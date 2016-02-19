Dynamics of Fixed Marine Structures
3rd Edition
Description
Dynamics of Fixed Marine Structures, Third Edition proves guidance on the dynamic design of fixed structures subject to wave and current action. The text is an update of the ""UR8"" design guide ""Dynamics of Marine Structures"" with discussion of foundations, wind turbulence, offshore installations, earthquakes, and strength and fatigue.
The book employs analytical methods of static and dynamic structural analysis techniques, particularly the statistical and spectral methods when applied to loading and in the calculating dynamic responses. The statistical methods are explained when used to wave, wind, and earthquake calculations, together with the problems encountered in actual applications. Of importance to fixed offshore platforms are the soil properties and foundation covering soil behavior, site investigation, testing, seabed stability, gravity structures, and the use of single piles. Methods of forecasting, measuring, and modeling of waves and currents are also presented in offshore structure construction. Basic hydrodynamics is explained in understanding wave theory, and some description is given to forecasting of environmental conditions that will affect the structures. The effects of vortex-induced vibrations on the structure are explained, and the three methods that can prevent vortex-induced oscillations are given. Wind turbulence or wind loads are analyzed against short natural period or long natural periods of structures. The transportation of offshore platforms, installation, and pile driving, including examples of the applications found in the book, are given as well.
The guide is helpful for offshore engineers, designers of inshore jetties, clients needing design and analysis work, specialists related to offshore structural engineering, and students in offshore engineering.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
1 Introduction
1.1 Outline of the contents
1.2 Layout
1.3 Sections which help with the selection of analysis strategy
1.4 Use of the book as a technical reference
1.5 Use of the book as an introductory text
2 Dynamics with deterministic loading
2.1 Linear single degree of freedom systems: SDOF
2.1.1 Units
2.2 Oscillation of an SDOF with neither forcing nor damping
2.3 Steady state oscillation of an SDOF with forcing and viscous damping
2.3.1 Steady state solution using real algebra
2.3.2 Dynamic amplification factor
2.3.3 Significance of forcing and natural frequencies
2.3.4 Steady state solution using complex algebra
2.3.5 Complex number representation of response
2.3.6 Steady state response of a non-linear SDOF
2.4 Damped decay and build-up of oscillation
2.4.1 Viscous, damped decay of oscillation
2.4.2 Damping ratio and logarithmic decrement
2.4.3 Response to an impulse
2.4.4 Viscous damped build-up of natural frequency oscillation
2.5 Damping
2.5.1 Hysteretic damping
2.5.2 Friction damping
2.5.3 Typical structural damping
2.6 Modeling multidegree of freedom structures: MDOFs
2.6.1 Natural frequencies of a 2 degree of freedom system
2.6.2 Modeling frame structures
2.6.3 Beam element stiffness
2.6.4 Global axes
2.6.5 Axis transformation
2.6.6 Assembly of global stiffness matrix
2.6.7 Damping
2.6.8 Mass
2.6.9 Supports
2.6.10 Forces applied at nodes
2.6.11 Forces applied to members
2.6.12 Constraints
2.6.13 Joints
2.6.14 Geometric stiffness
2.6.15 Hydrostatic stiffness and effective tension
2.6.16 Modeling continuous structures using plate, shell and brick elements
2.6.17 Substructures
2.7 Static analysis of MDOF structures
