4 Conclusions
- Chapter 11: Trade-Offs Between Biodiversity Conservation and Nutrients Removal in Wetlands of Arid Intensive Agricultural Basins: The Mar Menor Case, Spain
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Dynamic Modeling of the Mar Menor Watershed
- 11.3 Effects of Hydrological Changes on the Mar Menor Lagoon: Jellyfish Outbreaks
- 11.4 Assessment of Ecosystem Services: Nutrient Removal
- 11.5 Assessment of Ecosystem Services: Biodiversity Conservation
- 11.6 Trade-Offs Between Ecosystem Services of Wetlands
- 11.7 Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 12: Structurally Dynamic Model and Ecological Indicators to detect the crayfish invasion in a lake ecosystem
- Abstract
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 The Case Study of Lake Chozas (Spain) to Describe the Response to Biological Invasion
- 12.3 Joint application of ecological indicators to assess the health status of two Spanish lakes
- 12.4 Conclusion
- Chapter 13: Development of Ecological Models for the Effects of Macrophyte Restoration on the Ecosystem Health of a Large Eutrophic Chinese Lake (Lake Chaohu)
- Abstract
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Methods
- 13.3 Results
- 13.4 Discussion
- 13.5 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 14: Development of Structural Dynamic Model for the Ecosystem Evolution of a Large Shallow Chinese Lake (Lake Chaohu)
- Abstract
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Model Development
- 14.3 Restoration Methods and the Possible Effects
- 14.4 Structural Dynamic Approaches
- Chapter 15: Exploring the Mechanism of Catastrophic Regime Shift in a Shallow Plateau Lake: A Three-Dimensional Water Quality Modeling Approach
- Abstract
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 Materials and Methodology
- 15.3 Results and Discussions
- 15.4 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 16: Floating Treatment Wetlands for Nutrient Removal in a Subtropical Stormwater Wet Detention Pond with a Fountain
- Abstract
- 16.1 Overview of Stormwater Flow and Quality Impact
- 16.2 Stormwater Treatment Capacity
- 16.3 Field Pond Study
- 16.4 Results and Discussion
- 16.5 BMP Credit Assessment
- 16.6 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 17: System Dynamics Modeling for Nitrogen Removal in a Subtropical Stormwater Wet Pond
- Abstract
- 17.1 Introduction
- 17.2 Limitations of Traditional Stormwater Ponds
- 17.3 Floating Treatment Wetland Technologies
- 17.4 Field Campaign for Investigating the Copper Impact
- 17.5 Collection of Nutrient Data
- 17.6 Investigation of Aquatic Nitrogen Cycling
- 17.7 System Dynamics Modeling
- 17.8 Results and Discussion
- 17.9 Conclusions
- Appendix A Stock Symbols Used in the STELLA Model
- Appendix B Flow Symbols Used in the STELLA Model
- Appendix C Converter Symbols Used in the STELLA Model
- Chapter 18: Modeling Management Options for Controlling the Invasive Zebra Mussel in a Mediterranean Reservoir
- Abstract
- 18.1 Introduction
- 18.2 Methods
- 18.3 Scenario Analyses
- 18.4 Results and Discussion
- 18.5 Final Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 19: SubWet 2.0. Modeling the Performance of Treatment Wetlands
- Abstract
- 19.1 Introduction
- 19.2 Model Structure
- 19.3 Model Calibration
- 19.4 Advantages of SubWet in Comparison to Other Predictive Tools
- 19.5 Summary and Conclusions
- Chapter 20: Framing the Need for Applications of Ecological Engineering in Arctic Environments
- Abstract
- 20.1 Introduction
- 20.2 Review of Application of Ecological Engineering in the Arctic: 1970s to Present
- 20.3 Barriers to the Application Ecological Engineering in the Arctic
- 20.4 Moving Research to Application
- 20.5 Conclusions
- Chapter 21: Exploratory Performance Testing of a Pilot Scale HSSF Wetland in the Canadian Arctic
- Abstract
- 21.1 Introduction
- 21.2 Methods
- 21.3 Results/Discussion
- 21.4 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 22: Practical Aspects, Logistical Challenges, and Regulatory Considerations for Modeling and Managing Treatment Wetlands in the Canadian Arctic
- Abstract
- 22.1 Introduction
- 22.2 Logistical Challenges
- 22.3 Best Practices
- 22.4 Recommendations
- 22.5 Conclusions
- Chapter 23: Modeling of Municipal Wastewater Treatment in a System Consisting of Waste Stabilization Ponds, Constructed Wetlands and Fish Ponds in Tanzania
- Abstract
- 23.1 Introduction
- 23.2 Previous Efforts in Modeling of Wastewater Treatment
- 23.3 Sampling and Model Development
- 23.4 Mathematical Equations
- 23.5 Model Simulations and Output
- 23.6 Conclusions and Recommendations
