E/M Auditing Step - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781455751990, 9781455774869

E/M Auditing Step

3rd Edition

Authors: Carol Buck
eBook ISBN: 9781455774869
eBook ISBN: 9781455754281
Paperback ISBN: 9781455751990
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 11th December 2012
Page Count: 272
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Building your skills as a professional coder and auditor, E/M Auditing Step, 3rd Edition provides a thorough review of the 17 Evaluation and Management (E/M) subsections presented in the Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) manual. Real-life scenarios let you practice coding with cases taken from actual documentation. An outline format includes plenty of practice questions, making it easy to review and prepare for E/M certification exams. Written by coding author and educator Carol J. Buck, this edition covers both ICD-9 and ICD-10 code sets, and helps you gain the accuracy and proficiency you need for success in auditing records and in E/M coding.

Key Features

  • A convenient outline format provides easy-to-follow, efficient coverage of E/M coding.

  • An introduction to E/M coding describes how to fill out the main audit form used in the book, then breaks down each of the 17 E/M CPT subsections separately.

  • Follow-up questions and reports test your comprehension of the E/M subsections and allow you to build confidence.

  • An examination with answers prepares you for the professional environment with 17 real-life cases covering E/M codes.

  • 1995 and 1997 E/M Documentation Guidelines, along with an Internet Only Manual, provide a quick reference to all E/M coding variations.

  • Useful appendices include answers to Unit 1 questions and the Unit 2 exam, blank audit forms for practice, abbreviations, and additional resources.

Table of Contents

Unit 1: Evaluation and Management

1. Introduction

2. E/M Codes

Unit 2: Examination

Unit 3: Resources

1. 1995 Documentation Guidelines for E/M Services

2. 1997 Documentation Guidelines for Evaluation and Management Services

3. Internet Only Manual (IOM) 104, 30.6

Appendix A: Unit 1, Evaluation and Management Practice Answers

Appendix B: Examination Answers

Appendix C: E/M Audit Forms

Appendix D: Abbreviations

Appendix E: Further Text Resources

Details

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455774869
eBook ISBN:
9781455754281
Paperback ISBN:
9781455751990

About the Author

Carol Buck

Affiliations and Expertise

Former Program Director, Medical Secretarial Programs, Northwest Technical College, East Grand Forks, MN

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.