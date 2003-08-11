DVD Players and Drives
1st Edition
Description
Fawzi Ibrahim has used his background running courses on DVD technology and writing for Television magazine to prepare a book for engineers that is based on genuine hands-on experience with DVD equipment for video, PC and audio applications. His book is a guide to the technology and its application, with a special focus on design issues and pitfalls, maintenance and repair. The principles of DVD technology are introduced from the basics, and DVD applications are illustrated by genuine technical information in the form of block diagrams and circuit schematics. All current forms of DVD player and writer are introduced, including equipment types that are only just appearing on the market.
The straightforward approach of this book makes it ideal for engineers and technicians getting up to speed with the new technology, and students of consumer electronics.
Ibrahim is well known for his ability to demystify TV and PC technology, in a range of popular titles including Digital Television, Television Receivers, and PC Operation and Repair.
Key Features
- The engineer's guide to DVD technology
- Fully up-to-date coverage of video, PC and audio applications
- Developed from the author's short courses and magazine articles on DVD
Readership
Troubleshooting and repair / service engineers / maintenance engineers (inc. broadcast engineers); video / audio equipment designers; electronic servicing students and lecturers.
Table of Contents
Introduction; DVD discs; Digital processing; Video encoding; Audio encoding; The DVD player; Microprocessors for DVD systems; Signal processing; Servo control; Microprocessor control; The power supply and user interface; DVD writers; DVD drives for Personal Computers; Testing and fault diagnosis; Glossary; Appendices, including DVD specifications and standards; Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2003
- Published:
- 11th August 2003
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080477428
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750657365
About the Author
K. F. Ibrahim
Affiliations and Expertise
College of North West London, UK