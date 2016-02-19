Earth and Cosmos - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080250168, 9781483158037

Earth and Cosmos

1st Edition

A Book Relating the Environment of Man on Earth to the Environment of Earth in the Cosmos

Authors: Robert S. Kandel
eBook ISBN: 9781483158037
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 266
Description

Earth and Cosmos presents a comprehensive view of the many connections between the environment of Man on Earth and the environment of the Earth in the cosmos. Topics covered range from matter, radiation, and the basic forces of nature to Earth's relation to the universe, the galaxy, and the sun. The energy balance and global circulation of the atmosphere are also discussed, along with continents, oceans, and climate. This book is comprised of 13 chapters and begins with an overview of the environment of Man on Earth, with emphasis on the Earth's chemical composition and how it is related to both cosmic and terrestrial processes; the radiation environment at the Earth's surface and above; how the atmosphere interacts with both solar and terrestrial radiation; and climate. The following chapters explore matter, radiation, and the laws of nature in relation to the universe; how the terrestrial environment is related to the structure of the universe as a whole; how the composition of the solar system and the Earth reflects the history of the galaxy; and the stability of the Earth's environment. The origins of life on Earth and the impact of human activities on the planet are also considered. The last chapter speaks of the future of humanity, and notably of the problem of the population explosion and its consequences. This monograph will be of interest to students, astronomers, planetary scientists, astrophysicists, biologists, chemists, and geologists.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introductory Note

1. Overview

2. Matter, Radiation, and the Basic Forces of Nature

3. The Earth and the Universe

4. The Earth in the Galaxy

5. The Stability of the Terrestrial Environment

6. Sun and Earth

7. The Energy Balance of the Atmosphere

8. The Astronomical Rhythms: Day and Night, the Seasons, and Tides

9. The Global Circulation of the Atmosphere

10. Continents, Oceans, and Climate

11. Life and the Earth

12. The Impact of Man

13. The Future of Humanity

Appendices

I. Mathematical Notation, Physical Terminology, and Units

II. Scales of the Environment

III. Properties of the Planets Compared

Bibliography

Suggestions for Further Reading

Selected Notes and References

Index of Names

Index of Subjects

266
English
© Pergamon 1980
Pergamon
9781483158037

About the Author

Robert S. Kandel

