Dysphagia, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, Volume 46-6
1st Edition
Description
Information on Dysphagia for Otolaryngolotists in this issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics: Emphasizes procedure-oriented evaluation and management; Discusses the importance of this subject in terms of medical and surgical risk; Heightens Otolaryngologists’ role in dysphagia patient care; Provides a set of recommendations to standardize the approach to these complicated patients; Describes aspects of dysphagia concisely, with prominent use of Tables and Figures. Among topics presented are: Etiology of Dysphagia; Dysphagia Screening and Assessment Instruments; The Modified Barium Swallow; Functional Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing; Esophageal Disease; Ancillary Testing in the Evaluation of Dysphagia; Malnutrition and Dehydration; Management of Cricopharyngeal Dysfunction; Zenker’s Diverticulum; Glottal Insufficiency with Aspiration Risk in Dysphagia; Global Laryngeal Dysfunction; Screening High-risk Groups, Pathway for Intervention, and more. Guest Editor Kenneth Altman of Mount Sinai, whose expertise, clinical work, and teaching is focused on laryngology, leads the group of expert physicians in this issue.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 25th November 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323261173
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323261166
About the Authors
Kenneth Altman Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Mount Sinai School of Medicine