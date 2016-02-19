Dynamic Modelling and Control of National Economies 1989
1st Edition
Selected Papers from the 6th IFAC Symposium, Edinburgh, UK, 27–29 June 1989
Table of Contents
Section headings and selected papers: Game Theory. Game theory in macroeconomic policy: a survey, K Blackburn. Equilibria in a sequential duopoly model, B Tolwinski. Control of Economic Systems. On the joint venture of macroeconomic policy making and control, A S Brandsma. Optimal dynamic taxation with respect to firms, R Gradus. Uncertainty and Robustness in Policy Design. Viability of linear controlled systems, B Martos. International Policy Cooperation. Developing countries and global scenario analysis, D Currie & D Vines. The macroeconomics of commodities, oil and debt, C L Gilbert & A J Hughes Hallett. Economic Modelling and Solution Methods. A state space model of the economic fundamentals, R Craine & D Bowman. Partial credibility: a solution technique for econometric models, P Westaway. Econometrics, Time-Series Analysis and Forecasting. Optimal tariff coalitions, an econometric analysis, C E Petersen. Efficiency in stochastic dynamic economic models, I Zilcha. National Models and Current Policy Issues. Short and long run properties of the Bank of Italy quarterly econometric model, G Galli et al. Prospects for the UK balance of payments over the medium term, D Turner. Nonlinear Economic Dynamics. A bounded rationality decision process model, K D Wall. Planning and Decision Systems. Mapping between economic information systems and economic structure, Wu Jong-Ming. Expert Systems in Economic Analysis. Expert system for qualitative causal inference in economics, S Mado & T Sawa. Computer Programming and Software. Model representations, D A Kendrick. Author index. Keyword index.
Description
The Symposium aimed at analysing and solving the various problems of representation and analysis of decision making in economic systems starting from the level of the individual firm and ending up with the complexities of international policy coordination. The papers are grouped into subject areas such as game theory, control methods, international policy coordination and the applications of artificial intelligence and experts systems as a framework in economic modelling and control. The Symposium therefore provides a wide range of important information for those involved or interested in the planning of company and national economics.
Readership
For the international academic research community involved in control theory, modelling, economics, econometrics, management and computer science.
N.M. Christodoulakis Editor
Athens School of Economics and Business Science, Athens, Greece