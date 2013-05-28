Echocardiography in Diagnosis and Management of Mitral Valve Disease, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455770700, 9781455771622

Echocardiography in Diagnosis and Management of Mitral Valve Disease, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics, Volume 31-2

1st Edition

Authors: Judy Hung Timothy Tan
eBook ISBN: 9781455771622
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455770700
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th May 2013
Description

This issue of Cardiology Clinics reviews the most current information available on mitral valve disease. Expert authors write about all phases of disease evaluation and management. Keep up-to-the-minute with the latest developments in this condition.

About the Authors

Judy Hung Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Instructor in Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Cardiac Ultrasound Laboratory, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA

Timothy Tan Author

