Dynamics of Bone and Cartilage Metabolism
2nd Edition
Principles and Clinical Applications
Description
This updated edition is a comprehensive treatise that spans the complete range of basic biochemistry of bone and cartilage components to the clinical evaluation of disease markers in bone and joint disorders. With contributions from over 75 international experts, Dynamics of Bone and Cartilage Metabolism, Second Edition, is indispensable reading for those involved in skeletal research as well as for rheumatologists, endocrinologists, clinical biochemists, and other clinical disciplines participating in the management of patients with bone and cartilage diseases.
Key Features
- Part I provides an up-to-date account of current knowledge of the structure, biosynthesis and molecular biology of the major tissue components
- Part II covers the organizational structure and cellular metabolism of bone and cartilage
- Part III deals with the utility of components specific to bone and cartilage as biomarkers of health and disease
Readership
Endocrinologists, bone biologists, rheumatologists, clinical biochemists, and other clinical disciplines participating in the management of the patient with bone and cartilage diseases
Table of Contents
PART I Components of the Organic Extracellular Matrix of Bone and Cartilage
1. Structure, Biosynthesis and Gene Regulation of Collagens in Cartilage and Bone
KLAUS VON DER MARK
2. Fibrillogenesis and Maturation of Collagens
SIMON P ROBINS
3. Vitamin K Dependent Proteins of Bone and Cartilage
CAREN M GUNDBERG and SATORU K NISHIMOTO
4. Non-collagenous Proteins; Glycoproteins and Related Proteins
DICK HEINEGÅRD, PILAR LORENZO and TORE SAXNE
5. Proteoglycans and Glycosaminoglycans
TIM E HARDINGHAM
6. Growth Factors
PHILIPPA A HULLEY, PETER I CROUCHER and GRAHAM G RUSSELL
7. Prostaglandins and Proinflammatory Cytokines
LAWRENCE G RAISZ and JOSEPH A LORENZO
8. Integrins and Other Adhesion Molecules
MIEP H HELFRICH and MICHAEL A HORTON
9. Alkaline Phosphatases
JOSÉ LUIS MILLÁN
10. Acid Phosphatases
HELENA KAIJA, LILA OT PATRIKAINEN, SARI L ALATALO, H KALERVO VAANANEN and PIRKKO T VIHKO
11. Matrix Proteinases
IAN M CLARK and GILLIAN MURPHY
PART II Structure and Metabolism of the Extracellular Matrix of Bone and Cartilage
12. Mineralization, Structure and Function of Bone
ADELE L BOSKEY
13. Bone Structure and Strength
EGO SEEMAN
14. The Cells of Bone
JANE B LIAN and GARY S STEIN
15. Signalling in bone
T JOHN MARTIN and NATALIE A SIMS
16. Parathyroid Hormone: Structure, Function and Dynamic Actions
LORRAINE A FITZPATRICK and JOHN P BILEZIKIAN
17. Interaction of Parathyroid Hormone-Related Peptide with the Skeleton
DAVID GOLTZMAN
18. The Vitamin D Hormone and Its Nuclear Receptor: Mechanisms Involved in Bone Biology
GEERT CARMELIET, ANNEMIEKE VERSTUYF, CHRISTA MAES, GUY EELEN and ROGER BOUILLON
19. Sex Steroid Effects on Bone Metabolism
DAVID G MONROE, THOMAS C SPELSBERG and SUNDEEP KHOSLA
20. Physiology of Calcium and Phosphate Homeostasis
RENÉ RIZZOLI and JEAN-PHILIPPE BONJOUR
21. The Central Control of Bone Remodelling
PAUL A BALDOCK, SUSAN J ALLISON, HERBERT HERZOG and EDITH M GARDINER
22. New Concepts in Bone Remodeling
DAVID W DEMPSTER and HUA ZHOU
23. Products of Bone Collagen Metabolism
JUHA RISTELI and LEILA RISTELI
24. Supramolecular Structure of Cartilage Matrix
PETER BRUCKNER
25. Products of Cartilage Metabolism
DANIEL-HENRI MANICOURT, JEAN-PIERRE DEVOGELAER and EUGÈNE J-M A THONAR
26. Fluid Dynamics of the Joint Space and Trafficking of Matrix Products
PETER A SIMKIN
27. Transgenic Models of Bone Disease
BARBARA E KREAM and JOHN R HARRISON
