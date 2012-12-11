Building your skills as a professional coder and auditor, E/M Auditing Step, 3rd Edition provides a thorough review of the 17 Evaluation and Management (E/M) subsections presented in the Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) manual. Real-life scenarios let you practice coding with cases taken from actual documentation. An outline format includes plenty of practice questions, making it easy to review and prepare for E/M certification exams. Written by coding author and educator Carol J. Buck, this edition covers both ICD-9 and ICD-10 code sets, and helps you gain the accuracy and proficiency you need for success in auditing records and in E/M coding.