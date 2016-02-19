Dyslexia: Neuronal, Cognitive and Linguistic Aspects
1st Edition
Proceedings of an International Symposium Held at the Wenner-Gren Center, Stockholm, June 3-4, 1980
Dyslexia: Neuronal, Cognitive & Linguistic Aspects focuses on the desire of scholars to identify the etiology of dyslexia and how it affects the ability of children to read and write. This book features the works of authors who have conducted extensive research on dyslexia. In the neuronal aspect of defining the origin of dyslexia, the selection commences by defining the neuroanatomical features of language and dyslexia. This discussion is followed by a tracking of the sections of the brain that are involved in this kind of deficiency. In the cognitive facet, the selection features discussion on how the right hemisphere functions relative to the ability to read. This topic is followed by several observations, which point out that the right hemisphere has no direct influence on a person’s ability to read; however, it is stressed that this part of the brain has visuo-spatial capabilities. The discussion is followed by a presentation of opthalmological findings among children with learning difficulties. The book then proceeds to the relationship of dyslexia with visual problems and linguistic awareness. In this regard, questions on the ability of children to be able to read prior and during their school years are raised. The selection ends with a discussion on how to treat dyslexia through the use of computers. This book is a great source of information for neurophysiologists, psychophysiologists, ophthalmologists, and teachers who are interested in helping children learn to read and write.
Table of Contents
List of Participants
Editor's Preface
Opening Address
Introductory Remarks
I. Structural and Functional Background
Neuroanatomical Aspects of Language and Dyslexia
Discussion
II. Cortical Information Systems
Cortical Information Processing in the Visual System and in the Parietal Association Area
Discussion
Towards the Physiology of Visual Dyslexia
Discussion
III. Cognitive Aspects
Reading by the Disconnected Right Hemisphere:An Aphasiological Perspective
The Relationship between Iconic Persistence and Reading Disabilities
Discussion
Ophthalmological Findings and Contrast Sensitivity in Children with Reading Difficulties
Discussion
IV. Clinical Experience and Pedagogic Aspects
"Function Analysis" of Reading and Writing Behavior: A Methodological Approach to Improved Research in Reading Disability
Dyslexia and Visual Problems
Discussion
Linguistic Awareness as Related to Dyslexia
Discussion
Final Discussion
Addendum
Index
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483148052