Echidnas
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs in Pure and Applied Biology: Zoology
Description
Echidnas, Volume 38 presents the scientific classification of the mammal echidnas. This book describes the characteristics, behavior, reproduction, embryology, anatomy, and physiology of the spiny anteaters, Tachyglossidae. Organized into 11 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the natural history, classification, and physical characteristics of echidnas. This text then examines the food intake and digestion mechanisms of echidnas whereby the ground-up insects in the buccal cavity are permeated with saliva secreted by the sublingual, subaxillary, and parotid salivary glands. Other chapters describe various stages in the development of echidna embryos and pouch young. This book discusses as well the primary division of the central nervous system of echidnas, including the prosencephalon, mesencephalon, and rhombencephalon. The final chapter deals with the similar anatomical characteristics that anteaters exhibit, and describes also their differences in the grinding techniques, forelimb anatomy, and stomach structures. This book is a valuable resource for biologists and zoologists.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1. External Anatomy, Taxonomy, and Natural History
External Features
Taxonomy
Tachyglossus Aculeatus
Distribution of the Subspecies of Tachyglossus Aculeatus
Zaglossus
Distribution of the Species of Zaglossus
Natural History
Habitats
Body temperature
Hibernation
Food and Feeding Habits
Movements
Parasites
Chapter 2. Intake of Food, Digestion, and Bodily Functions
Intake of Food
Digestion
Nitrogen excretion, N2 Retention, and Growth
Excretion
Retention
N2 excretion in Torpid Echidnas
Chapter 3. Skeleton
Early Chondrocranium
Definitive Chondrocranium
Reptilian and Mammalian Characters of the Chondrocranium
Adult Skull
Periotic Bone of the Adult Skull, Bony Labyrinth, Membranous
Labyrinth, and Ear Ossicles
Laryngeal Skeleton
Appendicular Skeleton
Pectoral Girdle
Pelvic Girdle
Chapter 4. The Central Nervous System
Anatomy of the Brain
Spinal Cord and Medulla Oblongata
The Cranial Nerves and the Motor Functions of the Brain
The Motor Nerves of the Brain
The Pyramidal Tracts
The Sensory and Co-Ordination Systems of the Brain
The Gracile and Cuneate Nuclei
The Trigeminal System
The Vlllth Nerve
The Pons Varolii
The cerebellum
The Mid-Brain
Superior Colliculi
Inferior Colliculi
The cerebral Peduncles
Pars Intercalis Encephali
The Diencephalon
The Hypothalamus
The Thalamus
The Epithalamus
The Telencephalon
The Cerebral Hemispheres
Conclusions
Chapter 5. Special Senses
The Eyes
Hearing
Chapter 6. Endocrine Glands and the Glands of the Immune System
Adrenals
Corticosteroid Secretion by the Adrenals of Tachyglossus Aculeatus
The Pituitary Gland
The Islets of Langerhans
The Thyroid Gland and other Derivatives of the Pharyngeal Pouches
The Glands of the Immune System
Chapter 7. The Reproductive Organs
The Male Sexual Organs
Spermatogenesis
Structure of the Epididymal Spermatozoon
The Number and Structure of the Spermatogonial and Somatic
Chromosomes
The Female Sexual Organs
Oogenesis
The Breeding Season
Chapter 8. Embroyology
Early Cleavage Stages
Formation of the Unilaminar Blastoderm
Formation of the Bilaminar Blastoderm
Comparison of Early Development of Tachyglossus with that in Metatheria
External Features and Embryonic Membranes of Embryos from Pouch Eggs
Comparison of the Neonatus of Tachyglossus with those of Marsupials
Chapter 9. The Mammary Glands
Anatomy
Development
Growth of the Pouch Young and the Composition of the Milk Composition of the Milk
Chapter 10. Circulatory System and Blood
The Circulatory System
Blood
Chapter 11. Affinities of the Prototheria
Appendixes
I. Anatomical Specializations
II. Iron Content of Echidna Milk
III. Kidney Function
IV. Respiration
V. Incubation Period of the Egg in the Pouch
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 294
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483150406
About the Author
Mervyn Griffiths
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Paediatric and Neonatal Surgeon, Southampton General Hospital, UK