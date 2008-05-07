Easy Interpretation of Biostatistics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416031420, 9781455742356

Easy Interpretation of Biostatistics

1st Edition

The Vital Link to Applying Evidence in Medical Decisions

Authors: Gail Dawson
eBook ISBN: 9781455742356
Paperback ISBN: 9781416031420
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 7th May 2008
Page Count: 208
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Learn biostatistics the easy way. This outstanding resource presents the key concepts you need to understand biostatistics and how to apply them in clinical medicine. Easy-to-understand examples and analogies explain complex concepts, and practical applications provide you with real tools for use in daily practice. The book’s organization is intuitive, so that concepts build upon one another, maximizing understanding. This book will give you the confidence to appraise the existing literature - and the vocabulary you need to discuss it.

Key Features

  • Uses an easy-to-understand presentation and writing style to make the material easily accessible.
  • Places its emphasis on concepts, not formulas, for more clinical-based guidance.
  • Focuses on practical applications of biostatistics to medical practice to give you a better understanding of how and why research is conducted.
  • Presents concise but comprehensive coverage to create easily accessible yet complete information.
  • Provides examples, analogies, and memorization tips to make the material easier to absorb.

Table of Contents

PART I Learning the Basics

Introduction to Part I

1. Measures of Disease

2. Mathematical Principles

3. Populations

4. Samples

5. Invariably Variables

6. Outcomes

7. Probability

8. Distributions

9. The Normal Distribution

PART II Understanding Inference

Introduction to Part II

10. Hypothesis Testing

11. The Probability Connection

12. Types of Statistical Tests

13. Properties of Confidence Intervals

14. Power

15. Bias

16. Ethics in Medical Research

17. Types of Research Studies

18. Evaluating the Evidence

PART III Common Applications

Introduction to Part III

19. Measures of Effect

20. Economic Analysis

21. Assessment of Tests

Afterword

Appendices

A Flowchart of Types of Statistical Tests

B Simplified Flowchart of Types of Statistical Tests

C Values of Normal Distribution

Index

Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455742356
Paperback ISBN:
9781416031420

About the Author

Gail Dawson

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.