Dumping and Mining, Volume 2
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Richard Geyer
eBook ISBN: 9780080870656
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 573
Details
- No. of pages:
- 573
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080870656
Reviews
@qu:...will remain a timely and valuable text, especially for those wishing to appreciate the extent of the complicated problem of marine environmental pollution, both in terms of what is known today and in terms of what research must be done in the future. @source: Marine Chemistry
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Richard Geyer Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Oceanography Texas A&M University
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.