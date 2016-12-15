E-Health Two-Sided Markets
1st Edition
Implementation and Business Models
Description
E-health two-side Markets: Implementation and Business Models presents empirical models and suggestions that focus on how to remove barriers to deliver online services across borders and how actual barriers affect business models in a two-sided market with regard to eHealth. Technological innovation and business developments in online trade result in fast-evolving markets with the continuous emergence of new products and services, thus requiring a specific approach.
This book discusses how to develop innovative and cost-effective implementation strategies for complex organizations, the importance of barriers and facilitators for two-sided markets when implementing e-health services and/or IT based innovations, which pre-requisites have to be achieved in complex organizations that act in two-sided markets when implementing e-services, the ecosystem for implementation of services and innovations in complex organizations, and its effects for business models.
This book is a valuable source for researchers in medical informatics, and is also ideal for stakeholders, consultants, advisors, and product designers involved in eHealth services.
Key Features
- Presents guidelines that can be used as examples of pros and cons in two-side markets
- Provides knowledge that enables readers to identify the changes that need to be considered in budget proposals for eHealth implementation
- Includes examples of business models applied in two-side markets, diminishing external effects and failures
Readership
Researchers in medical informatics; stakeholders, consultants, advisors and product designers involved in eHealth services
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Foreword
- Preface
- References
- Acknowledgments
- The Purpose and Aim of this Book
- Part I: Introduction to the Ecosystem for Two-Sided Markets, Barriers and Facilitators
- Chapter 1. Introduction to the Ecosystem for Two-Sided Markets, Barriers and Facilitators
- Abstract
- Introduction
- The Ecosystem of a Two-Sided Market in E-Health
- Constraints, Threats, and Exceptions that Affect the Sustainability and Size of the E-Health Two-Sided Market Ecosystem
- The Importance of the Existence of Networks
- Conclusion
- References
- Part II: Usability and Design
- Chapter 2. Patient Safety and Health Information Technology: Platforms That Led to the Emergence of a Two-Sided Market
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Technology-Induced Errors: A Definition
- The Cost of Technology-Induced Errors
- The Emergence of Platforms to Address Technology-Induced Errors
- Platforms for Addressing Technology-Induced Errors
- Medline®
- Manufacturer and User Facility Device Database (MAUDE®)
- Impact of the Open Access Nature of Medline® and MAUDE® upon the Development of a Two-Sided Market
- Future Directions for a Two-Sided Market Involving HIT Safety
- References
- Chapter 3. Usability of Healthcare Information Technology: Barrier to the Exchange of Health Information in the Two-Sided E-Health Market?
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Connecting the Two-Sided E-Health Market: The Case of Personal Health Records and Patient Portals
- Human Issues and Socio-Technical Issues in Health Information Exchange
- The User-Task-Context Matrix: Application to Assessing and Documenting End-User Information Needs
- Low-Cost Rapid Usability Engineering
- Application of Low-Cost Rapid Usability Engineering Throughout the System Development Life Cycle (SDLC)
- Discussion
- References
- Chapter 4. Inclusive Design in Ecosystems
- Abstract
- E-Health, Inclusion, and Design
- An Inclusive Design Approach
- Complex Systems as a Foundation for Multisided Markets
- Health and Healthcare are Complex Systems
- Conclusion
- References
- Part III: Safety and Privacy
- Chapter 5. Privacy, Trust and Security in Two-Sided Markets
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Concepts and Definitions
- Regulated Healthcare and Two-Sided E-Health Markets
- Security, Privacy, and Trust in Healthcare and Two-Sided E-Health Markets
- Conceptual Model for Two-Sided E-Health Platform
- Security Privacy Requirements for the E-Health Multisided Platform
- The Way To Secure and Trustworthy Multisided E-Health Market
- Security and Privacy Services for Trustworthy Multisided E-Health Markets
- Conclusions
- References
- Part IV: Implementation and Introduction of Technologies
- Chapter 6. Sustainable and Viable Introduction of Tele-Technologies in Healthcare: A Partial Two-Sided Market Approach
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Terminology
- The Mysteries of Health
- Empowerment
- Emancipation
- Enhancement
- Conclusions on Terminology and Concepts
- Usable Methods
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 7. Implementation and Evaluation of E-Health Ecosystems in Two-Sided Markets
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Challenges for Successful E-Health Ecosystem Implementation
- Evaluation of E-Health Ecosystem Implementation
- Discussion
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 8. HIT Implementation and Coordinated Care Delivery from the Perspective of Multisided Markets
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Multisided Markets and Health Information Technology Implementation
- Multisided Framework for Coordinated Healthcare Delivery
- Conclusions
- References
- Part V: Business Models
- Chapter 9. Explaining Healthcare as a Two-Sided Market Using Design Patterns for IT-Business Models
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Generic Meta-Requirements of Business Model Design Patterns
- Generic Principles of Business Model Design Patterns
- Business Model Design Patterns in Practice
- Explaining Healthcare as Two-Sided Market
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 10. Business Models in Two-Sided Markets (Analysis of Potential Payments and Reimbursement Models That Can Be Used)
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Business Models in Two-Sided E-Health Markets
- The Role of the Intermediary Platform
- Applying Theory to Practice: An Example of Business and Revenue Models for an E-Health Intermediary Platform
- Conclusion
- References
- Endnotes
- Part VI: The Future of the Area
- Chapter 11. The Future of Two-Sided E-Health Markets
- Abstract
- The Future Needs a Market Perspective on E-Health
- The Role of the Intermediary Platform and its Implications in Increasing Industry, SME, and Entrepreneurial Involvement
- Customer Orientation as Key to Success
- The Role of Policy Innovation and Renewal
- The Role of Entrepreneurial Collaboration
- Concluding Remarks
- References
- Author Index
- Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 226
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 15th December 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128054413
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128052501
About the Author
Vivian Vimarlund
Dr. Vivian Vimarlund has a wide experience on management and leadership. Academic leadership is practiced as Associated Dean of Research, Director of the Research Center (CENIT/IS) at Jönköping International School (JIBS), as a Member of the American Medical Informatics (AMIA) Mentorship Programme, and as a scientific leader of a series of research projects. She is the coordinator of the national eHealth network in Sweden, and scientific secretary at SFMI (National association of medical informatics).
Dr. Vimarlund has since 1989 conducted research within the area of Informatics with special focus on issues such as: a) Methods and models to evaluate the socio-economic impact of the implementation and use of IT-based innovations in healthcare; b) business models for Public Information Systems and Electronic Markets; and c) eHealth services implementation and two-side markets.
• Expert Evaluator for the Mitacs Accelerate Internship Program, Canada, 2015.
• Expert Evaluator for the Akrediterings Institute. Danmark, Evaluation of the IT-programme at Arhus University, 2014
• Expert Evaluator at EU-commission: Program Horizon, 2014
• Expert Evaluator at EU-commission: Program AAL, 2013, 2014
• Expert Evaluator for FAS, 2013
• Expert Evaluator at STINT, 2012. Evaluation of Institutional Grants.
• Expert Evaluator for The Research Council of Norway: naturvitenskap og teknologi. Dep. of Science and Technology Division for Vitenskap. Division of Science Norges forskningsråd (2004, 2005, 2009, 2010, 2011,2012, 2013,2014.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Health Informatics, Jönköping International Business School and Professor, Informatics, Linköping University, Sweden