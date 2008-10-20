E-discovery: Creating and Managing an Enterprisewide Program
1st Edition
A Technical Guide to Digital Investigation and Litigation Support
Description
One of the hottest topics in computer forensics today, electronic discovery (e-discovery) is the process by which parties involved in litigation respond to requests to produce electronically stored information (ESI). According to the 2007 Socha-Gelbmann Electronic Discovery Survey, it is now a $2 billion industry, a 60% increase from 2004, projected to double by 2009. The core reason for the explosion of e-discovery is sheer volume; evidence is digital and 75% of modern day lawsuits entail e-discovery.
A recent survey reports that U.S. companies face an average of 305 pending lawsuits internationally. For large U.S. companies ($1 billion or more in revenue)that number has soared to 556 on average, with an average of 50 new disputes emerging each year for nearly half of them. To properly manage the role of digital information in an investigative or legal setting, an enterprise--whether it is a Fortune 500 company, a small accounting firm or a vast government agency--must develop an effective electronic discovery program. Since the amendments to the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, which took effect in December 2006, it is even more vital that the lifecycle of electronically stored information be understood and properly managed to avoid risks and costly mistakes.
This books holds the keys to success for systems administrators, information security and other IT department personnel who are charged with aiding the e-discovery process.
Key Features
Comprehensive resource for corporate technologists, records managers, consultants, and legal team members to the e-discovery process, with information unavailable anywhere else
Offers a detailed understanding of key industry trends, especially the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, that are driving the adoption of e-discovery programs
*Includes vital project management metrics to help monitor workflow, gauge costs and speed the process
Readership
IT liaisons to legal teams, Records Managers, Web Content Managers, IT Managers, Discovery Directors/Managers, E-Discovery Task Force Leaders, Litigation Support Directors/Managers, Corporate Security managers, Suppliers/vendors
Table of Contents
Managing Information and Records in an Enterprise Trends in Enterprise Ediscovery from the Corporate Perspective Working with the legal team from an IT Directors Perspective Working with the IT team from an Attorney's Perspective Data Identification & Search Techniques (paper and electronic) Culling through Structured Data ? The Benefits of Data Mining Defensible Data Collection Techniques in the Enterprise Anatomy of a File Bringing it Together in a Review Platform Privilege & Production Considerations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2008
- Published:
- 20th October 2008
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781597492966
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080949178
About the Author
Karen Schuler
Karen Schuler is Vice President of ONSITE3’s Consulting Practice Group. She has more than 15 years of experience in enterprise-wide technology planning and implementation, focusing on forensics investigations in large and complex litigation matters involving electronic discovery. As a former owner of a computer forensics and security firm, as well as a contracted computer forensic examiner for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, she is an expert at understanding the intricate details involved in providing admissible and defensible evidence.
Affiliations and Expertise
Karen Schuler is Vice President of ONSITE3’s Consulting Practice Group.