Ecdysone
1st Edition
From Metabolism to Regulation of Gene Expression
Editors: Mary Bownes
eBook ISBN: 9781483190822
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1986
Page Count: 298
Description
Ecdysone: From Metabolism to Regulation of Gene Expression presents papers from the Seventh Ecdysone Workshop held in Edinburgh, UK from March 31 to April 3, 1985. The book discusses the biosynthesis, distribution, and metabolism of ecdysteroids; the ecdysteroid action and hormone receptors; and the ecdysone inducible genes. The text also describes hormones and oogenesis; the interactions with other hormones, studies on other hormones, and practical applications of ecdysteroid studies.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Introduction. Ten Years of Ecdysone Workshops. Retrospect and Perspectives
Ecdysteroid Metabolism. A Comparative Study
Early Stages of Ecdysteroid Biosynthesis. The Role of 7-Dehydrocholesterol
Studies on the C-2 Hydroxylation of 2-Deoxyecdysone in Locusta Migratoria
Thin-Layer Chromatography and High-Performance Thin-Layer Chromatography of [3H]Metabolites of 20-Hydroxyecdysone
Comparison of Three Separation Systems for the Radioimmunoassay of Ecdysteroids in Artemia (Crustacea: Branchiopoda)
Makisterone A. A 28-Carbon Insect Ecdysteroid
Ecdysone 20-Monooxygenase Systems in a Larval and an Adult Dipteran. An Overview of their Biochemistry, Physiology and Pharmacology
Conversion of Radiolabelled 2,22,25-Tri-Deoxyecdysone in Tenebrio Pupae
Ecdysone Metabolism and Distribution During the Pupal Adult Development of Manduca Sexta
Ecdysone Metabolism in Adult Crickets, Gryllus Bimaculatus
Probable Occurrence of Ecdysteroid Fatty Acid Esters in Different Classes of Arthropods
Ecdysteroid Conjugates in Pupal and Pharate Adult Haemolymph of the European Corn Borer, Ostrinia Nubilalis (Hubner)
Ecdysteroid Conjugation by Tissues of Adult Females of Drosophila Melanogaster
Isolation of Apolar Ecdysteroid Conjugates from Newly-Laid Oothecae of Periplaneta Americana
Evidence for the Presence of Ecdysteroids and Preliminary Characterization of their Carrier Proteins in the Eggs of the Brown Ear Tick Rhipicephalus Appendiculatus (Neumann)
The Use of Mercurial Agents in the Study of the Mode of Action of Ecdysteroids
Cellular Regulation of Ecdysone Synthesis by the Prothoracic Glands of Manduca Sexta
Interendocrine Regulation of the Corpora Allata and Prothoracic Glands of Manduca Sexta
Ecdysteroid Titres during Larval Life and Metamorphosis of Galleria Mellonella
Relationship Between the Ecdysteroid Titres of a Host and those of its Parasite
Tissue Specificity of Steroid Hormone Action. A New Theory
Protein Production and the Moulting Cycle in the Crayfish Astacus Leptodactylus—I. Stage-Specificity of Polypeptide Patterns in the Hypodermis and Hepatopancreas
The Effect of a Juvenile Hormone Analogue on Ecdysteroid Titre during Development and HnRNA Formation in the Moth, Ephestia Cautella
The Level of Chitinolytic Enzymes and Ecdysteroids during Larval-Pupal
Development in Ephestia Cautella and their Modifications by a Juvenile Hormone Analogue
Substances Resembling Peptides of the Vertebrate Gonadotropin system Occur in the Central Nervous System of Periplaneta Americana L. Immunocytological and Some Biological Evidence
From Transcript Modulations to Protein Phosphorylation. A Short Survey of Some Effects of Ecdysteroid
Endocrine Regulation of Terminal Muscle Differentiation. Atrophy and Degeneration of the Intersegmental Muscles of Lepidoptera
Differential Effects of 20-Hydroxyecdysone on Cell Interactions and Surface Proteins in Drosophila Cell Lines
Inhibition of Dopa Decarboxylase Synthesis by 20-Hydroxyecdysone during the Last Larval Moult of Manduca Sexta
Effects of 20-OH-Ecdysone on Drosophila Cells. Regulation of Endogenous and Transfected Genes
Structural and Functional Analysis of Some Moulting Hormoneresponsive Genes from Drosophila
Microcloning and Characterization of the Early Ecdysone Puff Region 2B of the X Chromosome of Drosophila Melanogaster
Expression and Regulation of Vitellogenin Messenger RNA in the Mosquito, Aedes Aegypti
Yolk Protein Induction in Males of Several Drosophila Species
Inhibitory Effects of Oostatic Hormone on Ovarian Maturation and Ecdysteroid Production in Diptera
Ecdysteroid Titres in Chironomus and their Relation to Haemoglobins and Vitellogenins
Diagnosis of Major Helminth Infections by RIA Detection of Ecdysteroids in Urine and Serum
About the Editor
Mary Bownes
