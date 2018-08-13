Dynamic Mars
1st Edition
Recent and Current Landscape Evolution of the Red Planet
Description
Dynamic Mars: Recent and Current Landscape Evolution of the Red Planet presents the latest observations, interpretations, and explanations of geological change at the surface or near-surface of this terrestrial body. These changes raise questions about a decades-old paradigm, formed largely in the aftermath of very coarse Mariner-mission imagery in the 1960s, suggesting that much of the interesting geological activity on Mars occurred deep in its past, eons ago. The book includes discussions of (1) Mars’ ever-changing atmosphere and the impact of this on the planet’s surface and near-surface; (2) the possible involvement of water in relatively new, if not contemporary, gully-like flows and slope streaks (i.e. recurring slope lineae); and (3) the identification of a broad suite of agents and processes (i.e. glacial, periglacial, aeolian, meteorological, volcanic, and meteoric) that are actively revising surface and near-surface landscapes, landforms, and features on a local, regional, and hemispheric scale.
Highly illustrated and punctuated by data from the most recent Mars missions, Dynamic Mars is a valuable resource for all levels of research in the geological history of Mars, as well as of the three other terrestrial planets.
Key Features
- Utilizes observational and model-based data as well as geological context to frame the understanding of the dynamic surface and near-surface of Mars
- Presents a broad spectrum of highly regarded experts and themes to discuss and evaluate the geological history of late and current Mars
- Includes extensive and detailed imagery to clearly illustrate these themes, discussions, and evaluations
Readership
Geologists; geomorphologists and planetary scientists; advanced undergraduates, graduates and post-graduates in the planetary sciences, geology and physical geography
Table of Contents
Late Amazonian Epoch climate
1. Orbital (climatic) forcing and its imprint on the global landscape
Recent surface water at/near the mid-latitudes?
2. Unraveling the mysteries of recurring slope lineae (RSL)
3. Gullies and their connection with the climate
4. Recent fluvial-channels, -landforms and fresh shallow-valleys in the Olympus Mons lava plains
The Polar Regions
5. Active geomorphological processes involving exotic agents
6. CO2-driven geomorphological processes
Glacial and periglacial landscapes
7. Paleo-periglacial and “ice-rich” complexes in Utopia Planitia
8. Bi-hemispheric (periglacial) mass wasting
Volcanism
9. Volcanic disruption of recent ice-deposits in the Argyre Basin
Aeolian processes
10. Dust devils: stirring up the surface
11. Dark Dunes of Mars: An orbit-to-ground multidisciplinary perspective of aeolian science
Other surface-modification processes
12. Modification of the surface by impact cratering
13. Stone pavements, lag deposits, and contemporary landscape-evolution
14. Karst landforms as markers of recent climate change: en example from the late Amazonian Epoch evaporite karst within a trough in western Noctis Labyrinthus
Details
- No. of pages:
- 474
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 13th August 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128130193
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128130186
About the Editor
Richard Soare
Richard Soare is a physical geographer (MSc, Geography; BSc/BArts, Biology-Geography (McGill University); D.Phil., Political Philosophy (Oxford University); MA, Political Science, BA, Honors Philosophy (McGill University). He specializes in the study of periglacial (cold-climate and non-glacial) landscapes and has spent numerous field seasons in the low, medium and high Canadian arctic pursuing this interest. Through the last twenty years his focus has been off-planet, i.e. identifying possible periglacial-environments on Mars and evaluating the extent to which these environments may have been shaped by freeze-thaw cycling in the relatively recent past. His work spans Mars geographically, ranging from Utopia Planitia in the northern hemisphere to the Argyre impact-crater in the southern hemisphere, and has been published widely in high-impact journals such as Icarus and Earth & Planetary Science Letters. He is the principal convenor of the 1st Late Mars Workshop (October 2018), to be held in Houston, Texas and was recently a participating scientist on a Synthetic Aperture Radar instrument concept-study funded by the Canadian Space Agency.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Geography, Dawson College, Canada
Susan Conway
Susan Conway is a CNRS research scientist in Nantes, France, having graduated with a PhD in planetary science from the Open University (United Kingdom) in 2010. She is chair of the International Association for Geomorphologists (IAG) Planetary Geomorphology Working Group, and has run the Planetary Geomorphology session at the European Geoscience Union since 2011. She is lead editor for a collection of papers on Martian gullies and their Earth analogues, based on the workshop she organized at the Geological Society of London in June 2016 and is co-editor on a collection of papers entitled "Frontiers in Geomorphometry". She is a team member on the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) instrument on NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter and Guest Investigator on the ESA Trace Gas Orbiter mission to Mars, specifically focused on the CaSSIS camera and NOMAD/ACS spectrometer instruments. She is on the author list of 35 peer-reviewed papers concerning the geomorphology of Earth, Mars, Mercury, the Moon and the asteroid Vesta. Her work is concentrated around glacial, periglacial and fluvial landforms on Mars, encompassing field, remote sensing and laboratory simulation data, with a specialty in analysis of 3D terrain data.
Affiliations and Expertise
CNRS Researcher, CNRS UMR 6112 Laboratoire de Planétologie et Géodynamique, Université de Nantes, France
Stephen Clifford
Stephen Clifford is a Senior Scientist at the Planetary Science Institute in Tucson, Arizona. He received his PhD in Astronomy from the University of Massachusetts in 1984. His research focuses on the nature, evolution and geophysical investigation of planetary volatiles, with a special emphasis on water on Mars. He is the author/co-author of 70 peer-reviewed publications whose topical focus has varied from investigations of H2O transport in cold planetary regoliths; large-scale groundwater transport; low-temperature hydrothermal convection in a sub-permafrost vadose zone; the formation and stability of gas hydrates; glacial flow and polar evolution; thermal modelling of planetary surfaces; the thermal, seismic and hydrologic effects of impact catering; and radar investigations of subsurface geology and the distribution and state of H2O. He was the principal convener of the 1st-4th International Conferences on Early Mars, 1st-5th International Conferences on Mars Polar Science and Exploration, and the Conference on the Geophysical Detection of Subsurface Water on Mars. Steve is the Deputy Science Team Leader for the WISDOM Ground Penetrating Radar which is part of the payload of ESA’s 2020 ExoMars Rover. He is also a U.S. Participating Scientist on the MARSIS orbital radar sounder on ESA’s Mars Express mission. Prior to joining the science staff at PSI in February 2018, Steve was a Senior Staff Scientist at the Lunar and Planetary Institute in Houston, Texas, where he conducted his Mars research for 34 years.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Scientist, Planetary Science Institute, Tucson, Arizona, USA