2.7.1 Quasi-static analysis
2.8 Steady state solution using complex matrix algebra
2.9 Natural frequencies of MDOFs
2.9.1 Eigenvalue form
2.9.2 Jacobi method
2.9.3 Householder QR/QL method
2.9.4 Polynomial solution
2.9.5 Vector iteration methods
2.9.6 More complicated methods
2.9.7 Selection of frequency/mode shape calculation method
2.9.8 Some frequencies of commonly used structural elements
2.10 Normal mode (or principal or generalized) coordinates
2.10.1 Forced vibration of MDOF systems
2.10.2 Other uses of principal/generalized coordinates
2.11 Time history solution methods
2.11.1 Convolution integral
2.11.2 Time stepping methods
2.11.3 Central difference (explicit) method
2.11.4 Runge-Kutta (explicit) method
2.11.5 Newmark ß (implicit) method
2.12 Economic solution of large dynamic problems
2.12.1 Separate, simpler model
2.12.2 Guyan reduction or static condensation
2.12.3 Static improvement
Notation
Bibliography
References
3 Statistical and spectral description of random loading and response
3.1 Short term, frequency and sequence independent properties of y(t)
3.1.1 Measures of location
3.1.2 Measures of spread
3.1.3 Probability density function (PDF)
3.1.4 Cumulative distribution function (CDF)
3.1.5 Moments of a PDF
3.1.6 Gaussian (normal distribution)
3.1.7 Non-Gaussian distributions
3.2 Sequence dependent properties of a time history y(t)
3.2.1 Autocovariance
3.2.2 Autocorrelation function Ryy(x)
3.2.3 Autocorrelation coefficient or normalised autocovariance
3.2.4 Time scale
3.3 Fourier analysis and spectra of y(t)
3.3.1 Fourier series
3.3.2 Fourier transform representation of a random time history
3.3.3 Alternative forms of the Fourier transform
3.3.4 The discrete Fourier transform
3.3.5 The Fourier transform pair
3.3.6 Integral form of the Fourier transform pair
3.3.7 Spectral density
3.3.8 Spectral analysis of a dynamic system subject to loading defined by one variable
3.4 Relationship between autocovariance and the energy spectrum
3.5 Short term frequency and sequence independent statistics of simultaneous samples from several time histories: y^t), y2(t) ...
3.5.1 Covariance of yx(t) and y2(t)
3.5.2 Correlation coefficient or normalised covariance
3.5.3 Statistical properties of a + byt(t) + cy2(t)
3.5.4 Statistical properties of y^t) x y2(t)
3.5.5 Joint probability of n random variables
3.5.6 Gaussian multivariate distribution
3.6 Sequence dependent properties of samples from several time histories
3.6.1 Cross-covariance
3.6.2 Cross-correlation coefficient or normalised cross-covariance
3.6.3 Cross-correlation function
3.6.4 Nomenclature
3.7 Cross spectral density and coherence
3.7.1 Cross spectral density
3.7.2 Single-sided cross spectral density
3.7.3 Co- and quad-spectral density
3.7.4 Coherence
3.7.5 Spectral analysis of the response to a summation of random signals
3.8 Relationship between the cross-covariance and the cross-spectrum
3.9 Some further derivations based on spectral properties
3.9.1 Velocity and acceleration spectra
3.9.2 Spectral moments
3.9.3 Bandwidth
3.9.4 Crossing periods and peak distributions
3.9.5 Level crossing periods and the zero crossing period Tz
3.9.6 The crest frequency fc and period Tc
3.9.7 Distribution of amplitudes in a narrow banded spectrum
3.9.8 Rayleigh distribution
3.9.9 Predicting the amplitude exceeded with a given probability or in a given number of cycles
3.9.10 Distribution of the extreme values of a Rayleigh distribution
3.10 Extreme value distributions for environmental data
3.10.1 Types of extreme value distribution
3.10.2 Selection of extreme value distribution
3.10.3 Return period
Notation
Commonly used symbols
Summary
