Eating Disorders and Obesity in Children and Adolescents - 1st Edition

Eating Disorders and Obesity in Children and Adolescents

1st Edition

Authors: Johannes Hebebrand Beate Herpertz-Dahlmann
eBook ISBN: 9780323548533
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323548526
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 14th December 2018
Page Count: 196
Description

Get a quick, expert overview of best practices for diagnosis and treatment of eating disorders in children and adolescents. This concise resource by Drs. Johannes Hebebrand and Beate Herpertz-Dahlmann provides psychiatrists and pediatricians with current information in this increasingly important field, including practical sections on developmental aspects of eating disorders, symptomology, epidemiology, etiology and pathyphysiology, treatment and outcomes, and prevention.

Table of Contents

Preface

Introduction

1. Overarching concepts for feeding, eating and weight disorders

Developmental Aspects

2. Body weight and body composition in childhood and adolescence: Diagnostic issues and current controversies

3. Appetite regulation

4. Emergence of body perception and body image

Symptomatology: Eating Disorders of Infancy and Early Childhood

5. ARFID and other disorders of early childhood

6. Loss of control of eating in children

Adolescent Eating Disorders

7. Definition, symptomatology and comorbidity

8. Adolescent obesity and comorbidity

Epidemiology

9. International comparison of the prevalence rates of childhood and adolescent eating and weight disorders (relationship between the obesity epidemic and trends for eating disorders)

10. Prevalence and tracking of different weight categories including obesity

Etiology and Pathophysiology

11. Genetics of eating and weight disorders

12. Influence of Hormones, Female Sex

13. Endocrine mechanisms in obesity

14. Microbiome and inflammation in eating disorders

15. Eating disordered mothers and their children: intergenerational effects

16. Food/eating addiction

17. Stigmatization associated with obesity

Treatment

18. Cognitive behavioural therapy in adolescent eating disorders

19. Family-based therapies

20. Inpatient and day patient treatments of eating disordered patients

21. Early intervention in ED

22. Pharmacotherapy of eating and weight disorders

23. Conventional weight loss programs

24. Bariatric surgery

Course and Outcome

25. Stage model of ED

26. Outcome of Eating Disorders

27. Outcome of Childhood Obesity

Prevention

28. Prevention of eating disorders and obesity

About the Author

Johannes Hebebrand

Affiliations and Expertise

Editor-in-chief of European Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (ECAP); Head, Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Psychosomatics and Psychotherapy; Medical Director of LVR-Klinikum Essen, University of Duisburg-Essen; Essen, Germany

Beate Herpertz-Dahlmann

Affiliations and Expertise

Director and Chair, RWTH Aachen University, Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychosomatics and Psychotherapy, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

