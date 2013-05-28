Echocardiography in Diagnosis and Management of Mitral Valve Disease, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics, Volume 31-2
Authors: Judy Hung Timothy Tan
This issue of Cardiology Clinics reviews the most current information available on mitral valve disease. Expert authors write about all phases of disease evaluation and management. Keep up-to-the-minute with the latest developments in this condition.
Judy Hung Author
Instructor in Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Cardiac Ultrasound Laboratory, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA
Timothy Tan Author
