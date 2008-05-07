Easy Interpretation of Biostatistics
1st Edition
The Vital Link to Applying Evidence in Medical Decisions
Description
Learn biostatistics the easy way. This outstanding resource presents the key concepts you need to understand biostatistics and how to apply them in clinical medicine. Easy-to-understand examples and analogies explain complex concepts, and practical applications provide you with real tools for use in daily practice. The book’s organization is intuitive, so that concepts build upon one another, maximizing understanding. This book will give you the confidence to appraise the existing literature - and the vocabulary you need to discuss it.
Key Features
- Uses an easy-to-understand presentation and writing style to make the material easily accessible.
- Places its emphasis on concepts, not formulas, for more clinical-based guidance.
- Focuses on practical applications of biostatistics to medical practice to give you a better understanding of how and why research is conducted.
- Presents concise but comprehensive coverage to create easily accessible yet complete information.
- Provides examples, analogies, and memorization tips to make the material easier to absorb.
Table of Contents
PART I Learning the Basics
Introduction to Part I
1. Measures of Disease
2. Mathematical Principles
3. Populations
4. Samples
5. Invariably Variables
6. Outcomes
7. Probability
8. Distributions
9. The Normal Distribution
PART II Understanding Inference
Introduction to Part II
10. Hypothesis Testing
11. The Probability Connection
12. Types of Statistical Tests
13. Properties of Confidence Intervals
14. Power
15. Bias
16. Ethics in Medical Research
17. Types of Research Studies
18. Evaluating the Evidence
PART III Common Applications
Introduction to Part III
19. Measures of Effect
20. Economic Analysis
21. Assessment of Tests
Afterword
Appendices
A Flowchart of Types of Statistical Tests
B Simplified Flowchart of Types of Statistical Tests
C Values of Normal Distribution
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2008
- Published:
- 7th May 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455742356
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781416031420