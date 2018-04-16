Ebersole and Hess' Gerontological Nursing and Healthy Aging in Canada

Section 1: Foundations of Healthy Aging

1. Introduction to Healthy Aging

2. Gerontological Nursing History, Education, and Roles

3. Communicating with Older Adults

4. Culture, Ethnicity, and Aging

5. Nursing Documentation

Section 2: Changes of Aging

6. Biological Theories and Physical Changes of Aging

7. Social, Psychological, Spiritual, and Cognitive Aspects of Aging

8. Nutritional Needs

9. Hydration and Continence

10. Rest, Sleep, and Activity

11. Promoting Healthy Skin and Feet

12. Maintaining Mobility and Environmental Safety

13. Assessment Tools in Gerontological Nursing

14. Safe Medication Use for Older Adults

Section 3: Coping with Chronic Illness in Later Life

15. Living with Chronic Illness

16. Pain and Comfort

17. Diabetes Mellitus

18. Bone and Joint Health

19. Visual and Auditory Changes

20 Cardiovascular and Respiratory Disorders

21. Cognitive Impairment and Neurological Disorders

Section 4: Caring for Older Adults and Their Caregivers

22. Economic and Legal Issues

23. Relationships, Roles, and Transitions

24. Mental Health and Wellness in Late Life

25. Loss, Death and Palliative Care

26. Care Across the Continuum