E-Health Two-Sided Markets

E-health two-side Markets: Implementation and Business Models presents empirical models and suggestions that focus on how to remove barriers to deliver online services across borders and how actual barriers affect business models in a two-sided market with regard to eHealth. Technological innovation and business developments in online trade result in fast-evolving markets with the continuous emergence of new products and services, thus requiring a specific approach.

This book discusses how to develop innovative and cost-effective implementation strategies for complex organizations, the importance of barriers and facilitators for two-sided markets when implementing e-health services and/or IT based innovations, which pre-requisites have to be achieved in complex organizations that act in two-sided markets when implementing e-services, the ecosystem for implementation of services and innovations in complex organizations, and its effects for business models.

This book is a valuable source for researchers in medical informatics, and is also ideal for stakeholders, consultants, advisors, and product designers involved in eHealth services.