Dust Explosions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128175507, 9780128175514

Dust Explosions, Volume 3

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Paul Amyotte Faisal Khan
eBook ISBN: 9780128175514
Paperback ISBN: 9780128175507
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th June 2019
Page Count: 328
Table of Contents

1. Dust explosions: An overview

Paul R. Amyotte, Martin P. Clouthier and Faisal I. Khan

2. Dust explosions: Fundamentals

Rolf K. Eckhoff

3. Dust explosions: A serious concern

Chris Cloney and Jef Snoeys

4. Dust explosions: Test methods

Ashok Ghose Dastidar

5. Dust explosions: Hazard identification

Walter Frank

6. Dust explosions: Risk assessment

Russell A. Ogle and Brenton L. Cox

7. Dust explosions: Safety measures

Martin Clouthier, Luc Cormier, Marc Hodapp and Damilare Ogungbemide

8. Dust explosions: Regulations, standards, and guidelines

Robert Zalosh

9. Dust explosions: Emerging/unique scenarios

Almerinda Di Benedetto, Roberto Sanchirico and Valeria Di Sarli

Description

Methods in Chemical Process Safety, Volume Three, addresses the most important challenges, recent advancements and contributions in chemical process safety. The work helps researchers and professionals obtain guidance on the selection and practice of chemical process safety methods. Chapters in the book cover Experimental Methods, Hazard Identification, Risk Assessment, Safety Measures, Regulations, Guidelines and Standards, Emerging/Unique Scenarios, and more. Users will find a complete guide that presents tactics in process safety management that are now globally recognized as the primary approach for establishing a high level of safety in operations.

As process safety is now a disciplined framework for managing the integrity of operating systems and processes handling hazardous substances, and because continued occurrence of major losses have had a significant impact on the industry’s approaches to modern process safety, this book is a must have for those in the industry.

Key Features

  • Acquaints the reader/researcher with the fundamentals of process safety
  • Provides the most recent advancements and contributions in each topic from a practical point-of-view
  • Gives readers the views/opinions of experts on each topic

Readership

The project fills the need for a source of information for researchers and professionals to review, compare, and use different methods in chemical process safety. The audience of this series of volumes is engineering practitioners as well researchers

Details

No. of pages:
328
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128175514
Paperback ISBN:
9780128175507

About the Serial Volume Editors

Paul Amyotte

Paul Amyotte Serial Volume Editor

Since 2011 Dr. Paul Amyotte, P.Eng. has held the C.D. Howe Chair in Process Safety at Dalhousie University, where he is also a Professor of Chemical Engineering. Dr. Amyotte’s research and practice interests are in industrial safety and loss management, particularly in the areas of process safety and inherently safer design (ISD). He is an expert in the prevention and mitigation of dust explosions. He has written a book with us entitled An Introduction to Dust Explosions, and wrote the second edition of Process Plants: A Handbook for Inherently Safer Design in conjunction with Trevor Kletz. He has published or presented approximately 300 research papers, and is the editor of the Journal of Loss Prevention in the Process Industries. He is also a Past-President of the Canadian Society for Chemical Engineering, Engineers Nova Scotia, and Engineers Canada. Dr. Amyotte leads a comprehensive research team of undergraduate and graduate students as well as postdoctoral fellows working to advance process safety practice worldwide.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Chemical Engineering and C.D. Howe Chair in Engineering, Department of Chemical Engineering, Process Engineering and Applied Science, Dalhousie University, Canada

Faisal Khan Serial Volume Editor

Faisal Khan is recipient of President Outstanding Research Award of 2012–2013 and 2013-2014, the CSChE National Award on Process Safety Management of 2014, and Society of Petroleum Engineer award for his contribution in health, safety, and risk engineering. He has authored seven books and over 300 research articles in peer-reviewed journals and conferences on safety, risk, and reliability engineering.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Department Head, Process Engineering, and Director, Centre for Risk, Integrity and Safety Engineering, Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science, Memorial University of Newfoundland, St. John’s, Canada

