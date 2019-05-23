Eating Disorders: Part II, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323682138, 9780323682602

Eating Disorders: Part II, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 42-2

1st Edition

Authors: Harry Brandt Steven Crawford
eBook ISBN: 9780323682602
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323682138
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 23rd May 2019
Description

This issue of Psychiatric Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Harry Brandt and Steven Crawford, is the second of two issues dedicated to a comprehensive review of the latest in Eating Disorder diagnosis and treatment. Under the guidance of series consulting editor Dr. Harsh Trivedi, Drs. Brandt and Crawford will cover a number of essential topics, included, but not limited to: Levels of Care and Treatment Guidelines, CBT and CBT-E, Interpersonal Therapy, Family Based Treatment, Self-help Treatment of eating disorders, Pharmacologic Treatment of Eating Disorders, Technology and Treatment of Eating Disorders, Guide to Medical Complications in Eating Disorders and their management. Guide to Medical Complications in Eating Disorders and their management, Eating Disorder Prevention, Eating Disorders Advocacy, and Eating problems and Eating Disorders Associated with Bariatric Surgery, among others.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323682602
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323682138

About the Authors

Harry Brandt Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief, Department of Psychiatry, University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center, Co-director, Center for Eating Disorders, Sheppard Pratt Health System, Towson, MD

Steven Crawford Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Chief, Department of Psychiatry, University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center, Co-director, Center for Eating Disorders, Sheppard Pratt Health System, Towson, MD

