Dynamic Programming and the Calculus of Variations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122218507, 9780080955278

Dynamic Programming and the Calculus of Variations, Volume 21

1st Edition

Editors: Dreyfus
eBook ISBN: 9780080955278
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 247
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
75.71
64.35
93.95
79.86
106.00
90.10
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
247
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1965
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080955278

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.