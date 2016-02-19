Dumping and Mining - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444418555, 9780080870656

Dumping and Mining, Volume 2

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Richard Geyer
eBook ISBN: 9780080870656
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 573
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
573
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080870656

Reviews

@qu:...will remain a timely and valuable text, especially for those wishing to appreciate the extent of the complicated problem of marine environmental pollution, both in terms of what is known today and in terms of what research must be done in the future. @source: Marine Chemistry

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Richard Geyer Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Oceanography Texas A&M University

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.