Drugs & Equipment in Anaesthetic Practice - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9788131223048, 9788131246184

Drugs & Equipment in Anaesthetic Practice

6th Edition

Authors: Aruna Parmeshwari
eBook ISBN: 9788131246184
Paperback ISBN: 9788131223048
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 15th September 2009
Page Count: 450
Description

The main objective of this book is to present the fundamentals and applications of drugs and equipment in anaesthetic practice to the undergraduate medical students. This book has been divided into two sections: the first section describes the drugs and the second section describes the equipment in common use.

Key Features

  • Covers essential pharmacology and therapeutics of common drugs in current anaesthetic practice.

  • Provides comprehensive source of information on the basics and practical uses of various anaesthetic and related equipment.

  • Written in a simple, concise and easy-to-understand format.

New Chapters in this Edition

  • Antiepileptic Drugs

  • Histamine and Antihistaminic Drugs

  • Antidepressant Drugs

  • Allied Paediatric Anaesthesia Equipment

Table of Contents

Section I DRUGS IN ANAESTHETIC PRACTICE

1. Preanaesthetic Medication

2. Oxygen and Carbon Dioxide

3. Inhalational Anaesthetics

4. Intravenous Anaesthetic Agents

5. Neuromuscular Blocking Agents

6. Anticholinesterase Drugs

7. Local Anaesthetics

8. Narcotic Antagonists

9. Vasopressor Drugs

10. Antiarrhythmic Drugs

11. Digitalis Glycosides

12. Hypotensive Drugs

13. Diuretic Drugs

14. Bronchodilator Drugs

15. Adrenocorticoid Hormones

16. Analeptic Drugs

17. Alkalinizing Agents

18. Uterine Stimulating Drugs

19. Anticoagulant Drugs

20. Hypoglycaemic Drugs

21. Antithyroid Drugs

22. Antiepileptic Drugs

23. Histamine and Antihistamine Drugs

24. Antidepressant Drugs

25. Blood Transfusion

26. Fluids and Electrolytes

27. Drug Interaction in Anaesthesia

28. Placental Transfer of Drugs

Section II EQUIPMENT IN ANAESTHETIC PRACTICE

29. Boyle Anaesthetic Machine

30. Endotracheal Equipment

31. Paediatric Endotracheal Equipment

32. Allied Paediatric Anaesthesia Equipment

33. Carbon Dioxide Absorption

34. Anaesthetic Breathing System

35. Vaporizers

36. Miscellaneous Equipment

37. Endobronchial Anaesthetic Equipment

38. Ventilators

39. Humidifi cation

40. Monitoring

41. Sterilization

42. Fires and Explosions

43. Essential Physics

Appendices

About the Author

Aruna Parmeshwari

