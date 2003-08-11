DVD Players and Drives - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750657365, 9780080477428

DVD Players and Drives

1st Edition

Authors: K. F. Ibrahim
eBook ISBN: 9780080477428
Paperback ISBN: 9780750657365
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 11th August 2003
Page Count: 336
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
47.99
40.79
5500.00
4675.00
69.95
59.46
70.91
60.27
52.95
45.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
40.99
34.84
66.95
56.91
50.95
43.31
59.95
50.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Fawzi Ibrahim has used his background running courses on DVD technology and writing for Television magazine to prepare a book for engineers that is based on genuine hands-on experience with DVD equipment for video, PC and audio applications. His book is a guide to the technology and its application, with a special focus on design issues and pitfalls, maintenance and repair. The principles of DVD technology are introduced from the basics, and DVD applications are illustrated by genuine technical information in the form of block diagrams and circuit schematics. All current forms of DVD player and writer are introduced, including equipment types that are only just appearing on the market.

The straightforward approach of this book makes it ideal for engineers and technicians getting up to speed with the new technology, and students of consumer electronics.

Ibrahim is well known for his ability to demystify TV and PC technology, in a range of popular titles including Digital Television, Television Receivers, and PC Operation and Repair.

Key Features

  • The engineer's guide to DVD technology
  • Fully up-to-date coverage of video, PC and audio applications
  • Developed from the author's short courses and magazine articles on DVD

Readership

Troubleshooting and repair / service engineers / maintenance engineers (inc. broadcast engineers); video / audio equipment designers; electronic servicing students and lecturers.

Table of Contents

Introduction; DVD discs; Digital processing; Video encoding; Audio encoding; The DVD player; Microprocessors for DVD systems; Signal processing; Servo control; Microprocessor control; The power supply and user interface; DVD writers; DVD drives for Personal Computers; Testing and fault diagnosis; Glossary; Appendices, including DVD specifications and standards; Index.

Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080477428
Paperback ISBN:
9780750657365

About the Author

K. F. Ibrahim

Affiliations and Expertise

College of North West London, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.