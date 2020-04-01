Durability of Ceramic-Matrix Composites
1st Edition
Matrix cracking of ceramic-matrix composites
2. Tensile strength of ceramic-matrix composites
3. Interface debonding and sliding of ceramic-matrix composites
4. Damage evolution of ceramic-matrix composites under cyclic fatigue loading
5. Fatigue life prediction of ceramic-matrix composites based on hysteresis energy dissipation
Ceramic-matrix composites (CMCs) are used as high-temperature structural materials, because they have outstanding advantages over more conventional materials such as: high specific strength, high specific modulus, high temperature resistance and good thermal stability, which play a crucial role in the development of a high thrust weight ratio aero engine. The critical nature of the application of these advanced materials makes it necessary to have a complete understanding of their characterization. Designers need information not only pertaining to the strength of these materials, but also their fatigue and damage characteristics. This book focuses explicitly on the durability of CMCs. The book will be extremely valuable for materials scientists and engineers who are dealing with the simulation of durability response and fatigue of ceramic matrix composites, with particular focus on aerospace propulsion systems.
- The latest theoretical and applied research in the field of ceramic matrix composites, particularly as it relates to usage in aerospace propulsion systems
- Extensive information on micromechanics of damage evolution, lifetime prediction and durability in ceramic matrix composites
- Detailed parameter studies, which are valuable for materials development and life-time durability studies
Material scientists and engineers working with simulation of the durability of CMC in mechanical and aerospace engineering
- 480
- English
- © Woodhead Publishing 2020
- 1st April 2020
- Woodhead Publishing
- 9780081030219
Li Longbiao Author
College of Civil Aviation, Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics
College of Civil Aviation, Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics