Ebersole and Hess' Gerontological Nursing and Healthy Aging in Canada
2nd Edition
Description
Equip yourself with the skills to meet the needs of an aging Canadian population. Ebersole and Hess’ Gerontological Nursing and Healthy Aging in Canada, Second Edition is a concise, gerontological nursing text that follows a wellness-based, holistic approach to older adult care. Featuring the most up-to-date CGNA guidelines, this new edition identifies potential problems and gives you the means to address complications, alleviate discomfort, and assist older adults to help them lead healthy lives. Plus, it contains a variety of learning features that focus your attention on statistics, legislation, practice guidelines, standards of care, and examples relevant to Canadian practice.
Key Features
- Focus on health and wellness throughout the book highlights all aspects of the aging process.
- Core competencies identified by the CGNA integrated throughout book.
- Careful attention to age, cultural, and gender differences are integrated throughout book to help you care for different population groups.
- Expanded assessment guidelines and tools incorporated throughout as tables, boxes, and forms, including the latest scales and guidelines for proper health assessment.
- Activities and discussion questions at the end of every chapter ensure you understand the material and know how to use it in clinical situations.
Table of Contents
Section 1: Foundations of Healthy Aging
1. Introduction to Healthy Aging
2. Gerontological Nursing History, Education, and Roles
3. Communicating with Older Adults
4. Culture, Ethnicity, and Aging
5. Nursing Documentation
Section 2: Changes of Aging
6. Biological Theories and Physical Changes of Aging
7. Social, Psychological, Spiritual, and Cognitive Aspects of Aging
8. Nutritional Needs
9. Hydration and Continence
10. Rest, Sleep, and Activity
11. Promoting Healthy Skin and Feet
12. Maintaining Mobility and Environmental Safety
13. Assessment Tools in Gerontological Nursing
14. Safe Medication Use for Older Adults
Section 3: Coping with Chronic Illness in Later Life
15. Living with Chronic Illness
16. Pain and Comfort
17. Diabetes Mellitus
18. Bone and Joint Health
19. Visual and Auditory Changes
20 Cardiovascular and Respiratory Disorders
21. Cognitive Impairment and Neurological Disorders
Section 4: Caring for Older Adults and Their Caregivers
22. Economic and Legal Issues
23. Relationships, Roles, and Transitions
24. Mental Health and Wellness in Late Life
25. Loss, Death and Palliative Care
26. Care Across the Continuum
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Canada 2019
- Published:
- 16th April 2018
- Imprint:
- Mosby Canada
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781771720939
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781771720908
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781771720892
About the Author
Theris Touhy
Dr. Theris A. Touhy, DNP, CNS, DPNAP
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing Florida Atlantic University Boca Raton, Florida
Kathleen Jett
Dr. Kathleen F. Jett, PhD, GNP-BC
Affiliations and Expertise
Gerontological Nurse Practitioner, Oak Hammock at the University of Florida, Department of Aging and Geriatrics, College of Medicine, University of Florida, Gainesville, Florida; Research Consultant, College of Nursing, University of Florida, Gainesville Florida
Veronique Boscart
Veronique Boscart, RN, MScN, MED, PhD
Affiliations and Expertise
Executive Dean, School of Health & Life Sciences; CIHR/Schlegel Industrial Research Chair for Colleges in Senior Care; Director, Schlegel Centre for Advancing Seniors Care,Conestoga College Institute of Technology and Advanced Learning, Kitchener, Ontario; Associate Professor, University of Waterloo, Waterloo, Ontario; Associate Professor, McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario; Adjunct Scientist, Intelligent Design for Adaptation, Participation and Technology (iDAPT), Toronto Rehabilitation Institute, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario;
Lynn McCleary
Lynn McCleary, RN, BScN, PhD
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Nursing, Brock University