Drugs in Cerebral Palsy
1st Edition
Based on a Symposium Held at Dallas, 24-26 November, 1963
Description
Clinics in Developmental Medicine No. 16: Drugs in Cerebral Palsy: Based on a Symposium held at Dallas, 24-26 November, 1963 is a collection of papers of the 1963 Symposium on Drugs in Cerebral Palsy, arranged by the American Academy. This book is composed of nine chapters that cover the various components and treatment options involved in cerebral palsy.
This text begins with a presentation of the many problems of drug evaluation, with an emphasis on the issue that human responses to a drug cannot be predicted from those of animals and that the response of one human to a drug may differ quite sharply from that of another. The next chapters deal with the historical developments and pharmacology of drugs in cerebral palsy, as well as the two aspects of drug evaluation, namely, the immediate or direct effects of the drug on patients and the double-blind test. The discussion the shifts to the pharmacological capacity of muscle relaxants and anti-convulsant drugs. The last chapter considers the possible toxic drug reactions, which are the result of individual idiosyncrasy and may occur regardless of drug dosage. This book will be of value to pharmacologists, neurologists, clinicians, and researchers who are interested in drug evaluation in cerebral palsy.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 General Principles of Drug Evaluation
Chapter 3 Pharmacology of Drugs in Cerebral Palsy
Chapter 4 The History of Drug Therapy in Cerebral Palsy
Chapter 5 Recording the Progress of Skills in Cerebral Palsy
Chapter 6 The Use of Muscle Relaxants in Cerebral Palsy
Chapter 7 Anti-Convulsant Drugs
Chapter 8 Drugs, Behavior and the Family
Chapter 9 Toxic Effects of Drugs
Appendix Drugs in Common Use in Cerebral Palsy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 96
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483221847