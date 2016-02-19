Dynamic Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
1st Edition
Description
Dynamic Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy provides an overview of the state of knowledge in dynamic nuclear magnetic resonance (DNMR) spectroscopy. The early chapters describe the theoretical basis and practical techniques which have or will be used for extracting kinetic data from DNMR spectra. The subsequent chapters provide reviews of the many areas in which DNMR spectroscopy has been applied.
Key topics covered include nuclear exchange processes; band-shape analysis; application of nonselective pulsed NMR experiments: diffusion and chemical exchange; spin-spin relaxation time determination; rotation about single and double bonds in organic molecules; and dynamic molecular processes in inorganic and organometallic compounds. Also discussed are studies on stereochemical nonrigidity in organometallic and metal carbonyl compounds; fluxional allyl complexes; carbonium ion rearrangements; and proton transfer processes. It is hoped that this volume will provide a literature guide, source book, and progress report which will be helpful to all those who will continue or will begin work in this field.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1 Time-Dependent Magnetic Perturbations
I. Background
II. Dipole-Dipole Interactions
III. Chemical Exchange
IV. Coherent Time-Dependent Fields
V. Accomplishments and Prospects
References
2 Delineation of Nuclear Exchange Processes
I. Introduction
II. Dynamic Stereochemistry of Symmetric Molecules
III. NMR Differentiable Reactions
IV. Examples
References
3 Band-Shape Analysis
I. Introduction
II. Classical Theory
III. Quantum-Mechanical Theory
IV. Practical Band-Shape Analysis
V. Treatment of Dynamic Data
VI. Conclusion
References
4 Application of Nonselective Pulsed NMR Experiments—Diffusion and Chemical Exchange
I. Introduction
II. Diffusion and Flow
III. Chemical Exchange Rates from Spin-Echo Studies
IV. Chemical Exchange Rates from Rotating Frame Relaxation
References
5 Determination of Spin-Spin Relaxation Times in High-Resolution NMR
I. Introduction
II. Definitions
III. Experimental Methods
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
6 Rotation about Single Bonds in Organic Molecules
I. Introduction
II. Rotation about sp3-sp3 Carbon-Carbon Single Bonds
III. Rotation about sp3-sp2 Carbon-Carbon Single Bonds
IV. Rotation about sp2-sp2 Carbon-Carbon Single Bonds
V. Rotation about Carbon-Nitrogen Single Bonds
VI. Rotation about Miscellaneous Single Bonds
References
7 Rotation about Partial Double Bonds in Organic Molecules
I. Introduction
II. Amides and Related Systems (R1R2N—COX)
III. Amidines, Thionamides, Selenamides, and Related Compounds [R—C(=X)—N<; X = N—R', S, Sc]
IV. Enamines
V. Enolates, Enol Ethers and Thio Enol Ethers, Acylides, Diazoketones, and Aminoboranes
VI. Potentially Aromatic Systems
VII. Cumulenes
VIII. Inversion versus Rotation—Imines and Related Systems
References
8 Dynamic Molecular Processes in Inorganic and Organometallic Compounds
I. Introduction
II. Recent Advances in Instrumentation and Technique
III. Applications
IV. Conclusion
References
9 Stereochemically Nonrigid Metal Chelate Complexes
List of Abbreviations
I. Introduction
II. Four-Coordinate Systems
III. Six-Coordinate Systems
IV. Systems of Higher Coordination Number
V. Summary
References
10 Stereochemical Nonrigidity in Organometallic Compounds
Introduction
I. Cyclopolyenylmetal Systems
II. Cyclopolyenemetal Systems
III. Systems with Two Independent Metal Atoms on One Ring
IV. Scrambling of Differently Bonded Rings
V. Fluxionality in the Solid State
VI. Miscellaneous Systems
VII. Some Nonfluxional Molecules, or the Dog in the Night-Time
References
11 Fluxional Allyl Complexes
I. Introduction
II. Bonding and Movements of the Allyl Group in Metal-Allyl Compounds
III. Survey of Reactions Occurring for Metal-π-Allyl Compounds
IV. Fluxional Metal-σ-Allyl and Ionic Metal-Allyl Compounds
V. Concluding Remarks
References
12 Stereochemical Nonrigidity in Metal Carbonyl Compounds
I. Introduction
II. Permutational and Geometrical Isomerizations
III. Bridge-Terminal Exchanges and Scrambling of CO Groups
Note Added in Proof
References
13 Dynamic NMR Studies of Carbonium Ion Rearrangements
I. Introduction
II. Generation of Stable Carbonium Ion Solutions
III. Types of Carbonium Ion Rearrangements Studied
References
14 Conformational Processes in Rings
I. Introduction
II. Definitions of Conformational Processes
III. Conformational Energy Calculations
IV. Experimental Data and General Discussion
References
15 Proton Transfer Processes
I. Introduction
II. Rate of Proton Exchange
III. Kinetic Analysis
IV. Comparison with Relaxation Methods
V. Representative Results and Conclusions
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 676
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 28th January 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323143585