Dynemicin A, Uncialamycin and Analogues - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781785481505, 9780081010860

Dynemicin A, Uncialamycin and Analogues

1st Edition

Authors: Daniel Best Mickael Jean Pierre Weghe
Hardcover ISBN: 9781785481505
eBook ISBN: 9780081010860
Imprint: ISTE Press - Elsevier
Published Date: 14th June 2016
Page Count: 144
Description

Enediynes are natural products with highly active cytotoxicity and antibacterial activity, and thus have significant potential in the development of anti-cancer treatments.  However, they are not readily available and can degrade rapidly during isolation; one solution is to produce them using total synthesis.
Dynemicin A and uncialamycin are two such enediynes, with similar structures, for which total synthesis has been achieved.  This book presents the isolation and preparation of these two compounds and their analogues through various synthesis strategies. Details of the structural elements essential to their anti-cancer activity are presented, with the objective of explaining and optimizing their biological activities and potential development as drugs.

Key Features

  • Presents two natural ènediynes with similar structures whose total syntheses have been accomplished
  • Explores structural analogs of preparation for purposes of optimizing the anti-cancer activity
  • Describes the total syntheses of dynemicin A, the uncialamycine, as well as analogs by emphasizing the synthesis strategies adopted
  • Features studies of the biological activities and data to bring out the structural elements of these essential compounds

Readership

Undergraduate and graduate students in chemistry studying medicinal chemistry or pharmaceutical chemistry; research chemists and biochemists working in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries

Table of Contents

  • Introduction
  • 1: Dynemicin A
    • Abstract:
    • 1.1 Isolation and characterization
    • 1.2 Biosynthesis
    • 1.3 Total synthesis, analogues and biological activities
  • 2: Uncialamycin
    • Abstract:
    • 2.1 Isolation and characterization
    • 2.2 Biosynthesis
    • 2.3 Total synthesis and analogues
  • Conclusion
  • Appendix
  • Bibliography
  • Index

About the Author

Daniel Best

Daniel Best is a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Rennes 1 in France. He is currently developing the synthesis of uncialamycin analogues.

Affiliations and Expertise

Postdoctoral Researcher, Université de Rennes, France

Mickael Jean

Mickael Jean is Associate Professor at the University of Rennes 1 in France. His research is concerned with the challenges of total synthesis of natural products and the development of anti-cancer medical chemistry programs.

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer, University of Rennes 1, France

Pierre Weghe

Pierre van de Weghe is Professor in organic chemistry at the University of Rennes 1 in France. His work focuses on the total synthesis of natural products and analogues, as well as research into new components in anti-cancer activity..

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Rennes 1, France

