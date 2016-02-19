Dynamic Modelling and Control of National Economies 1989

Section headings and selected papers: Game Theory. Game theory in macroeconomic policy: a survey, K Blackburn. Equilibria in a sequential duopoly model, B Tolwinski. Control of Economic Systems. On the joint venture of macroeconomic policy making and control, A S Brandsma. Optimal dynamic taxation with respect to firms, R Gradus. Uncertainty and Robustness in Policy Design. Viability of linear controlled systems, B Martos. International Policy Cooperation. Developing countries and global scenario analysis, D Currie & D Vines. The macroeconomics of commodities, oil and debt, C L Gilbert & A J Hughes Hallett. Economic Modelling and Solution Methods. A state space model of the economic fundamentals, R Craine & D Bowman. Partial credibility: a solution technique for econometric models, P Westaway. Econometrics, Time-Series Analysis and Forecasting. Optimal tariff coalitions, an econometric analysis, C E Petersen. Efficiency in stochastic dynamic economic models, I Zilcha. National Models and Current Policy Issues. Short and long run properties of the Bank of Italy quarterly econometric model, G Galli et al. Prospects for the UK balance of payments over the medium term, D Turner. Nonlinear Economic Dynamics. A bounded rationality decision process model, K D Wall. Planning and Decision Systems. Mapping between economic information systems and economic structure, Wu Jong-Ming. Expert Systems in Economic Analysis. Expert system for qualitative causal inference in economics, S Mado & T Sawa. Computer Programming and Software. Model representations, D A Kendrick. Author index. Keyword index.