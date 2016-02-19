Dyslexia: Neuronal, Cognitive and Linguistic Aspects

Dyslexia: Neuronal, Cognitive & Linguistic Aspects focuses on the desire of scholars to identify the etiology of dyslexia and how it affects the ability of children to read and write. This book features the works of authors who have conducted extensive research on dyslexia. In the neuronal aspect of defining the origin of dyslexia, the selection commences by defining the neuroanatomical features of language and dyslexia. This discussion is followed by a tracking of the sections of the brain that are involved in this kind of deficiency. In the cognitive facet, the selection features discussion on how the right hemisphere functions relative to the ability to read. This topic is followed by several observations, which point out that the right hemisphere has no direct influence on a person’s ability to read; however, it is stressed that this part of the brain has visuo-spatial capabilities. The discussion is followed by a presentation of opthalmological findings among children with learning difficulties. The book then proceeds to the relationship of dyslexia with visual problems and linguistic awareness. In this regard, questions on the ability of children to be able to read prior and during their school years are raised. The selection ends with a discussion on how to treat dyslexia through the use of computers. This book is a great source of information for neurophysiologists, psychophysiologists, ophthalmologists, and teachers who are interested in helping children learn to read and write.