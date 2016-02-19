Earth and Cosmos
1st Edition
A Book Relating the Environment of Man on Earth to the Environment of Earth in the Cosmos
Earth and Cosmos presents a comprehensive view of the many connections between the environment of Man on Earth and the environment of the Earth in the cosmos. Topics covered range from matter, radiation, and the basic forces of nature to Earth's relation to the universe, the galaxy, and the sun. The energy balance and global circulation of the atmosphere are also discussed, along with continents, oceans, and climate. This book is comprised of 13 chapters and begins with an overview of the environment of Man on Earth, with emphasis on the Earth's chemical composition and how it is related to both cosmic and terrestrial processes; the radiation environment at the Earth's surface and above; how the atmosphere interacts with both solar and terrestrial radiation; and climate. The following chapters explore matter, radiation, and the laws of nature in relation to the universe; how the terrestrial environment is related to the structure of the universe as a whole; how the composition of the solar system and the Earth reflects the history of the galaxy; and the stability of the Earth's environment. The origins of life on Earth and the impact of human activities on the planet are also considered. The last chapter speaks of the future of humanity, and notably of the problem of the population explosion and its consequences. This monograph will be of interest to students, astronomers, planetary scientists, astrophysicists, biologists, chemists, and geologists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introductory Note
1. Overview
2. Matter, Radiation, and the Basic Forces of Nature
3. The Earth and the Universe
4. The Earth in the Galaxy
5. The Stability of the Terrestrial Environment
6. Sun and Earth
7. The Energy Balance of the Atmosphere
8. The Astronomical Rhythms: Day and Night, the Seasons, and Tides
9. The Global Circulation of the Atmosphere
10. Continents, Oceans, and Climate
11. Life and the Earth
12. The Impact of Man
13. The Future of Humanity
Appendices
I. Mathematical Notation, Physical Terminology, and Units
II. Scales of the Environment
III. Properties of the Planets Compared
Bibliography
Suggestions for Further Reading
Selected Notes and References
Index of Names
Index of Subjects
