Durable Phase-Change Memory Architectures, Volume 118
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Non-volatile Memory Technologies
Hamid Sarbazi-Azad
2. The Emerging Phase-change Memory
Hamid Sarbazi-Azad
3. Phase-change Memory Architectures
Hamid Sarbazi-Azad
4. Tolerating More Hard Errors in PCMs
Hamid Sarbazi-Azad
5. Improving the Lifetime of Worn-out Blocks
Hamid Sarbazi-Azad
6. Addressing Issues with MLC Phase-change Memory
Hamid Sarbazi-Azad
Description
Advances in Computers, Volume 117, the latest volume in this innovative series published since 1960, presents detailed coverage of new advancements in computer hardware, software, theory, design and applications. Chapters in this updated release include 1) Introduction to non-volatile memory technologies, 2) The emerging phase-change memory, 3) Phase-change memory architectures, 4) Inter-line level schemes for handling hard errors in PCMs, 5) Handling hard errors in PCMs by using intra-line level schemes, and 6) Addressing issues with MLC Phase-change Memory.
Key Features
- Gives a comprehensive overlook of new memory technologies including PCM
- Provides reliability features with an in-depth discussion of physical mechanisms that are currently limiting PCM capabilities
- Covers the work of well-known authors and researchers in the field
- Includes volumes that are devoted to single themes or subfields of computer science
Readership
Researchers from academic and industry studying high-performance computing and storage systems, and hardware manufacturers producing systems requiring high-performance memory systems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 310
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128187548
About the Serial Volume Editors
Hamid Sarbazi-Azad Serial Volume Editor
Hamid Sarbazi-Azad received his Ph.D. in computing science from the University of Glasgow, Glasgow, UK, in 2002. He is currently professor of computer engineering at Sharif University of Technology and heads the School of Computer Science, Institute for Research in Fundamental Sciences (IPM), Tehran, Iran. His research interests include high-performance computer/memory architectures, NoCs and SoCs, parallel and distributed systems, performance modeling/evaluation, and storage systems, on which he has published about 400 refereed conference and journal papers. He received Khwarizmi International Award in 2006, TWAS Young Scientist Award in engineering sciences in 2007, and Sharif University Distinguished Researcher awards in years 2004, 2007, 2008, 2010 and 2013. He is now an associate editor of ACM Computing Surveys, Elsevier Computers and Electrical Engineering, and CSI Journal on Computer Science and Engineering
Affiliations and Expertise
Sharif University of Technology, Tehran, Iran
Marjan Asadinia Serial Volume Editor
Marjan Asadinia received her Ph.D. degree in computer engineering from Sharif University of Technology, Tehran, Iran, in 2016. During the Ph.D., she worked on Phase Change Memories at HPCAN laboratory. She then acquired a research associate position in the Department of Computer Science at Oregon State University working on advanced technologies for non-volatile memories. She is currently a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Arkansas, Computer Science and Engineering Department. Her research interests include NoC, high-performance computer architecture, and new memory technologies.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Arkansas, USA