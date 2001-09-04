Early Developments of Modern Aerodynamics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750651332, 9780080555140

Early Developments of Modern Aerodynamics

1st Edition

Authors: J.A.D. Ackroyd B.P. Axcell A. Ruban
eBook ISBN: 9780080555140
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750651332
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 4th September 2001
Page Count: 256
Description

Early Developments of Modern Aerodynamics provides the wider aeronautical community with an insight into the historical development of aerodynamics. There were a number of key developments in the subject by German and Russian scientists and engineers such as Prandtl, Kutta and Zhukovskii at the beginning of the 20th century. All aerodynamics has been based on papers by these people but these fundamental papers are not available in English, indeed some of them have never before been translated.

This text presents these papers, in English translation, together with an accompanying commentary putting them into the context of their period and showing their relevance to modern aerodynamics. Aimed at academics and professional engineers this book re-establishes the basis of the science of aerodynamics.

Key Features

  • Fundamental material presented in English for the first time
  • Important historical developments put in context
  • Strong relevance to modern aerodynamics

Readership

Undergraduate, postgraduate and professional aeronautical engineers

Table of Contents

Introduction
Kutta I
Prandtl
Zhukovskii I
Zhukovskii II
Blasius
Chaplygin
Zhukovskii III
Kutta II
Lanchester
Conclusion

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080555140
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750651332

About the Author

J.A.D. Ackroyd

B.P. Axcell

A. Ruban

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Manchester, UK