PART III Markers of Bone and Cartilage Metabolism
28. The Role of Genetic Variation in Osteoporosis
ANDRÉ G UITTERLINDEN, Joyce B J van Meurs, Fernando Rivadeneira, JOHANNES P T M VAN LEEUWEN and HUIBERT A P POLS
29. Measurement of Calcium, Phosphate and Magnesium
HEINRICH SCHMIDT-GAYK
30. Measurement of Parathyroid Hormone
HARALD JÜPPNER and GHADA EL-HAJJ FULEIHAN
31. New Horizons for Assessment of Vitamin D Status in Man
GARY L LENSMEYER, NEIL BINKLEY and MARC K. DREZNER
32. Measurement of Biochemical Markers of Bone Formation
KIM E NAYLOR and RICHARD EASTELL
33. Measurement of Biochemical Markers of Bone Resorption
MARIUS E KRAENZLIN and MARKUS J SEIBEL
34. Variability in the measurement of biochemical markers of bone turnover
TUAN V. NGUYEN, CHRISTIAN MEIER AND MARKUS J. SEIBEL
35. Validation of Biochemical Markers of Bone Turnover
KIM BRIXEN and ERIK F ERIKSEN
36. Genetic Markers of Joint Disease
MICHEL NEIDHART, RENATE E GAY and STEFFEN GAY
37. Body Fluid Markers of Cartilage Metabolism
EUGÈNE J-M A THONAR, MARY ELLEN LENZ, KOICHI MASUDA and DANIEL-HENRI MANICOURT 38. Laboratory Assessment of Postmenopausal Osteoporosis
PATRICK GARNERO and PIERRE D DELMAS
39. Monitoring of Anabolic Treatment
JOHN P BILEZIKIAN and MISHAELA R RUBIN
40. Monitoring of anti-resorptive treatment
CHRISTIAN MEIER, TUAN NGYEN and MARKUS J SEIBEL, Sydney, Australia
41. Age-Related Osteoporosis and Skeletal Markers of Bone Turnover
CLIFFORD J ROSEN
42. Osteoporosis in Men
ERIC S. ORWOLL and JEAN-MARC KAUFMAN
43. Steroid-Induced Osteoporosis
IAN R REID
44. Transplantation Osteoporosis: Biochemical Correlates of Pathogenesis and Treatment
CAROLINA A MOREIRA KULAK and ELIZABETH SHANE
45. Secondary Osteoporosis
JEAN E MULDER, CAROLINA A MOREIRA KULAK and ELIZABETH SHANE
46. Osteomalacia and Rickets
MARC K DREZNER
47. Assessment of Bone and Joint Diseases: Renal Osteodystrophy
ESTHER A GONZÁLEZ, ZIYAD AL ALY and KEVIN J MARTIN
48. Primary Hyperparathyroidism
SHONNI J SILVERBERG and JOHN P BILEZIKIAN
49. Paget’s Disease of Bone
ANDREAS GRAUER, ETHEL SIRIS and STUART RALSTON
50. Metastatic Bone Disease
JEAN-JACQUES BODY
51. Rare Bone Diseases
MICHAEL P WHYTE
52. Osteogenesis Imperfecta
FRANCIS H. GLORIEUX and FRANK RAUCH
53. Rheumatoid Arthritis and Other Inflammatory Joint Pathologies
STEVEN R GOLDRING and MARY B GOLDRING
54. Osteoarthritis and Degenerative Spine Pathologies
KRISTINA ÅKESSON
Details
- No. of pages:
- 920
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 24th July 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120885626
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080456263
About the Editor
Markus Seibel
Markus J Seibel, MD PhD FRACP FAHMS, is Professor of Endocrinology at Sydney Uni¬versity. He is the Inaugural Director of the Bone Research Program at the ANZAC Research Institute, and heads the Department of Endocrinology & Meta¬bolism at Concord Hospital, Sydney. His research in musculoskeletal biology covers topics such as glucocorticoid signalling in bone and its effects on bone and systemic fuel metabolism and ageing; the biology of bone metastases; and the clinical efficacy of secondary fracture prevention programs. Prof Seibel has published over 400 scientific papers and is the editor of 8 books. In 2017, he has been elected to the Australian Academy of Health and Medical Sciences. Prof Seibel is a Past President of the Australia and New Zealand Bone & Mineral Society (ANZBMS), a Member of the Board of Directors, International Federation of Musculoskeletal Research Societies (IFMRS), and the Chair of the Australian National Alliance for Secondary Fracture Prevention.
