Dynamics and Advanced Motion Control of Off-Road UGVs
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
Part 1: Modelling of off-road UGV
2. Modelling of Track-Soil Interaction for Tracked UGV
3. Dynamics of Tracked UGV in Three-Dimensional Space
4. Modelling of Driving Modules of UGV
5. Modelling of Wheel-Soil Interaction and Dynamics of wheeled UGV in Three-Dimensional Space
Part 2: Advanced Motion Control of UGV
6. Motion Stability Performance Concepts
7. State and Load Observer of UGV
8. Motion Stability Enhanced Controller Design
9. Power Management Technology
10. Torque Vectoring Technology
Part 3: Fault Tolerance Control of Off-road UGV
11. Fault Detection and Identification of UGV
12. Fault Tolerance Control of UGV under Off-road Situation
13. Conclusions and Prospects
Description
Dynamics and Advanced Motion Control of Unmanned Ground Off-Road Vehicles details both theoretical concepts such as planning and perception when working with UGVs, as well as more practical, hands-on aspects such as torque vectoring control. The book also covers related technologies such as intelligent and electrification of ground vehicles. After an introduction, initial chapters include an exploration of wheel-soil and track-soil interaction mechanisms, motion stability, motion control, fault detection and identification, and fault tolerance control. This book offers readers a detailed understanding of Unmanned Ground Vehicles by combining theory, applications and further developments.
Topics are covered in such a way that readers will be well versed on the current field of UGVs and will be able to implement future design and research in a feasible and effective way.
Key Features
- Gives a comprehensive analysis and introduction to the dynamics and advanced motion control of unmanned ground off-road vehicles
- Covers key related technology concepts, such as intelligent and electrification of ground vehicles
- Details the entire control framework of off-road UGVs and the implementation of controller design
Readership
Undergraduate and postgraduate students of mechanical engineering, mechatronics, industrial engineering; professional engineers working on unmanned ground vehicles
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 3rd August 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128187999
About the Authors
Yue Ma
Dr Yue Ma is an Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Beijing Institute of Technology (BIT), Beijing, China. He obtained his MSc degree in vehicle engineering from BIT in 2002. In 2010, he obtained his PhD degree at Bristol Robotics Laboratory, University of the West of England, UK. He is a Committee Member of Youth Chapter, Organization of Aviation Utility Systems Engineering (AUS-CSAA), Chinese Society of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Member of Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (MIEEE) and an Editorial Board Member, International Journal of Modelling, Identification and Control.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Beijing Institute of Technology (BIT), Beijing, China