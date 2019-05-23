Eating Disorders: Part II, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 42-2
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Psychiatric Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Harry Brandt and Steven Crawford, is the second of two issues dedicated to a comprehensive review of the latest in Eating Disorder diagnosis and treatment. Under the guidance of series consulting editor Dr. Harsh Trivedi, Drs. Brandt and Crawford will cover a number of essential topics, included, but not limited to: Levels of Care and Treatment Guidelines, CBT and CBT-E, Interpersonal Therapy, Family Based Treatment, Self-help Treatment of eating disorders, Pharmacologic Treatment of Eating Disorders, Technology and Treatment of Eating Disorders, Guide to Medical Complications in Eating Disorders and their management. Guide to Medical Complications in Eating Disorders and their management, Eating Disorder Prevention, Eating Disorders Advocacy, and Eating problems and Eating Disorders Associated with Bariatric Surgery, among others.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 23rd May 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323682602
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323682138
About the Authors
Harry Brandt Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Department of Psychiatry, University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center, Co-director, Center for Eating Disorders, Sheppard Pratt Health System, Towson, MD
Steven Crawford Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Chief, Department of Psychiatry, University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center, Co-director, Center for Eating Disorders, Sheppard Pratt Health System, Towson, MD