E/M Auditing Step
3rd Edition
Description
Building your skills as a professional coder and auditor, E/M Auditing Step, 3rd Edition provides a thorough review of the 17 Evaluation and Management (E/M) subsections presented in the Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) manual. Real-life scenarios let you practice coding with cases taken from actual documentation. An outline format includes plenty of practice questions, making it easy to review and prepare for E/M certification exams. Written by coding author and educator Carol J. Buck, this edition covers both ICD-9 and ICD-10 code sets, and helps you gain the accuracy and proficiency you need for success in auditing records and in E/M coding.
Key Features
- A convenient outline format provides easy-to-follow, efficient coverage of E/M coding.
- An introduction to E/M coding describes how to fill out the main audit form used in the book, then breaks down each of the 17 E/M CPT subsections separately.
- Follow-up questions and reports test your comprehension of the E/M subsections and allow you to build confidence.
- An examination with answers prepares you for the professional environment with 17 real-life cases covering E/M codes.
- 1995 and 1997 E/M Documentation Guidelines, along with an Internet Only Manual, provide a quick reference to all E/M coding variations.
- Useful appendices include answers to Unit 1 questions and the Unit 2 exam, blank audit forms for practice, abbreviations, and additional resources.
Table of Contents
Unit 1: Evaluation and Management
1. Introduction
2. E/M Codes
Unit 2: Examination
Unit 3: Resources
1. 1995 Documentation Guidelines for E/M Services
2. 1997 Documentation Guidelines for Evaluation and Management Services
3. Internet Only Manual (IOM) 104, 30.6
Appendix A: Unit 1, Evaluation and Management Practice Answers
Appendix B: Examination Answers
Appendix C: E/M Audit Forms
Appendix D: Abbreviations
Appendix E: Further Text Resources
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 11th December 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455774869
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455754281
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781455751990
About the Author
Carol Buck
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Program Director, Medical Secretarial Programs, Northwest Technical College, East Grand Forks, MN