- Chapter 24: A Novel Subsurface Upflow Wetland with the Aid of Biosorption-Activated Media for Nutrient Removal
- Abstract
- 24.1 Introduction
- 24.2 Regulation and Policy
- 24.3 Biosorption-Activated Media
- 24.4 Field-Scale Study
- 24.5 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 25: Tracer-based System Dynamic Modeling for Designing a Subsurface Upflow Wetland for Nutrient Removal
- Abstract
- 25.1 Introduction
- 25.2 Site Description
- 25.3 The Tracer Study
- 25.4 Modeling the SUW System
- 25.5 Sensitivity Analysis
- 25.6 Final Remarks
- 25.7 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Index
Description
Ecological modelling has developed rapidly in recent decades, with the focus primarily on the restoration of lakes and wetlands. Ecological Modelling and Engineering in Lakes and Wetlands presents the progress being made in modelling for a wealth of applications. It covers the older biogeochemical models still in use today, structurally dynamic models, 3D models, biophysical models, entire watershed models, and ecotoxicological models, as well as the expansion of modeling to the Arctic and Antarctic climate-zones.
The book also addresses modelling the effect of climate change, including the development of ecological models for addressing storm water pond issues, which are increasingly important in urban regions where more concentrated rainfalls are a consequence of climate change. The ecological engineering topics covered in the book also emphasize the advancements being made in applying ecological engineering regimes for better environmental management of lakes and wetlands.
Key Features
- Examines recent progress towards a better understanding of these two important ecosystems
- Presents new results and approaches that can be used to develop better models
- Discusses how to increase the synergistic effect between ecosystems engineering and modelling
Details
- No. of pages:
- 720
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 30th April 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444632555
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444632494
About the Series Volume Editors
Sven Erik Jørgensen Series Volume Editor
Sven Erik Jørgensen was the professor emeritus in environmental chemistry at the University of Copenhagen. He received a master of science in chemical engineering from the Danish Technical University (1958), a doctor of environmental engineering (Karlsruhe University) and a doctor of science in ecological modelling (Copenhagen University). He was the honourable doctor at Coimbra University, Portugal and at Dar es Salaam University (Tanzania). In 1975 he founded the journal Ecological Modelling and in 1978 the ISEM (International Society of Ecological Modelling). He has received several awards, the Ruder Boskovic Medal, the Prigogine Prize, the Pascal Medal, the Einstein professorship at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Santa Chiara Prize for multidisciplinary teaching and the very prestigious Stockholm Water Prize. He has published 366 papers of which 275 were published in peer-reviewed international journals and he has edited or authored 76 books, of which several have been translated to other languages (Chinese, Russian, Spanish and Portuguese). He has authored a successful textbook in ecological modelling “Fundamentals of Ecological Modelling”, which was published as a fourth edition together with Brian Fath in 2011. It has been translated into Chinese and Russian (third edition). He authored a well received textbook in system ecology entitled “Introduction to Systems Ecology”. It was published as an English edition in 2012 and as a Chinese edition in 2013. He was editor in chief of the Encyclopedia of Ecology, published in 2008, and of the Encyclopedia of Environmental Management, published in December 2012. He has taught courses in ecological modelling in 32 different countries. He is the editorial board member of 18 international journals in the fields of ecology and environmental management. He was the president of ISEM and he also was elected member of the European Academy of Sciences, for which he was the chairman of the Section for Environmental Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, Copenhagen University, Denmark
Ni-Bin Chang Series Volume Editor
