Dynamic Programming and Stochastic Control - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120932504, 9780080956343

Dynamic Programming and Stochastic Control, Volume 125

1st Edition

Editors: Bertsekas
eBook ISBN: 9780080956343
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th November 1976
Page Count: 396
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
74.95
63.71
84.00
71.40
60.00
51.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
396
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080956343

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.