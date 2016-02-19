Table of Contents



Special Issue

Ecdysone: From Metabolism To Regulation Of Gene Expression

Foreword

Introduction. Ten Years of Ecdysone Workshops. Retrospect and Perspectives

Ecdysteroid Metabolism. A Comparative Study

Early Stages of Ecdysteroid Biosynthesis. The Role of 7-Dehydrocholesterol

Studies on the C-2 Hydroxylation of 2-Deoxyecdysone in Locusta Migratoria

Thin-Layer Chromatography and High-Performance Thin-Layer Chromatography of [3H]Metabolites of 20-Hydroxyecdysone

Comparison of Three Separation Systems for the Radioimmunoassay of Ecdysteroids in Artemia (Crustacea: Branchiopoda)

Makisterone A. A 28-Carbon Insect Ecdysteroid

Ecdysone 20-Monooxygenase Systems in a Larval and an Adult Dipteran. An Overview of their Biochemistry, Physiology and Pharmacology

Conversion of Radiolabelled 2,22,25-Tri-Deoxyecdysone in Tenebrio Pupae

Ecdysone Metabolism and Distribution During the Pupal Adult Development of Manduca Sexta

Ecdysone Metabolism in Adult Crickets, Gryllus Bimaculatus

Probable Occurrence of Ecdysteroid Fatty Acid Esters in Different Classes of Arthropods

Ecdysteroid Conjugates in Pupal and Pharate Adult Haemolymph of the European Corn Borer, Ostrinia Nubilalis (Hubner)

Ecdysteroid Conjugation by Tissues of Adult Females of Drosophila Melanogaster

Isolation of Apolar Ecdysteroid Conjugates from Newly-Laid Oothecae of Periplaneta Americana

Evidence for the Presence of Ecdysteroids and Preliminary Characterization of their Carrier Proteins in the Eggs of the Brown Ear Tick Rhipicephalus Appendiculatus (Neumann)

The Use of Mercurial Agents in the Study of the Mode of Action of Ecdysteroids

Cellular Regulation of Ecdysone Synthesis by the Prothoracic Glands of Manduca Sexta

Interendocrine Regulation of the Corpora Allata and Prothoracic Glands of Manduca Sexta

Ecdysteroid Titres during Larval Life and Metamorphosis of Galleria Mellonella

Relationship Between the Ecdysteroid Titres of a Host and those of its Parasite

Tissue Specificity of Steroid Hormone Action. A New Theory

Protein Production and the Moulting Cycle in the Crayfish Astacus Leptodactylus—I. Stage-Specificity of Polypeptide Patterns in the Hypodermis and Hepatopancreas

The Effect of a Juvenile Hormone Analogue on Ecdysteroid Titre during Development and HnRNA Formation in the Moth, Ephestia Cautella

The Level of Chitinolytic Enzymes and Ecdysteroids during Larval-Pupal

Development in Ephestia Cautella and their Modifications by a Juvenile Hormone Analogue

Substances Resembling Peptides of the Vertebrate Gonadotropin system Occur in the Central Nervous System of Periplaneta Americana L. Immunocytological and Some Biological Evidence

From Transcript Modulations to Protein Phosphorylation. A Short Survey of Some Effects of Ecdysteroid

Endocrine Regulation of Terminal Muscle Differentiation. Atrophy and Degeneration of the Intersegmental Muscles of Lepidoptera

Differential Effects of 20-Hydroxyecdysone on Cell Interactions and Surface Proteins in Drosophila Cell Lines

Inhibition of Dopa Decarboxylase Synthesis by 20-Hydroxyecdysone during the Last Larval Moult of Manduca Sexta

Effects of 20-OH-Ecdysone on Drosophila Cells. Regulation of Endogenous and Transfected Genes

Structural and Functional Analysis of Some Moulting Hormoneresponsive Genes from Drosophila

Microcloning and Characterization of the Early Ecdysone Puff Region 2B of the X Chromosome of Drosophila Melanogaster

Expression and Regulation of Vitellogenin Messenger RNA in the Mosquito, Aedes Aegypti

Yolk Protein Induction in Males of Several Drosophila Species

Inhibitory Effects of Oostatic Hormone on Ovarian Maturation and Ecdysteroid Production in Diptera

Ecdysteroid Titres in Chironomus and their Relation to Haemoglobins and Vitellogenins

Diagnosis of Major Helminth Infections by RIA Detection of Ecdysteroids in Urine and Serum