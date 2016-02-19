Dyslexia: Neuronal, Cognitive and Linguistic Aspects - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080268637, 9781483148052

Dyslexia: Neuronal, Cognitive and Linguistic Aspects

1st Edition

Proceedings of an International Symposium Held at the Wenner-Gren Center, Stockholm, June 3-4, 1980

Editors: Yngve Zotterman
eBook ISBN: 9781483148052
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 192
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
31.95
22.36
22.36
22.36
25.56
22.36
22.36
25.56
19.99
13.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
24.95
17.46
17.46
17.46
19.96
17.46
17.46
19.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Dyslexia: Neuronal, Cognitive & Linguistic Aspects focuses on the desire of scholars to identify the etiology of dyslexia and how it affects the ability of children to read and write. This book features the works of authors who have conducted extensive research on dyslexia. In the neuronal aspect of defining the origin of dyslexia, the selection commences by defining the neuroanatomical features of language and dyslexia. This discussion is followed by a tracking of the sections of the brain that are involved in this kind of deficiency. In the cognitive facet, the selection features discussion on how the right hemisphere functions relative to the ability to read. This topic is followed by several observations, which point out that the right hemisphere has no direct influence on a person’s ability to read; however, it is stressed that this part of the brain has visuo-spatial capabilities. The discussion is followed by a presentation of opthalmological findings among children with learning difficulties. The book then proceeds to the relationship of dyslexia with visual problems and linguistic awareness. In this regard, questions on the ability of children to be able to read prior and during their school years are raised. The selection ends with a discussion on how to treat dyslexia through the use of computers. This book is a great source of information for neurophysiologists, psychophysiologists, ophthalmologists, and teachers who are interested in helping children learn to read and write.

Table of Contents


List of Participants

Editor's Preface

Opening Address

Introductory Remarks

I. Structural and Functional Background

Neuroanatomical Aspects of Language and Dyslexia

Discussion

II. Cortical Information Systems

Cortical Information Processing in the Visual System and in the Parietal Association Area

Discussion

Towards the Physiology of Visual Dyslexia

Discussion

III. Cognitive Aspects

Reading by the Disconnected Right Hemisphere:An Aphasiological Perspective

The Relationship between Iconic Persistence and Reading Disabilities

Discussion

Ophthalmological Findings and Contrast Sensitivity in Children with Reading Difficulties

Discussion

IV. Clinical Experience and Pedagogic Aspects

"Function Analysis" of Reading and Writing Behavior: A Methodological Approach to Improved Research in Reading Disability

Dyslexia and Visual Problems

Discussion

Linguistic Awareness as Related to Dyslexia

Discussion

Final Discussion

Addendum

Index

Details

No. of pages:
192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483148052

About the Editor

Yngve Zotterman

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.