Bibliography
References
4 Structural response to random loading
4.1 Wave, wind and earthquake - differences leading to different analysis methods
4.2 Structural response in waves, wind and earthquake
4.2.1 Structural response to a unidirectional sea
4.2.2 Structural response to wind turbulence
4.2.3 Structural response to earthquakes
4.2.4 Structural response to waves, wind and earthquake: summary
4.3 Examples of non-linearities
4.3.1 The effect of non-linear drag loading
4.3.2 The effect of intermittent loading in the splash zone
4.3.3 The effect of non-linear drag for a structure in the wind
4.3.4 The effect of non-linear guy wire behavior on a structure in the wind
4.3.5 The effect of yielding on a structure in an earthquake
4.4 Time history analysis methods
4.4.1 Time history analysis of a structure in a unidirectional sea
4.4.2 Time history analysis of a structure in a spread sea
4.4.3 Time history analysis of a structure in a turbulent wind
4.5 Conclusion
Notation
References
5 Foundations
5.1 Introduction
5.1.1 Safety factors for foundations
5.2 Introduction to soil behavior
5.2.1 Permeability
5.2.2 Effective stress
5.2.3 Failure of soils
5.2.4 Mohr's circle
5.2.5 Application of Mohr's circle in conjunction with the soil failure criterion
5.2.6 Drained and undrained loading and liquefaction of sands
5.2.7 Consolidation of clays
5.2.8 Soil structure, relative density and clay remolding
5.2.9 Stiffness of soils
5.2.10 Soil damping
5.2.11 Indicative soil properties
5.3 Site investigation and testing
5.3.1 In-situ measurements
5.3.2 Laboratory tests for soil strength
5.3.3 Consolidated-drained (CD) triaxial test
5.3.4 Consolidated-undrained (CU) triaxial test
5.3.5 Unconsolidated-undrained (UU) triaxial test
5.3.6 Unconfined compression test
5.3.7 Differences between soil properties estimated from drained and undrained tests
5.4 Stability of the seabed surface
5.4.1 Scour
5.4.2 Mudslides
5.4.3 Sand waves, dunes, banks, etc.
5.4.4 Subsidence
5.5 Gravity structures
5.5.1 Finite element (FE) methods
5.5.2 Half-space theory
5.5.3 Ultimate capacity of gravity foundations
5.5.4 Piping
5.5.5 Effect of consolidation on bearing capacity
5.5.6 Bearing capacity from published factors
5.5.7 Bearing capacity calculated by the method of slices
5.5.8 More advanced analysis of foundation capacity
5.5.9 Jack-up platforms
5.6 Single piles
5.6.1 Development of lateral force-deflection (p-y) curves
5.6.2 Calculation of Pu
5.6.3 p-y curve for clay
5.6.4 p-y behavior in clay under cyclic conditions
5.5.5 Effect of consolidation on bearing capacity
5.6.6 Compression capacity of piled foundations
5.6.7 Tension capacity
5.6.8 Scour and cavities
5.6.9 Shaft resistance in sand
5.6.10 Shaft resistance in clay
5.6.11 Shaft resistance - displacement (t-z) curves
5.6.12 End bearing capacity of piles
5.6.13 Axial end bearing - displacement (q-z) curves
5.6.14 Torsional moment-rotation curves
5.6.15 Piles in calcareous soils
5.7 Including foundation behavior in global structural analysis
5.7.1 The use of substructuring for the quasi-static analysis of structures on piled foundations
5.7.2 Linearized foundation tangent stiffness for quasi-static analysis of structures on piled foundations
5.7.3 Linearized foundation secant stiffness for dynamic analysis of structures on piled foundations
5.8 Pile groups
5.8.1 Pile group axial capacity
5.8.2 Pile group lateral capacity
5.8.3 Force-deflection analysis of piles in groups
Notation
References
6 Waves and wave loading
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Waves and currents
6.2.1 Regular waves
6.2.2 Particle motions
6.2.3 Mass transport
6.2.4 Group velocity CG
6.2.5 Ocean waves
6.2.6 Sea
6.2.7 Swell
6.2.8 Significant wave height and mean zero crossing period
6.2.9 Spectrum
6.2.10 Scatter diagrams
6.2.11 Persistence diagrams
6.2.12 Sea-state cycles
6.2.13 Effect of the seabed on wave characteristics
6.2.14 Shoaling
6.2.15 Diffraction
6.2.16 Refraction
6.2.17 Reflection
6.2.18 Absorption
6.2.19 Wave breaking
6.2.20 Currents
6.3 Measurement
6.3.1 Water surface elevation
6.3.2 Water particle velocities
6.4 Forecasting
6.4.1 General
6.4.2 Extrapolation to extreme values from measurements
6.4.3 Obtaining a long term description of the sea from measurements
6.4.4 Forecasting wave height and period from wind and fetch
6.4.5 Forecasting long term statistics of wave height and period
6.4.6 Forecasting currents
6.4.7 Computer modeling
6.4.8 Joint probability
6.5 Water surface elevation spectra
6.5.1 Introduction
6.5.2 Bretschneider and Pierson-Moscowitz spectra
6.5.3 JONSWAP spectra
6.5.4 Effect of alternative frequency units
6.5.5 Directional spectra
6.5.6 Selection of spectral shape
6.6 Individual wave scatter diagrams
6.6.1 Introduction
6.6.2 The wave height exceedence method
6.6.3 Individual wave height - period joint probability diagrams
6.7 Wave modeling
6.7.1 Introduction
6.7.2 Basic physics
6.7.3 Mathematical manipulations
6.7.4 Wave theories
6.7.5 Regular wave theories
6.7.6 Linear wave theory
6.7.7 Stokes' wave theories
6.7.8 Cnoidal regular theory
6.7.9 Stream function wave theories
6.7.10 Other regular wave theories
6.7.11 Selection of suitable regular wave theory
6.7.12 Irregular (but specified profile) wave theories
6.7.13 Random wave theories
6.7.14 Breaking waves
6.7.15 Wave current interaction
6.8 Hydrodynamic loading
6.8.1 Introduction
6.8.2 Morison's equation
6.8.3 Selection of Cd and Cm
6.8.4 Diffraction
6.8.5 Interference
6.8.6 Wave slam and slap
6.8.7 Structural motion, hydrodynamic added mass and damping
6.9 Analysis of structures subject to extreme and fatigue hydrodynamic loading
6.9.1 Discussion of wave loading on offshore structures
6.9.2 Sine wave fitting and complex number methods
6.9.3 Analysis of wave frequency loading and structural response
6.9.4 Deterministic analysis
6.9.5 Frequency domain spectral analysis
6.9.6 Time domain spectral analysis with linear random wave theory
6.9.7 Time domain spectral analysis - non-linear random wave theory
Notation
References
7 Vortex-induced forces
7.1 The forces on stationary circular cylinders
7.2 Flow speeds for response of cylinders in steady flow
7.2.1 Critical velocities for cross-flow motion
7.2.2 Critical velocities for in-line motion
7.3 Structural response in steady flow
7.3.1 Harmonic model
7.3.2 Effective mass per unit length: me
7.3.3 Criteria for vortex-induced response
7.3.4 Predictions of amplitude of response of risers
7.4 Vortex shedding in waves
7.4.1 Introduction
7.4.2 A stationary cylinder in waves
7.4.3 Effects of irregular waves, cylinder orientation, wave directionality, currents, roughness and interference
7.4.4 A compliant cylinder in waves
7.5 Devices for preventing vortex-induced oscillations
7.5.1 Strakes
7.5.2 Shrouds
7.5.3 Fairings
7.5.4 Air bubbles
7.5.5 Structural damping devices
7.6 The effect of other flow and structural properties
7.7 Flow calculations
7.7.1 Hydrodynamic damping
7.7.2 Computational flow techniques
7.8 Analysis sequence
Notation
References
8 Wind turbulence
8.1 Introduction
8.2 The structure of strong winds
8.2.1 Origin of the wind
8.2.2 Weather systems
8.2.3 The atmospheric boundary layer
8.2.4 Atmospheric stability
8.2.5 Equilibrium
8.2.6 Summary
8.3 Statistical description of turbulence
8.3.1 Turbulence statistics
8.3.2 Turbulence - single point statistics
8.3.3 Turbulence - two point statistics
8.4 Wind data
8.4.1 The mean wind
8.4.2 The turbulent gusts
8.4.3 Non-neutral wind conditions
8.5 Turbulence loads
8.5.1 Aerodynamic loading
8.5.2 Aerodynamic damping
8.6 Calculation of response
8.6.1 Theory
8.6.2 Calculation of response - lattice structures
8.6.3 Calculation of response - single members
8.6.4 Extreme value analysis
8.6.5 Fatigue life analysis
8.7 Choice of method
8.7.1 Comparison of methods
8.7.2 Analysis hints
Notation
Bibliography
References
Annex 8A ESDU data items
Annex 8B Derivation of theory
8.B.1 Turbulence loads (direct method, ESDU method)
8.B.2 Single-member methods
8.B.3 General methods
9 Installation
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Transportation
9.2.1 Barge motions
9.2.2 Cargo loading and response
9.2.3 Barge flexibility
9.2.4 Slam
9.2.5 Self-floating substructures
9.3 Launch and up-ending
9.3.1 Jacket launch analysis
9.3.2 Analysis method
9.4 Lift
9.4.1 Single degree of freedom lift analysis
9.4.2 Computer analysis of crane dynamic response
9.4.3 Selection of load conditions for analysis
9.5 Docking over a template
9.6 On-bottom stability
9.7 Pile driving
9.7.1 Mathematical analysis
9.8 Installation of gravity structures
Notation
References
10 Earthquakes
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Design philosophy for earthquake loads
10.3 Theory
10.3.1 The response spectrum method - overview
10.3.2 SDOF lumped-mass system
10.3.3 Derivation of response spectra
10.3.4 Use of response spectra - SDOF structure
10.3.5 MDOF lumped-mass system
10.4 Design data
10.4.1 Accelerograms
10.4.2 Response spectra
10.4.3 Directionality of loading
10.5 Specification of design earthquakes
10.5.1 Earthquake magnitude and intensity
10.5.2 Source evaluation
10.5.3 Source-to-site attenuation
10.5.4 Construction of the response spectrum
10.5.5 Site response analysis
10.5.6 Design data for North Sea sites
10.6 Calculation of structural response
10.6.1 Foundation model
10.6.2 Structure model
10.6.3 Analysis methods
10.6.4 Choice of analysis
10.6.5 Analysis of secondary systems
10.7 Structural configuration for seismic resistance
10.7.1 Global configuration (jacket structures)
10.7.2 Joint detailing (jacket structures)
10.7.3 Gravity structures
Annex 10A Sources of accelerogram data
Notation
Bibliography
References
11 Strength and fatigue
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Limit states
11.1.2 Safety factors
11.1.3 Unity checks
11.1.4 Non-linear complications with dynamic analysis
11.2 Strength assessment
11.2.1 Local modes of failure (yield, fracture, buckling)
11.2.2 Yield
11.2.3 Buckling
11.2.4 Beam columns
11.2.5 Joint strength
11.2.6 Deterministic quasi-static strength analysis
11.2.7 Frequency domain 'spectral' analysis
11.2.8 Response spectra analysis
11.2.9 Avoiding non-linearities in frequency domain analysis
11.2.10 Possible methods of linearization
11.2.11 Time history analysis
11.3 Fatigue assessment
11.3.1 S-N curves
11.3.2 Miner's rule
11.3.3 Deterministic fatigue analysis
11.3.4 Spectral fatigue analysis
11.3.5 Narrow band spectra
11.3.6 Broad band spectra
11.3.7 Stress concentration factors
11.3.8 Non-linearities which affect spectral fatigue analysis
11.4 Fracture assessment
11.4.1 Brittle fracture
11.4.2 Application of fracture mechanics to fast fracture
11.4.3 Crack propagation
11.5 Overall analysis methods
11.5.1 Dynamic characteristics of environmental loading
11.5.2 Methods of handling the frequency content
11.5.3 Methods of structural analysis
11.5.4 Wave frequency loading
11.5.5 Wave slam and slap
11.5.6 Vortex shedding loading
11.5.7 Wind loading
11.5.8 Earthquake loading
Notation
References
12 Examples
12.1 Analyses of a single pile platform
12.1.1 Modeling method
12.1.2 Preliminary estimate of natural period
12.1.3 Foundation model: p-y curves
12.1.4 Time history dynamic analysis
12.1.5 Secant stiffness, linearized foundation, for frequency domain dynamic analysis
12.1.6 Linear frequency domain analysis
12.1.7 Comparison of time and frequency domain analysis
12.1.8 Fatigue analysis
12.1.9 Semi-probabilistic fatigue analysis
12.1.10 Spectral fatigue analysis
12.1.11 The 2.5 second rule
12.1.12 Comparison of fatigue analysis methods
12.2 Dynamic response of a jack-up platform
12.2.1 Problem definition
12.2.2 Outline methodology
12.2.3 Estimation of natural period
12.2.4 Selection of extreme regular wave
12.2.5 Wave theory
12.2.6 Regular wave loading
12.2.7 Structural analysis of static response to regular wave plus current
12.2.8 Results of regular wave analysis
12.2.9 Spectrum for random wave, frequency domain, spectral analysis
12.2.10 Selection of linear wave theory
12.2.11 Calculation of wave particle kinematics at a range of depths and wave periods
12.2.12 Combination of particle velocities with spectrum to determine the rms velocity and linearized drag force equation at any location
12.2.13 Mode shape and the consistent natural period
12.2.14 Hydrodynamic and structural damping
12.2.15 Spectral calculation of additional dynamic response to loading in the vicinity of the structural natural period
12.2.16 Frequency multiplying effects
12.2.17 Wind force on the structure
12.2.18 Summation of the separately calculated deflections
12.3 Vortex shedding example
12.3.1 Basic data
12.3.2 Calculation of mode 1 frequency and mode shape
12.3.3 Calculation of mode 1 reduced velocity, stability parameter and response
12.3.4 Calculation of mode 2 frequency and mode shape
12.3.5 Calculation of mode 2 reduced velocity, stability parameter and response
12.3.6 Calculation of mode 3 frequency and mode shape
12.3.7 Combination of in-line and cross-flow response
12.3.8 Vortex shedding in waves
12.3.9 Wave synchronized vortex shedding
References
12.4 Wind turbulence example
12.4.1 Extreme response analysis
Static design
Direct method
ESDU method
WINDSPEC method
Summary
12.4.2 Fatigue life analysis
Omnidirectional analysis (u-component only)
Directional analysis (u-component only)
Directional analysis (u and v-components)
Summary
12.5 Earthquake example
12.5.1 Modeling
12.5.2 Member stiffness matrix
12.5.3 Formation of global stiffness matrix
12.5.4 Deflection under a static horizontal force
12.5.5 Mass matrix
12.5.6 Polynomial method for the calculation of natural frequencies
12.5.7 Vector iteration method for the calculation of mode shapes
12.5.8 Generalized mass for each mode
12.5.9 Spectral displacement and acceleration for each natural frequency
12.5.10 Response to horizontal ground acceleration
12.5.11 Response to vertical ground motion
12.5.12 Summation of directions
12.5.13 Static coefficient method
References
Appendix A Complex number representation of amplitude and phase
A. 1 Plotting on the complex phase - phasor diagrams
A. 2 Calculations using 0° and -90° loading and response as real and imaginary parts
A. 3 e<x+iy>
A. 4 Negative frequencies
A. 5 Complex number multiplication and division
A. 6 Complex number inversion: 1/Z
A. 7 Phase lead and lag
Appendix B The Gamma Function
Appendix C Consistent units
Appendix D Stiffness matrix of a 3-d beam element
Appendix E Useful data and formulas
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 784
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1991
- Published:
- 14th October 1991
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483162553