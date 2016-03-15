e-Design
1st Edition
Computer-Aided Engineering Design
Description
e-Design: Computer-Aided Engineering Design, Revised First Edition is the first book to integrate a discussion of computer design tools throughout the design process. Through the use of this book, the reader will understand basic design principles and all-digital design paradigms, the CAD/CAE/CAM tools available for various design related tasks, how to put an integrated system together to conduct All-Digital Design (ADD), industrial practices in employing ADD, and tools for product development.
Key Features
- Comprehensive coverage of essential elements for understanding and practicing the e-Design paradigm in support of product design, including design method and process, and computer based tools and technology
- Part I: Product Design Modeling discusses virtual mockup of the product created in the CAD environment, including not only solid modeling and assembly theories, but also the critical design parameterization that converts the product solid model into parametric representation, enabling the search for better design alternatives
- Part II: Product Performance Evaluation focuses on applying CAE technologies and software tools to support evaluation of product performance, including structural analysis, fatigue and fracture, rigid body kinematics and dynamics, and failure probability prediction and reliability analysis
- Part III: Product Manufacturing and Cost Estimating introduces CAM technology to support manufacturing simulations and process planning, sheet forming simulation, RP technology and computer numerical control (CNC) machining for fast product prototyping, as well as manufacturing cost estimate that can be incorporated into product cost calculations
- Part IV: Design Theory and Methods discusses modern decision-making theory and the application of the theory to engineering design, introduces the mainstream design optimization methods for both single and multi-objectives problems through both batch and interactive design modes, and provides a brief discussion on sensitivity analysis, which is essential for designs using gradient-based approaches
- Tutorial lessons and case studies are offered for readers to gain hands-on experiences in practicing e-Design paradigm using two suites of engineering software: Pro/ENGINEER-based, including Pro/MECHANICA Structure, Pro/ENGINEER Mechanism Design, and Pro/MFG; and SolidWorks-based, including SolidWorks Simulation, SolidWorks Motion, and CAMWorks. Available on the companion website http://booksite.elsevier.com/9780123820389
Readership
Mechanical, Aerospace, and Industrial Engineers studying design. Engineers interested in learning computer design tools such as ProEngineer and SolidWorks in the context of the design process. Senior and first-year graduate engineering students in Mechanical, Aerospace, Industrial, and Materials Engineering.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to All-Digital Design
2. Geometric and Solid Modeling
3. Mechanical Assembly
4. Design Parameterization
5. Product Data Management and Data Exchange
6. Kinematic and Dynamic Analyses of Mechanical Systems
7. Structural Analysis Using Finite Element Method
8. Fatigue and Fracture Analysis
9. Failure Probability Estimate
10. Reliability-Based Design
11. Virtual Manufacturing
12. Rapid Prototyping
13. Product Cost Estimate
14. Design Decision Making
15. Design Optimization
16. Future Trends in All-Digital Design
Project P1: Solid Modeling, Design Parameterization, and Product Data Exchange
Project P2: Mechanical System Analysis
Project P3: Structural FEA and Fatigue Analysis
Project P4: CNC Machining Simulations
Project S1: Solid Modeling, Design Parameterization, and Product Data Exchange
Project S2: Mechanical System Analysis
Project S3: Structural FEA and Fatigue Analysis
Project S4: CNC Machining Simulations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1226
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 15th March 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128095690
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128097366
About the Author
Kuang-Hua Chang
Dr. Kuang-Hua Chang is a David Ross Boyd Professor and Williams Companies Foundation Presidential Professor for the School of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering (AME) at the University of Oklahoma. He received his PhD in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Iowa in 1990. His areas of interest include Virtual Prototyping, CAD, Fatigue and Reliability Analysis, Tools and Information Integration for Concurrent Design and Manufacturing, Solid Freeform Fabrication, and bioengineering applications. His research has been published in eight books and more than 150 articles in international journals and conference proceedings.
Affiliations and Expertise
Williams Presidential Professor, School of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering (AME), University of Oklahoma, Norman, OK, USA