Affiliations and Expertise
Concord Hospital, University of Sydney, Australia; Director, Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism, Concord Hospital Medical Center; Professor and Chair of Endocrinology, The University of Sydney
Markus Seibel
Markus J Seibel, MD PhD FRACP FAHMS, is Professor of Endocrinology at Sydney Uni¬versity. He is the Inaugural Director of the Bone Research Program at the ANZAC Research Institute, and heads the Department of Endocrinology & Meta¬bolism at Concord Hospital, Sydney. His research in musculoskeletal biology covers topics such as glucocorticoid signalling in bone and its effects on bone and systemic fuel metabolism and ageing; the biology of bone metastases; and the clinical efficacy of secondary fracture prevention programs. Prof Seibel has published over 400 scientific papers and is the editor of 8 books. In 2017, he has been elected to the Australian Academy of Health and Medical Sciences. Prof Seibel is a Past President of the Australia and New Zealand Bone & Mineral Society (ANZBMS), a Member of the Board of Directors, International Federation of Musculoskeletal Research Societies (IFMRS), and the Chair of the Australian National Alliance for Secondary Fracture Prevention.
Affiliations and Expertise
Concord Hospital, University of Sydney, Australia; Director, Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism, Concord Hospital Medical Center; Professor and Chair of Endocrinology, The University of Sydney
Simon Robins
Affiliations and Expertise
Rowett Research Institute, Aberdeen, U.K.
John Bilezikian
John P. Bilezikian, MD, the Dorothy L. and Daniel H. Silberberg Professor of Medicine and Professor of Pharmacology at the College of Physicians & Surgeons, Columbia University is Chief of the Division of Endocrinology and Director of the Metabolic Bone Diseases Program at Columbia University Medical Center. Dr. Bilezikian received his undergraduate training at Harvard College and his medical training at the College of Physicians & Surgeons. He completed four years of house staff training (internship, residency and Chief Residency) on the Medical Service at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center. Dr. Bilezikian received his training in Metabolic Bone Diseases and in Endocrinology at the NIH in the Mineral Metabolism Branch under the tutelage of Dr. Gerald Aurbach. Dr. Bilezikian belongs to a number of professional societies including the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research, of which he served as President, 1995-1996 and the International Society of Clinical Densitometry, of which he served as President, 1999-2001. He serves on the Board of Governors of the International Osteoporosis Foundation (1998-present) and on its Committee of Scientific Advisors (2001-present). He is Chair of the Endocrine Fellows Foundation. He served as Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism (2000-2004) and as Senior Associate Editor of the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research (2008-2012). He is Executive Advisory Editor of Bone Research (2013-present). His books include Editor-in-Chief of The Parathyroids [1994, 2001, 2014], and co-editor of The Aging Skeleton (1999), Dynamics of Bone and Cartilage Metabolism (1999, 2006), Principles of Bone Biology (1996, 2002, 2008) and Osteoporosis in Men (2010). He served as co-chair of the last three NIH Workshops on Primary Hyperparathyroidism (2002, 2008, 2013). He is the recipient of the Distinguished Physician Award of the Endocrine Society, the Frederic C. Bartter Award of the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) for Excellence in Clinical Research and the First Annual Global Leadership Award of the International Society of Clinical Densitometry. In 2009, he received the Gideon A. Rodan Excellence in Mentorship Award from the ASBMR. He received the Laureate Distinguished Educator Award of The Endocrine Society in 2014. In 2014, he was made honorary member of the Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism. His publications number over 700.
Affiliations and Expertise
Columbia University, New York, New York, U.S.A.
Reviews
Praise for the First Edition:
"..The approach taken in this book--to consider the structural, functional, metabolic, and pathologic aspects of bone and cartilage in parallel--is a welcome departure and provides the reader with an unusual and interesting range of topics...Scientists and physicians who wish to cross the divide between bone and cartilage will find this book of considerable interest and value..." --Juliet E. Compston, University of Cambridge, UK in THE NEW ENGLAND JOURNAL OF MEDICINE