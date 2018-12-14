Eating Disorders and Obesity in Children and Adolescents
1st Edition
Description
Get a quick, expert overview of best practices for diagnosis and treatment of eating disorders in children and adolescents. This concise resource by Drs. Johannes Hebebrand and Beate Herpertz-Dahlmann provides psychiatrists and pediatricians with current information in this increasingly important field, including practical sections on developmental aspects of eating disorders, symptomology, epidemiology, etiology and pathyphysiology, treatment and outcomes, and prevention.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
1. Overarching concepts for feeding, eating and weight disorders
Developmental Aspects
2. Body weight and body composition in childhood and adolescence: Diagnostic issues and current controversies
3. Appetite regulation
4. Emergence of body perception and body image
Symptomatology: Eating Disorders of Infancy and Early Childhood
5. ARFID and other disorders of early childhood
6. Loss of control of eating in children
Adolescent Eating Disorders
7. Definition, symptomatology and comorbidity
8. Adolescent obesity and comorbidity
Epidemiology
9. International comparison of the prevalence rates of childhood and adolescent eating and weight disorders (relationship between the obesity epidemic and trends for eating disorders)
10. Prevalence and tracking of different weight categories including obesity
Etiology and Pathophysiology
11. Genetics of eating and weight disorders
12. Influence of Hormones, Female Sex
13. Endocrine mechanisms in obesity
14. Microbiome and inflammation in eating disorders
15. Eating disordered mothers and their children: intergenerational effects
16. Food/eating addiction
17. Stigmatization associated with obesity
Treatment
18. Cognitive behavioural therapy in adolescent eating disorders
19. Family-based therapies
20. Inpatient and day patient treatments of eating disordered patients
21. Early intervention in ED
22. Pharmacotherapy of eating and weight disorders
23. Conventional weight loss programs
24. Bariatric surgery
Course and Outcome
25. Stage model of ED
26. Outcome of Eating Disorders
27. Outcome of Childhood Obesity
Prevention
28. Prevention of eating disorders and obesity
Details
- No. of pages:
- 196
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 14th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323548533
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323548526
About the Author
Johannes Hebebrand
Affiliations and Expertise
Editor-in-chief of European Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (ECAP); Head, Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Psychosomatics and Psychotherapy; Medical Director of LVR-Klinikum Essen, University of Duisburg-Essen; Essen, Germany
Beate Herpertz-Dahlmann
Affiliations and Expertise
Director and Chair, RWTH Aachen University, Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychosomatics and Psychotherapy, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany