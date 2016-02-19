Dynamics and Mechanisms of Photoinduced Electron Transfer and Related Phenomena
1st Edition
Preface. 1. Fundamental Aspects of Electron Transfer and Related Processes (Part 1). Papers by: P.F. Barbara, D. Borgis, C.-K. Chan, L.X.-Q. Chen, T.J. DiMagno, G.R. Fleming, K. Fuke, G.L. Gaines III, D. Gosztola, Y. Hatano, Y. Hirata, J.T. Hynes, O. Kajimoto, T. Kakitani, K. Kaya, H.J. Kim, N. Mataga, H. Miyasaka, A. Nakajima, M.P. Niemczyk, J.R. Norris, M.P. O'Neill, L. Prodi, W. Rettig, S.J. Rosenthal, M. Saito, B.B. Smith, W.A. Svec, K. Tominaga, G.C. Walker, M.R. Wasielewski, X. Xie. 2. Fundamental Aspects of Electron Transfer and Related Processes (Part 2). Papers by: Y. Amatatsu, K. Ando, D. Baumann, W. Baumann, N. Boens, W. Bosma, F.C. De Schryver, N. Detzer, W. Haas, M.-A. Haga, Y. Harita, N. Helsen, K. Homma , K. Iwai, O. Kajimoto, S. Kato, M.M.H. Khalil, H.-B. Kim, S. Kinoshita, N. Kitamura, A.-D. Liu, D.M. Loffredo, A.K. Maiti, N. Mataga, S. Mukamel, H. Murakami, Z. Nagy, K. Nozaki, T. Ohno, T. Okada, H. Reis, S.V. Rodrigues, U.E. Steiner, H. Sumi, S. Tazuke, A.D. Trifunac, M. Van der Auweraer, P. Van Haver. 3. Electron and Energy Transfer in Molecular Aggregates and Polymers. Papers by: R.C. Ahuja, G. Caminati, L.F. Chi, W. Cordroch, J.A. Delaire, J.M. Drake, J. Faure, M. Fujihara, A. Itaya, S. Ito, R. Katoh, J. Klafter, M. Kotani, Z. Li, H. Masuhara, M. Matsumoto, D. Mobius, S. Ohmori, R. Pansu, S. Salhi, M. Sanquer-Barrie, S. Tagawa, N. Tamai, M. Yamamoto, I. Yamazaki, T. Yamazaki, Y. Yoshida. 4. Electron and Energy Transfer in Photosynthesis and Related Phenomena. Papers by: T. Asahi, M. Bixon, A.M. Brun, A. Harriman, S. Itoh, M. Iwaki, J. Jortner, K. Maruyama, N. Mataga, M. Mimuro, S. Nakajima, Y. Nishimura, A. Osuka, V. Sundstrom, F. Tanaka, R. van Grondelle, I. Yamazaki. Author index. Subject index.
Description
This book contains papers which examine fundamental aspects of photoinduced electron transfer reactions, an area in which a number of breakthroughs have recently occurred. The book is divided into four parts.
Parts I and II are mainly concerned with the fundamental aspects of the inter- and intra-molecular charge transfer, electron transfer and related phenomena such as solvent effects, solvation dynamics, energy gap dependences and radical pair dynamics. Part III is concerned with electron transfer and energy transfer phenomena in polymers, films, crystals, and other confined systems. In Part IV, the mechanisms of the energy and electron transfer in biological photosynthetic systems, proteins and reaction center systems are discussed.
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1992
- Published:
- 6th May 1992
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444598844
N. Mataga Editor
T. Okada Editor
H. Masuhara Editor
Osaka University, Osaka, Japan