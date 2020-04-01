Durability of Ceramic-Matrix Composites - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081030219

Durability of Ceramic-Matrix Composites

1st Edition

Authors: Li Longbiao
Paperback ISBN: 9780081030219
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st April 2020
Page Count: 480
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
195.00
250.00
220.00
349.94
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Matrix cracking of ceramic-matrix composites
    2. Tensile strength of ceramic-matrix composites
    3. Interface debonding and sliding of ceramic-matrix composites
    4. Damage evolution of ceramic-matrix composites under cyclic fatigue loading
    5. Fatigue life prediction of ceramic-matrix composites based on hysteresis energy dissipation

Description

Ceramic-matrix composites (CMCs) are used as high-temperature structural materials, because they have outstanding advantages over more conventional materials such as: high specific strength, high specific modulus, high temperature resistance and good thermal stability, which play a crucial role in the development of a high thrust weight ratio aero engine. The critical nature of the application of these advanced materials makes it necessary to have a complete understanding of their characterization. Designers need information not only pertaining to the strength of these materials, but also their fatigue and damage characteristics. This book focuses explicitly on the durability of CMCs. The book will be extremely valuable for materials scientists and engineers who are dealing with the simulation of durability response and fatigue of ceramic matrix composites, with particular focus on aerospace propulsion systems.

Key Features

  • The latest theoretical and applied research in the field of ceramic matrix composites, particularly as it relates to usage in aerospace propulsion systems
  • Extensive information on micromechanics of damage evolution, lifetime prediction and durability in ceramic matrix composites
  • Detailed parameter studies, which are valuable for materials development and life-time durability studies

Readership

Material scientists and engineers working with simulation of the durability of CMC in mechanical and aerospace engineering

Details

No. of pages:
480
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
Paperback ISBN:
9780081030219

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Li Longbiao Author

College of Civil Aviation, Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics

Affiliations and Expertise

College of Civil Aviation, Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.