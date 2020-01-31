Eco-efficient Pavement Construction Materials
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to eco-efficient pavement construction materials
Part 1: Pavements with recycled waste
2. Cold recycling of reclaimed asphalt pavement
3. Recycling of different plastics in asphalt concrete
4. The use of recycled plastic as partial replacement of bitumen in asphalt pavements
5. Life cycle assessment of asphalt pavement recycling for greenhouse gas emission with temporal aspect
Part 2: Pavements for climate change mitigation
6. Cool pavements for mitigating UHI
7. Coatings for high albedo pavements
8. Pervious pavements to mitigate urban flood
9. Evaporation-enhancing permeable pavements
Part 3: Self-Healing pavements
10. Rheological analysis of self-healing property of microcapsule-containing asphalt
11. Effect of rejuvenators on the crack healing performance of recycled asphalt pavement
12. Design of asphalt self-healing microcapsules
13. Self-healing properties of UV aged asphalt binders
14. Fatigue behavior of microcapsule-induced self-healing asphalt concrete
Part 4: Pavements with energy harvesting potential
15. Thermoelectric technologies for harvesting energy from pavements
16. Stacked piezoelectric energy-harvesting units for pavements
17. Energy harvesting pavements operated by air convection
18. Hydronic asphalt pavement for energy harvesting
Description
Eco-efficient Pavement Construction Materials acquaints engineers with research findings on new eco-efficient pavement materials and how they can be incorporated into future pavements. Divided into three distinctive parts, the book emphasizes current research topics such as pavements with recycled waste, pavements for climate change mitigation, self-healing pavements, and pavements with energy harvesting potential. Part One considers techniques for recycling, Part Two reviews the contribution of pavements for climate change mitigation, including cool pavements, the development of new coatings for high albedo targets, and the design of pervious pavements. Finally, Part Three focuses on self-healing pavements, addressing novel materials and design and performance.
Finally, the book discusses the case of pavements with energy harvesting potential, addressing different technologies on this field.
Key Features
- Offers a clear and concise lifecycle assessment of asphalt pavement recycling for greenhouse gas emission with temporal aspects
- Applies key research trends to green the pavement industry
- Includes techniques for recycling waste materials, the design of cool pavements, self-healing mechanisms, and key steps in energy harvesting
Readership
Civil Engineers, Environmental Engineers, Construction Engineers and Construction Managers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 630
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 31st January 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128189818
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Fernando Pacheco-Torgal Editor
Fernando Pacheco-Torgal is a Senior Researcher in the C-TAC Research Centre at the University of Minho, Portugal. He has authored almost 300 publications, including 96 in ISI Web of Science-WoS and 92 on Scopus. Having received 798 citations in WoS (h-index=15) and 1125 citations on Scopus (h-index=18). He has a SCI Platinum h=30 the highest in the field of civil in Portugal. He has also been the Lead Editor of 14 international books, with more than 500 contributors from 52 countries in the five continents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Researcher, C-TAC Research Centre, University of Minho, Portugal
Serji Amirkhanian Editor
Dr. Serji Amirkhanian is a Professor of Civil Engineering at the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, USA. He was the Mays Professor of Transportation and the Director of the Asphalt Rubber Technology Services (ARTS) in the Department of Civil Engineering at Clemson University until June of 2010, before he started his international consulting activities. He is also an Adjunct Research Faculty at UNLV and an Adjunct Professor at Arizona State University (ASU). In addition, he is an Adjunct Faculty at IIT Madras (India) and a professor of Civil Engineering at Wuhan University of Technology (Wuhan, China). Dr. Amirkhanian started his teaching career in 1987 at Clemson University. The total dollar amount of his research and teaching the DOT certification courses contracts exceeded $25 million. His research has resulted in over 250 refereed journal papers, conference papers and research reports. He has also published two book chapters. In addition, he has conducted over 200 presentations around the country and the world presenting his research findings.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Civil Engineering, Civil, Construction and Environmental Engineering Department, University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, USA
Hao Wang Editor
Hao Wang is Associate Professor of civil and environmental engineering at Rutgers University, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Rutgers University, USA
Erik Schlangen Editor
Erik Schlangen, is a Professor in the chair of Experimental Micromechanics at Delft University of Technology, The Netherlands
Affiliations and Expertise
Delft University of Technology, The Netherlands