Dust Explosions, Volume 3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Dust explosions: An overview
Paul R. Amyotte, Martin P. Clouthier and Faisal I. Khan
2. Dust explosions: Fundamentals
Rolf K. Eckhoff
3. Dust explosions: A serious concern
Chris Cloney and Jef Snoeys
4. Dust explosions: Test methods
Ashok Ghose Dastidar
5. Dust explosions: Hazard identification
Walter Frank
6. Dust explosions: Risk assessment
Russell A. Ogle and Brenton L. Cox
7. Dust explosions: Safety measures
Martin Clouthier, Luc Cormier, Marc Hodapp and Damilare Ogungbemide
8. Dust explosions: Regulations, standards, and guidelines
Robert Zalosh
9. Dust explosions: Emerging/unique scenarios
Almerinda Di Benedetto, Roberto Sanchirico and Valeria Di Sarli
Description
Methods in Chemical Process Safety, Volume Three, addresses the most important challenges, recent advancements and contributions in chemical process safety. The work helps researchers and professionals obtain guidance on the selection and practice of chemical process safety methods. Chapters in the book cover Experimental Methods, Hazard Identification, Risk Assessment, Safety Measures, Regulations, Guidelines and Standards, Emerging/Unique Scenarios, and more. Users will find a complete guide that presents tactics in process safety management that are now globally recognized as the primary approach for establishing a high level of safety in operations.
As process safety is now a disciplined framework for managing the integrity of operating systems and processes handling hazardous substances, and because continued occurrence of major losses have had a significant impact on the industry’s approaches to modern process safety, this book is a must have for those in the industry.
Key Features
- Acquaints the reader/researcher with the fundamentals of process safety
- Provides the most recent advancements and contributions in each topic from a practical point-of-view
- Gives readers the views/opinions of experts on each topic
Readership
The project fills the need for a source of information for researchers and professionals to review, compare, and use different methods in chemical process safety. The audience of this series of volumes is engineering practitioners as well researchers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 25th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128175514
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128175507
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Paul Amyotte Serial Volume Editor
Since 2011 Dr. Paul Amyotte, P.Eng. has held the C.D. Howe Chair in Process Safety at Dalhousie University, where he is also a Professor of Chemical Engineering. Dr. Amyotte’s research and practice interests are in industrial safety and loss management, particularly in the areas of process safety and inherently safer design (ISD). He is an expert in the prevention and mitigation of dust explosions. He has written a book with us entitled An Introduction to Dust Explosions, and wrote the second edition of Process Plants: A Handbook for Inherently Safer Design in conjunction with Trevor Kletz. He has published or presented approximately 300 research papers, and is the editor of the Journal of Loss Prevention in the Process Industries. He is also a Past-President of the Canadian Society for Chemical Engineering, Engineers Nova Scotia, and Engineers Canada. Dr. Amyotte leads a comprehensive research team of undergraduate and graduate students as well as postdoctoral fellows working to advance process safety practice worldwide.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Chemical Engineering and C.D. Howe Chair in Engineering, Department of Chemical Engineering, Process Engineering and Applied Science, Dalhousie University, Canada
Faisal Khan Serial Volume Editor
Faisal Khan is recipient of President Outstanding Research Award of 2012–2013 and 2013-2014, the CSChE National Award on Process Safety Management of 2014, and Society of Petroleum Engineer award for his contribution in health, safety, and risk engineering. He has authored seven books and over 300 research articles in peer-reviewed journals and conferences on safety, risk, and reliability engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Department Head, Process Engineering, and Director, Centre for Risk, Integrity and Safety Engineering, Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science, Memorial University of Newfoundland, St. John’s, Canada