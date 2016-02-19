Dynamic Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy provides an overview of the state of knowledge in dynamic nuclear magnetic resonance (DNMR) spectroscopy. The early chapters describe the theoretical basis and practical techniques which have or will be used for extracting kinetic data from DNMR spectra. The subsequent chapters provide reviews of the many areas in which DNMR spectroscopy has been applied.

Key topics covered include nuclear exchange processes; band-shape analysis; application of nonselective pulsed NMR experiments: diffusion and chemical exchange; spin-spin relaxation time determination; rotation about single and double bonds in organic molecules; and dynamic molecular processes in inorganic and organometallic compounds. Also discussed are studies on stereochemical nonrigidity in organometallic and metal carbonyl compounds; fluxional allyl complexes; carbonium ion rearrangements; and proton transfer processes. It is hoped that this volume will provide a literature guide, source book, and progress report which will be helpful to all those who will continue or will begin work in this field.