Ni-Bin Chang is a professor in the Civil and Environmental Engineering Department and the Director of the Stormwater Management Academy, University of Central Florida (UCF) in the United States. From Aug. 2012 to Aug. 2014, he was the program director of the Hydrologic Sciences Program and Cyber-enabled Sustainability Science and Engineering Program for the National Science Foundation in the United States. He received a B.S. degree in Civil Engineering from National Chiao-Tung University (NCTU) in Taiwan in 1983, and M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in Water Resources and Environmental Systems Engineering from Cornell University in 1989 and 1991, respectively. Since 1992, Dr. Chang has been directing academic research in the core area of “Environmental Sustainability, Water Resources Management, and Systems Analysis” based on various socio-technical system of systems engineering approaches. Ni-Bin is a new Renaissance-type scientist for whom cross-disciplinary research is the norm. With the formation of many cross-domain teams, his research areas include sustainable systems engineering, sustainability science, environmental and hydrological informatics/systems analysis, remote sensing and sensor networks, soft computing, industrial ecology, ecological engineering, green infrastructure planning and design, and system control/engineering optimization. Ni-Bin has received widespread recognition for his interdisciplinary research. He was elected as a Fellow of American Society of Civil Engineers (F.ASCE) in 2009 and the American Association for the Advancement of Science (F.AAAS) in 2011. He was also an elected Member of the European Academy of Sciences (M.EAS) in 2008 and has been a member of the Board of Earth Sciences and Environmental Sciences Division since then. He holds senior membership of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and International Society of Optical Engineers (SPIE), Board Certified Environmental Engineer (BCEE), Diplomat of Water Resources Engineer (DWRE), Certificate of Leadership in Energy and Environment Design (LEED). He is the recipient of the Distinguished Visiting Fellowship of the Royal Academy of Engineering in United Kingdom (UK) in 2013, Fulbright Scholar Award in the U.S. in 2012, Bridging the Gaps Award from the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) in the UK. in 2012, Outstanding Achievement Award (ASCE/EWRI) in the U.S. in 2010, and the Research Excellence Award from the National Research Council in Taiwan from 1997 to 2001. He has taught courses in Environmental Informatics and Remote Sensing, Environmental Systems Analysis etc. He is the editorial board member of 40+ international journals. As of Sept. 2013, Ni-Bin is the primary author or a co-author of over 208 peer-reviewed journal articles, 4 English books, 19 book chapters, and 175 conference papers. He was the guest editor of 11 special issues of academic journals, and the owner of 8 United States Patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Central Florida, USA
Fu-Liu Xu Series Volume Editor
Dr. Fu-Liu Xu is a professor of environmental Sciences at Peking University, China. From 2001 to 2011, he was the director of the Environmental Sciences Division at the College of Urban and Environmental Sciences, Peking University. He received a B.S. degree in Geology from Hefei University of Technology in China in 1984, an M.S. degree in Geochemistry from Xi’an Geological College in China in 1988, and a Ph.D. degree in Ecological Modeling from the University of Copenhagen in Denmark in 1998. Since then, Dr. Xu have been conducting academic research in ecological and environmental sciences covering ecological modeling, ecological indicators, ecological health, ecological engineering, as well as the fate, transfer, ecotoxicology and risk assessment of toxic chemical pollutants. He was the recipient of the Marie Curie Fellowship in 1995, the Distinguished Visiting Fellowship from the University of Hawaii, the Chinese University of Hong Kong, and from the University of Kyoto in 2001, 2002 and 2003, respectively, as well as the National Foundation for Distinguished Young Scholars of China in 2007. He has taught courses in Ecological Modeling, Environmental Decision-Making Analysis, and Fundamentals of Geosciences. Dr. Xu is the editorial board member of three international journals, Ecological Modelling, Ecological Indicators, and Journal of Ecosystem. He has published 158 peer-reviewed journal articles. He was a co-author of the Handbook of Ecological Indicators for Assessment of Ecosystem Health published by CRC Press (First Edition in 1995 and Second Edition in 2010). He was the chief guest editor of the special issues on Toxic Chemical Pollutants in Freshwater Ecosystem for The Scientific World Journal with the Environmental Chemistry Domain in 2012. He is a Fellow of the International Society of Ecological Modelling (ISEM).
Affiliations and Expertise
Peking University, China