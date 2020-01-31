1. Introduction to eco-efficient pavement construction materials

Part 1: Pavements with recycled waste

2. Cold recycling of reclaimed asphalt pavement

3. Recycling of different plastics in asphalt concrete

4. The use of recycled plastic as partial replacement of bitumen in asphalt pavements

5. Life cycle assessment of asphalt pavement recycling for greenhouse gas emission with temporal aspect

Part 2: Pavements for climate change mitigation

6. Cool pavements for mitigating UHI

7. Coatings for high albedo pavements

8. Pervious pavements to mitigate urban flood

9. Evaporation-enhancing permeable pavements

Part 3: Self-Healing pavements

10. Rheological analysis of self-healing property of microcapsule-containing asphalt

11. Effect of rejuvenators on the crack healing performance of recycled asphalt pavement

12. Design of asphalt self-healing microcapsules

13. Self-healing properties of UV aged asphalt binders

14. Fatigue behavior of microcapsule-induced self-healing asphalt concrete

Part 4: Pavements with energy harvesting potential

15. Thermoelectric technologies for harvesting energy from pavements

16. Stacked piezoelectric energy-harvesting units for pavements

17. Energy harvesting pavements operated by air convection

18. Hydronic asphalt pavement for energy harvesting