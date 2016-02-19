EBM物理療法 原著第4版 - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9784263219423

EBM物理療法 原著第4版

4th Edition

Authors: Michelle Cameron
Paperback ISBN: 9784263219423
Imprint: Elsevier Japan
Page Count: 464
No. of pages:
464
Language:
Japanese
Copyright:
© Elsevier Japan 2015
Imprint:
Elsevier Japan
Paperback ISBN:
9784263219423

About the Author

Michelle Cameron

Affiliations and Expertise

Oregon Health and Science University, Department of Neurology; Portland VA Medical Center, Portland, OR

